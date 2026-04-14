The Pakistani capital, Islamabad, hosted today (Tuesday) a meeting of senior officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey, following the consultative meeting of the foreign ministers of the four countries held on March 29.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Director General of the General Administration for Policy Planning at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prince Dr. Abdullah bin Khalid bin Saud Al Kabir, participated in the inaugural meeting of senior officials within the consultative framework among Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkey in the Pakistani capital. It was clarified that Prince Abdullah bin Khalid and the heads of the participating delegations met after the meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, where they discussed the latest developments in the region and ways to enhance joint coordination to serve the security and stability of the region.