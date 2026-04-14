استضافت العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، اجتماعاً لكبار المسؤولين من باكستان والسعودية ومصر وتركيا، متابعة للاجتماع التشاوري لوزراء خارجية الدول الأربع الذي عقد في 29 مارس.

وأكدت وزارة الخارجية السعودية أن مدير عام الإدارة العامة لتخطيط السياسات بوزارة الخارجية الأمير الدكتور عبدالله بن خالد بن سعود الكبير شارك في الاجتماع الافتتاحي لكبار المسؤولين في الإطار التشاوري الرباعي بين السعودية ومصر وباكستان وتركيا بالعاصمة الباكستانية، موضحة أن الأمير عبدالله بن خالد ورؤساء الوفود المشاركة التقوا عقب الاجتماع نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية باكستان محمد إسحاق دار، وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، وسبل تعزيز التنسيق المشترك بما يخدم أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.