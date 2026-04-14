استضافت العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، اجتماعاً لكبار المسؤولين من باكستان والسعودية ومصر وتركيا، متابعة للاجتماع التشاوري لوزراء خارجية الدول الأربع الذي عقد في 29 مارس.
وأكدت وزارة الخارجية السعودية أن مدير عام الإدارة العامة لتخطيط السياسات بوزارة الخارجية الأمير الدكتور عبدالله بن خالد بن سعود الكبير شارك في الاجتماع الافتتاحي لكبار المسؤولين في الإطار التشاوري الرباعي بين السعودية ومصر وباكستان وتركيا بالعاصمة الباكستانية، موضحة أن الأمير عبدالله بن خالد ورؤساء الوفود المشاركة التقوا عقب الاجتماع نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية باكستان محمد إسحاق دار، وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، وسبل تعزيز التنسيق المشترك بما يخدم أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.
The Pakistani capital, Islamabad, hosted today (Tuesday) a meeting of senior officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey, following the consultative meeting of the foreign ministers of the four countries held on March 29.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Director General of the General Administration for Policy Planning at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prince Dr. Abdullah bin Khalid bin Saud Al Kabir, participated in the inaugural meeting of senior officials within the consultative framework among Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkey in the Pakistani capital. It was clarified that Prince Abdullah bin Khalid and the heads of the participating delegations met after the meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, where they discussed the latest developments in the region and ways to enhance joint coordination to serve the security and stability of the region.