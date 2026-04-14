كشفت لجنة حكومية يمنية اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن محافظة تعز تعرضت لكارثة إنسانية واقتصادية متكاملة؛ جراء السيول الأخيرة، التي ألحقت بالمدينة أضراراً كبيرة، مؤكدة أن جزءاً كبيراً منها لم تكن ضمن نطاق التوقعات.
تفاصيل الغرق
وعاشت مدينة تعز جنوب غرب اليمن الأسبوع الماضي فصولاً من الألم وحالة الحزن إثر تداعيات غرق الطفلين أيلول السامعي ومجاهد المحولي اللذين جرفتهما سيول الأمطار.
الطفل أيلول الذي عثر عليها بعد جرفه من قبل السيل
وفشلت كل الجهود في إنقاذ الطفل مجاهد وحيد أمه من الغرق، فيما خطفت تفاصيل رحلة إنقاذ الطفل أيلول قلوب السكان في تعز التي استمرت 18 ساعة من السباحة والغطس في مياه ملوثة والزحف في أنفاق مظلمة والمشي خمسة كيلو مترات ونصف، وفقاً للصحفي سمير اليوسفي الذي تابع تفاصيل رحلة الإنقاذ.
أيلول السامعي
وتجاوزت رحلة البحث من قبل متطوعين عن الطفل السامعي لأول مرة خطوط التماس ووصلت الى مناطق الحوثي لكنهم لم يتمكنوا من إعادته لأسرته حياً.
حجم الكارثة الحقيقي
وذكر تقرير حكومي أن الفيضانات في تعز تسببت بسقوط 22 قتيلاً وفقدان وإصابة 21 آخرين، في حصيلة فاقت جميع التوقعات والتقديرات الأولية لحجم الأضرار البشرية والمادية.
مجاهد
وأوضح وزير الإدارة المحلية ورئيس اللجنة، بدر باسلمة، خلال اجتماع موسع في تعز، عن تضرر مئات المنازل وتشريد أكثر من 12 ألف أسرة، بالإضافة إلى دمار واسع في البنية التحتية والطرق والمزارع.
اللجنة الحكومية خلال المؤتمر الصحفي
وشدد باسلمة على ضرورة الانتقال من "منهجية التقارير" إلى إعداد برنامج تعافٍ شامل يتم تسويقه دولياً لحشد الدعم اللازم لإعادة الإعمار واستعادة سبل العيش.
من جانبه، عزا محافظ تعز، نبيل شمسان، تفاقم حجم الأضرار في المدينة إلى تعثر استكمال منظومة تصريف السيول واحتجاز معدات الصيانة جراء الحرب والحصار المستمر على المحافظة. ودعا شمسان إلى استجابة عاجلة تتجاوز المساعدات المحدودة، مؤكداً أن السلطة المحلية بدأت حصر الخسائر في مديريات الساحل والمدينة تمهيداً لبدء تدخلات عملية سريعة لمعالجة آثار الفيضانات.
A Yemeni government committee revealed today (Tuesday) that the governorate of Taiz has suffered a comprehensive humanitarian and economic disaster due to the recent floods, which caused significant damage to the city, confirming that a large part of it was not within the scope of expectations.
Details of the Drowning
The city of Taiz in southwestern Yemen experienced a week of pain and sorrow following the drowning of two children, Ayloul Al-Samaei and Mujahid Al-Mahouli, who were swept away by the floodwaters.
الطفل أيلول الذي عثر عليها بعد جرفه من قبل السيل
All efforts to save the child Mujahid, who was alone with his mother, from drowning failed, while the details of the rescue mission for the child Ayloul captured the hearts of the residents of Taiz, lasting 18 hours of swimming and diving in contaminated waters, crawling through dark tunnels, and walking five and a half kilometers, according to journalist Samir Al-Yousufi, who followed the details of the rescue mission.
أيلول السامعي
The search mission by volunteers for the child Al-Samaei crossed front lines for the first time and reached areas controlled by the Houthis, but they were unable to bring him back to his family alive.
The True Scale of the Disaster
A government report stated that the floods in Taiz resulted in 22 deaths and the loss and injury of 21 others, in a toll that exceeded all expectations and initial estimates of the scale of human and material damage.
مجاهد
Local Administration Minister and committee head, Badr Basalama, explained during an extensive meeting in Taiz that hundreds of homes were damaged and more than 12,000 families were displaced, in addition to widespread destruction of infrastructure, roads, and farms.
اللجنة الحكومية خلال المؤتمر الصحفي
Basalama emphasized the need to shift from "reporting methodology" to preparing a comprehensive recovery program that can be marketed internationally to gather the necessary support for reconstruction and restoring livelihoods.
For his part, the governor of Taiz, Nabil Shamsan, attributed the exacerbation of the damage in the city to the failure to complete the drainage system and the detention of maintenance equipment due to the ongoing war and siege on the governorate. Shamsan called for an urgent response that goes beyond limited assistance, confirming that the local authority has begun to assess the losses in the coastal districts and the city in preparation for initiating rapid practical interventions to address the effects of the floods.