A Yemeni government committee revealed today (Tuesday) that the governorate of Taiz has suffered a comprehensive humanitarian and economic disaster due to the recent floods, which caused significant damage to the city, confirming that a large part of it was not within the scope of expectations.



Details of the Drowning



The city of Taiz in southwestern Yemen experienced a week of pain and sorrow following the drowning of two children, Ayloul Al-Samaei and Mujahid Al-Mahouli, who were swept away by the floodwaters.

الطفل أيلول الذي عثر عليها بعد جرفه من قبل السيل

All efforts to save the child Mujahid, who was alone with his mother, from drowning failed, while the details of the rescue mission for the child Ayloul captured the hearts of the residents of Taiz, lasting 18 hours of swimming and diving in contaminated waters, crawling through dark tunnels, and walking five and a half kilometers, according to journalist Samir Al-Yousufi, who followed the details of the rescue mission.

أيلول السامعي

The search mission by volunteers for the child Al-Samaei crossed front lines for the first time and reached areas controlled by the Houthis, but they were unable to bring him back to his family alive.



The True Scale of the Disaster



A government report stated that the floods in Taiz resulted in 22 deaths and the loss and injury of 21 others, in a toll that exceeded all expectations and initial estimates of the scale of human and material damage.

مجاهد

Local Administration Minister and committee head, Badr Basalama, explained during an extensive meeting in Taiz that hundreds of homes were damaged and more than 12,000 families were displaced, in addition to widespread destruction of infrastructure, roads, and farms.

اللجنة الحكومية خلال المؤتمر الصحفي

Basalama emphasized the need to shift from "reporting methodology" to preparing a comprehensive recovery program that can be marketed internationally to gather the necessary support for reconstruction and restoring livelihoods.



For his part, the governor of Taiz, Nabil Shamsan, attributed the exacerbation of the damage in the city to the failure to complete the drainage system and the detention of maintenance equipment due to the ongoing war and siege on the governorate. Shamsan called for an urgent response that goes beyond limited assistance, confirming that the local authority has begun to assess the losses in the coastal districts and the city in preparation for initiating rapid practical interventions to address the effects of the floods.