كشفت لجنة حكومية يمنية اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن محافظة تعز تعرضت لكارثة إنسانية واقتصادية متكاملة؛ جراء السيول الأخيرة، التي ألحقت بالمدينة أضراراً كبيرة، مؤكدة أن جزءاً كبيراً منها لم تكن ضمن نطاق التوقعات.


تفاصيل الغرق


وعاشت مدينة تعز جنوب غرب اليمن الأسبوع الماضي فصولاً من الألم وحالة الحزن إثر تداعيات غرق الطفلين أيلول السامعي ومجاهد المحولي اللذين جرفتهما سيول الأمطار.

الطفل أيلول الذي عثر عليها بعد جرفه من قبل السيل

الطفل أيلول الذي عثر عليها بعد جرفه من قبل السيل

وفشلت كل الجهود في إنقاذ الطفل مجاهد وحيد أمه من الغرق، فيما خطفت تفاصيل رحلة إنقاذ الطفل أيلول قلوب السكان في تعز التي استمرت 18 ساعة من السباحة والغطس في مياه ملوثة والزحف في أنفاق مظلمة والمشي خمسة كيلو مترات ونصف، وفقاً للصحفي سمير اليوسفي الذي تابع تفاصيل رحلة الإنقاذ.

أيلول السامعي

أيلول السامعي

وتجاوزت رحلة البحث من قبل متطوعين عن الطفل السامعي لأول مرة خطوط التماس ووصلت الى مناطق الحوثي لكنهم لم يتمكنوا من إعادته لأسرته حياً.


حجم الكارثة الحقيقي


وذكر تقرير حكومي أن الفيضانات في تعز تسببت بسقوط 22 قتيلاً وفقدان وإصابة 21 آخرين، في حصيلة فاقت جميع التوقعات والتقديرات الأولية لحجم الأضرار البشرية والمادية.

مجاهد

مجاهد

وأوضح وزير الإدارة المحلية ورئيس اللجنة، بدر باسلمة، خلال اجتماع موسع في تعز، عن تضرر مئات المنازل وتشريد أكثر من 12 ألف أسرة، بالإضافة إلى دمار واسع في البنية التحتية والطرق والمزارع.

اللجنة الحكومية خلال المؤتمر الصحفي

اللجنة الحكومية خلال المؤتمر الصحفي

وشدد باسلمة على ضرورة الانتقال من "منهجية التقارير" إلى إعداد برنامج تعافٍ شامل يتم تسويقه دولياً لحشد الدعم اللازم لإعادة الإعمار واستعادة سبل العيش.


من جانبه، عزا محافظ تعز، نبيل شمسان، تفاقم حجم الأضرار في المدينة إلى تعثر استكمال منظومة تصريف السيول واحتجاز معدات الصيانة جراء الحرب والحصار المستمر على المحافظة. ودعا شمسان إلى استجابة عاجلة تتجاوز المساعدات المحدودة، مؤكداً أن السلطة المحلية بدأت حصر الخسائر في مديريات الساحل والمدينة تمهيداً لبدء تدخلات عملية سريعة لمعالجة آثار الفيضانات.