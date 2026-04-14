In a striking escalation of his rhetoric towards European energy policies, U.S. President Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on the United Kingdom, criticizing what he described as "incomprehensible inaction" in exploiting North Sea resources, despite Europe's urgent need for energy.

Europe "Eager" for Energy

Trump stated on his platform "Truth Social" that Europe is experiencing a state of "despair" due to its increasing energy needs, at a time when Britain possesses one of the largest oil fields in the world, yet refuses to invest in it, as he put it, describing the situation as "tragic."

Aberdeen... A Missed Opportunity



Trump pointed out that the city of Aberdeen was supposed to witness significant economic prosperity if North Sea resources were optimally exploited, considering what is happening to be a waste of a strategic opportunity.

Norway Profits While Britain Declines

He noted that Norway is benefiting from the current situation, as it sells North Sea oil to the United Kingdom at doubled prices, making huge profits, while Britain has a better geographical position that qualifies it to be at the forefront of producers.

A Clear Call for Exploration and Stopping "Windmills"

Trump urged the British government to take immediate action to explore for oil, using his famous phrase: "Drill, baby, drill," while simultaneously criticizing reliance on windmills and calling for their cessation, considering the neglect of oil resources to be "completely illogical."