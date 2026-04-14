في تصعيد لافت لخطابه تجاه سياسات الطاقة الأوروبية، شنّ الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هجومًا حادًا على المملكة المتحدة، منتقدًا ما وصفه بـ«التقاعس غير المفهوم» في استغلال موارد بحر الشمال، رغم حاجة أوروبا الملحّة للطاقة.

أوروبا «متلهفة» للطاقة

قال ترمب عبر منصته «تروث سوشال» إن أوروبا تعيش حالة «يأس» بسبب احتياجاتها المتزايدة للطاقة، في وقت تمتلك فيه بريطانيا واحدًا من أكبر حقول النفط في العالم، لكنها ترفض استثماره، على حد تعبيره، واصفًا الوضع بـ«المأساوي».

أبردين.. فرصة مهدرة


وأشار الرئيس الأمريكي إلى أن مدينة أبردين كان يفترض أن تشهد ازدهارًا اقتصاديًا كبيرًا، لو جرى استغلال ثروات بحر الشمال بالشكل الأمثل، معتبرًا أن ما يحدث يمثل إهدارًا لفرصة استراتيجية.

النرويج تربح وبريطانيا تتراجع

ولفت ترمب إلى أن النرويج تستفيد من الوضع القائم، إذ تبيع نفط بحر الشمال إلى المملكة المتحدة بأسعار مضاعفة، محققة أرباحًا ضخمة، في حين تمتلك بريطانيا موقعًا جغرافيًا أفضل يؤهلها لتكون في صدارة المنتجين.

دعوة صريحة للتنقيب ووقف «طواحين الرياح»

ودعا ترمب الحكومة البريطانية إلى التحرك الفوري للتنقيب عن النفط، مستخدمًا عبارته الشهيرة: «احفروا، يا عزيزي، احفروا»، منتقدًا في الوقت ذاته الاعتماد على طواحين الرياح، ومطالبًا بوقفها، معتبرًا أن تجاهل موارد النفط «أمر غير منطقي تمامًا».