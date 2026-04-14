في تصعيد لافت لخطابه تجاه سياسات الطاقة الأوروبية، شنّ الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هجومًا حادًا على المملكة المتحدة، منتقدًا ما وصفه بـ«التقاعس غير المفهوم» في استغلال موارد بحر الشمال، رغم حاجة أوروبا الملحّة للطاقة.
أوروبا «متلهفة» للطاقة
قال ترمب عبر منصته «تروث سوشال» إن أوروبا تعيش حالة «يأس» بسبب احتياجاتها المتزايدة للطاقة، في وقت تمتلك فيه بريطانيا واحدًا من أكبر حقول النفط في العالم، لكنها ترفض استثماره، على حد تعبيره، واصفًا الوضع بـ«المأساوي».
أبردين.. فرصة مهدرة
وأشار الرئيس الأمريكي إلى أن مدينة أبردين كان يفترض أن تشهد ازدهارًا اقتصاديًا كبيرًا، لو جرى استغلال ثروات بحر الشمال بالشكل الأمثل، معتبرًا أن ما يحدث يمثل إهدارًا لفرصة استراتيجية.
النرويج تربح وبريطانيا تتراجع
ولفت ترمب إلى أن النرويج تستفيد من الوضع القائم، إذ تبيع نفط بحر الشمال إلى المملكة المتحدة بأسعار مضاعفة، محققة أرباحًا ضخمة، في حين تمتلك بريطانيا موقعًا جغرافيًا أفضل يؤهلها لتكون في صدارة المنتجين.
دعوة صريحة للتنقيب ووقف «طواحين الرياح»
ودعا ترمب الحكومة البريطانية إلى التحرك الفوري للتنقيب عن النفط، مستخدمًا عبارته الشهيرة: «احفروا، يا عزيزي، احفروا»، منتقدًا في الوقت ذاته الاعتماد على طواحين الرياح، ومطالبًا بوقفها، معتبرًا أن تجاهل موارد النفط «أمر غير منطقي تمامًا».
In a striking escalation of his rhetoric towards European energy policies, U.S. President Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on the United Kingdom, criticizing what he described as "incomprehensible inaction" in exploiting North Sea resources, despite Europe's urgent need for energy.
Europe "Eager" for Energy
Trump stated on his platform "Truth Social" that Europe is experiencing a state of "despair" due to its increasing energy needs, at a time when Britain possesses one of the largest oil fields in the world, yet refuses to invest in it, as he put it, describing the situation as "tragic."
Aberdeen... A Missed Opportunity
Trump pointed out that the city of Aberdeen was supposed to witness significant economic prosperity if North Sea resources were optimally exploited, considering what is happening to be a waste of a strategic opportunity.
Norway Profits While Britain Declines
He noted that Norway is benefiting from the current situation, as it sells North Sea oil to the United Kingdom at doubled prices, making huge profits, while Britain has a better geographical position that qualifies it to be at the forefront of producers.
A Clear Call for Exploration and Stopping "Windmills"
Trump urged the British government to take immediate action to explore for oil, using his famous phrase: "Drill, baby, drill," while simultaneously criticizing reliance on windmills and calling for their cessation, considering the neglect of oil resources to be "completely illogical."