Just hours before the third anniversary of the war that will occur tomorrow (Wednesday), the United Nations expressed its discontent with the transformation of the Sudan war into a "neglected crisis" in a country "trapped in a vortex of atrocities."

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, Denise Brown, warned of the recurrence of sexual violence, repeated displacements, and the continued loss of life, emphasizing that we are indeed trapped in a vortex in Sudan.

Awakening Attention and Conscience



Brown added that the United Nations speaks publicly about the atrocities in Sudan repeatedly, questioning: why has the world not risen sufficiently to take action? What more needs to be done to awaken consciences and draw attention?



She reminded of the situation of the residents of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, which was taken over by the Rapid Support Forces in late October last year.



The United Nations estimates that at least 6,000 people were killed in the first three days of the attack on the city.



The Number of Victims is Unknown



Brown pointed out that "the actual number of the dead, missing, and detained is still unknown," also alerting to the situation in the town of Dalang in South Kordofan, which faces "daily attacks," and where UN aid convoys can no longer reach.



She stated, "It is the largest and most complex crisis, and we must focus on ways to find a solution," and on "funding the minimum basic needs" of the population while awaiting a settlement.



She called for not considering the war in Sudan a "forgotten crisis" but rather a "neglected crisis," especially after a call for donations amounting to $2.9 billion - launched by the United Nations for Sudan in 2026 - received only 16% of the funding, amid a decline in international development aid.



Millions Suffering from Hunger



A report published by a group of NGOs on Monday revealed that millions in Sudan live on just one meal a day, as the food crisis in the country worsens and fears of its spread increase.



The war has led to the spread of hunger and the displacement of millions, resulting in one of the major humanitarian crises in the world.

The report issued by Action Against Hunger, CARE International, the International Rescue Committee, Mercy Corps, and the Norwegian Refugee Council stated that "in the two regions most devastated by the conflict - North Darfur and South Kordofan - millions of families consume only one meal a day."

It added: "Often, they go entire days without any food," noting that many have resorted to eating leaves and animal feed to survive.

The Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces have been engaged in war since April 15, 2023, resulting in more than 20,000 deaths and over 10 million displaced and refugees, according to the United Nations.