قبيل ساعات من الذكرى الثالثة للحرب التي تحل، غدا (الأربعاء)، أعربت الأمم المتحدة عن استيائها من تحوّل حرب السودان إلى «أزمة مهمَلة» في بلد «عالق في دوّامة فظاعات».

وحذرت المنسقة الأممية للشؤون الإنسانية في السودان دينيس براون، من تكرار أعمال العنف الجنسي، وتكرار عمليات النزوح، وتكرار سقوط قتلى، مؤكدة نحن فعلا عالقون في دوّامة في السودان.

لفت الانتباه وإيقاظ الضمائر


وأضافت براون أن الأمم المتحدة تتحدث علنا عن الفظاعات في السودان على نحو متكرر، وتساءلت: لماذا لم ينتفض العالم بشكل كافٍ للتحرّك؟ وما الذي ينبغي فعله أكثر لإيقاظ الضمائر ولفت الانتباه؟.


وذكّرت بحال سكّان الفاشر عاصمة ولاية شمال دارفور، التي سيطرت عليها قوات الدعم السريع في أواخر أكتوبر الماضي.


وأفادت تقديرات الأمم المتحدة بمقتل 6 آلاف شخص على الأقلّ في الأيام الثلاثة الأولى من الهجوم على المدينة.


عدد الضحايا مجهول


ولفتت براون إلى أنه «لا يُعرف بعدُ العدد الفعلي للقتلى والمفقودين والمعتقلين»، منبّهة كذلك إلى الوضع في مدينة الدلنج في ولاية جنوب كردفان التي تواجه «هجمات يومية»، ولم يعد يمكن لقوافل المساعدات التابعة للأمم المتحدة الوصول إليها.


وقالت «إنها كبرى الأزمات وأكثرها تعقيدا، ولا بد من التركيز على سبل إيجاد حلّ»، ومن «تمويل الحدّ الأدنى من الاحتياجات الأساسية» للسكان بانتظار تسوية.


ودعت إلى عدم اعتبار الحرب في السودان «أزمة منسية» بل «أزمة مهمَلة»، خصوصا بعدما لم يَلْقَ نداء لجمع تبرّعات بقيمة 2.9 مليار دولار -أطلقته الأمم المتحدة للسودان سنة 2026- سوى تمويل بنسبة 16%، في ظل تقلُّص المساعدات الإنمائية على الصعيد الدولي.


الملايين يعانون المجاعة


وكشف تقرير نشرته مجموعة من المنظمات غير الحكومية، أمس الإثنين، أن الملايين في السودان يعيشون على وجبة واحدة فقط في اليوم، في وقت تتفاقم فيه أزمة الغذاء في البلاد وتتزايد المخاوف من انتشارها.


وتسببت الحرب في انتشار الجوع ونزوح الملايين، وأدت إلى واحدة من الأزمات الإنسانية الكبرى في العالم.

وأوضح التقرير الصادر عن منظمة العمل ضد الجوع وهيئة كير الدولية ولجنة الإنقاذ الدولية ومنظمة ميرسي كور والمجلس النرويجي للاجئين أنه «في المنطقتين الأكثر نكبة بالصراع -شمال دارفور وجنوب كردفان- لا تتناول ملايين العائلات إلا وجبة واحدة في اليوم».

وأضاف التقرير: «في كثير من الأحيان، يمضون أياما كاملة من دون أي طعام»، لافتا إلى أن ‌كثيرين لجأوا إلى أكل أوراق الشجر وأعلاف الحيوانات من أجل البقاء على قيد الحياة.

ويخوض الجيش السوداني وقوات الدعم السريع منذ 15 أبريل 2023، حربا خلّفت أكثر من 20 ألف قتيل وأكثر من 10 ملايين نازح ولاجئ، وفق الأمم المتحدة.