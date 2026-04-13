As part of the sustainable development projects package launched by the Kingdom to support Yemen, a member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Governor of Hadhramaut, Salem Ahmed Al-Khanbashi, today (Monday) laid the foundation stone for the emergency electricity generation stations project for the coast of Hadhramaut, with a total capacity of 100 megawatts.



This vital project comes with support, sponsorship, and coordination from the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, under the supervision of the Ministry of Electricity and Energy, embodying the strategic development plans aimed at enhancing the efficiency of basic services and meeting the aspirations of the province's residents.



“Roadmap” for Energy



The foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by a delegation from the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, which included the Transportation Portfolio Manager, Engineer Nasser Al-Shahri, and the Program Office Director in Hadhramaut, Engineer Abdullah Basleiman. The engineering plans for the project outline a “roadmap” to resolve the electricity deficit crisis, distributed across two strategic stations; the first in “Joul Mashah” with a capacity of 40 megawatts, and the second in “Ambikha” with a capacity of 60 megawatts.



Al-Khanbashi revealed that developmental directions are progressing in parallel to implement a similar project with a capacity of 100 megawatts for the areas of Wadi and Desert Hadhramaut, affirming that these emergency stations represent a “bridge” towards the overall stability of the electrical system in the entire province.



Gratitude to the Saudi Leadership



Al-Khanbashi expressed his gratitude and appreciation, on his behalf and on behalf of all the people of Hadhramaut, to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to his Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, as well as to the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, valuing the continuous support that directly addresses the needs of the Yemeni citizen.



He confirmed that this step will bring about a qualitative shift in the service and developmental reality in the province.



A Major Strategic Package



The “signs of development” did not stop at the energy sector, as the member of the Presidential Leadership Council and Governor of Hadhramaut announced the province's readiness to launch a matrix of major strategic projects that address the core daily needs of the citizens. This includes the rehabilitation of the (Al-Abra – Sayun) road, which represents the international lifeline, in addition to laying the first foundations for a massive central hospital in the “Falak” area of Mukalla to be a comprehensive medical edifice, along with a package of educational and water projects that include building modern schools and expanding well-drilling projects, to enhance the infrastructure in line with the developmental leap witnessed by the province with support from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.