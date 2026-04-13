​في إطار حزمة المشاريع التنموية المستدامة التي تطلقها المملكة لدعم اليمن، وضع عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني محافظ حضرموت سالم أحمد الخنبشي، اليوم (الإثنين) في مدينة المكلا، حجر الأساس لمشروع محطات توليد الكهرباء الإسعافية لساحل حضرموت، بقدرة إجمالية تصل إلى 100 ميغاوات.


​ويأتي هذا المشروع الحيوي بدعم ورعاية وتنسيق من البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، وإشراف وزارة الكهرباء والطاقة، تجسيداً لخطط التنمية الإستراتيجية الرامية لرفع كفاءة الخدمات الأساسية وتلبية تطلعات سكان المحافظة.


«​خارطة طريق» الطاقة


​وجرت مراسم وضع حجر الأساس بحضور وفد البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، الذي ضم مدير محفظة النقل المهندس ناصر الشهري، ومدير مكتب البرنامج بحضرموت المهندس عبدالله باسليمان، حيث ترسم المخططات الهندسية للمشروع «خارطة طريق» تقنية لإنهاء أزمة العجز الكهربائي، تتوزع على محطتين إستراتيجيتين؛ الأولى في «جول مسحة» بقدرة تبلغ 40 ميغاوات، والثانية في «امبيخة» بقدرة تصل إلى 60 ميغاوات.


وكشف الخنبشي أن التوجهات التنموية تمضي بخطى متوازية لتنفيذ مشروع مماثل بقدرة 100 ميغاوات لمناطق وادي وصحراء حضرموت، مؤكداً أن هذه المحطات الإسعافية تمثل «جسراً» نحو استقرار كلي للمنظومة الكهربائية في عموم المحافظة.


​شكر للقيادة السعودية


​ورفع الخنبشي باسمه وباسم أبناء حضرموت كافة، الشكر والامتنان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وللبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، مثمناً الدعم المتواصل الذي يلامس احتياجات المواطن اليمني بشكل مباشر.


وأكد أن هذه الخطوة ستحدث نقلة نوعية في الواقع الخدمي والتنموي بالمحافظة.


​حزمة إستراتيجية كبرى


​ولم تتوقف «بشارات التنمية» عند قطاع الطاقة، إذ أعلن عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي محافظ حضرموت، جهوزية المحافظة لإطلاق مصفوفة من المشاريع الإستراتيجية الكبرى التي تمس صلب الاحتياج اليومي للمواطن، يأتي في مقدمتها إعادة تأهيل طريق (العبر – سيئون) الذي يمثل شريان الحياة الدولي، إضافة إلى وضع اللبنات الأولى لمستشفى مركزي ضخم في منطقة «فلك» بالمكلا ليكون صرحاً طبياً متكاملاً، علاوة على حزمة مشاريع تعليمية ومائية تشمل بناء مدارس حديثة وتوسعة مشاريع حفر الآبار، لتعزيز البنية التحتية بما يواكب القفزة التنموية التي تشهدها المحافظة بدعم من المملكة العربية السعودية.