قالت وزارة الخارجية في البحرين إنها استدعت القائم بالأعمال في سفارة العراق أحمد إسماعيل الكروي، اليوم (الإثنين)، لإبلاغه بـ«إدانة مملكة البحرين واستنكارها الشديدين إزاء استمرار الاعتداءات الآثمة بالطائرات المسيرة الصادرة من الأراضي العراقية تجاه البحرين وعدد من دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية».
وبحسب وكالة أنباء البحرين، قدمت وزارة الخارجية مذكرة احتجاج رسمية، وحثت العراق على التعامل مع هذه التهديدات بشكل عاجل ومسؤول، وفقاً للقوانين والمواثيق الدولية والإقليمية ذات الصلة.
وأكدت الخارجية البحرينية احتفاظ مملكة البحرين بحقها في اتخاذ التدابير والإجراءات اللازمة لحماية أمنها واستقرارها وسلامة المواطنين والمقيمين على أراضيها.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bahrain stated that it summoned the Chargé d'Affaires at the Iraqi Embassy, Ahmad Ismail Al-Kurwi, today (Monday), to inform him of "the Kingdom of Bahrain's strong condemnation and denunciation regarding the continued unlawful attacks by drones originating from Iraqi territory towards Bahrain and several Gulf Cooperation Council countries."
According to Bahrain News Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted an official protest note and urged Iraq to address these threats urgently and responsibly, in accordance with relevant international and regional laws and agreements.
The Bahraini Foreign Ministry affirmed that the Kingdom of Bahrain reserves the right to take the necessary measures and actions to protect its security, stability, and the safety of citizens and residents on its territory.