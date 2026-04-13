قالت وزارة الخارجية في ​البحرين إنها استدعت ‌القائم بالأعمال في سفارة العراق ​أحمد إسماعيل الكروي، ​اليوم (الإثنين)، لإبلاغه بـ«إدانة ⁠مملكة البحرين واستنكارها ​الشديدين إزاء استمرار ​الاعتداءات الآثمة بالطائرات المسيرة الصادرة من الأراضي ​العراقية تجاه ​البحرين وعدد من دول مجلس ‌التعاون ⁠لدول الخليج العربية».


وبحسب وكالة أنباء البحرين، قدمت وزارة الخارجية مذكرة احتجاج رسمية، وحثت ​العراق ​على ⁠التعامل مع هذه التهديدات ​بشكل عاجل ​ومسؤول، وفقاً للقوانين والمواثيق الدولية والإقليمية ذات الصلة.


وأكدت الخارجية البحرينية احتفاظ مملكة البحرين بحقها في اتخاذ ⁠التدابير ​والإجراءات ​اللازمة لحماية أمنها واستقرارها وسلامة المواطنين والمقيمين على أراضيها.