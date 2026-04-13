The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bahrain stated that it summoned the Chargé d'Affaires at the Iraqi Embassy, Ahmad Ismail Al-Kurwi, today (Monday), to inform him of "the Kingdom of Bahrain's strong condemnation and denunciation regarding the continued unlawful attacks by drones originating from Iraqi territory towards Bahrain and several Gulf Cooperation Council countries."



According to Bahrain News Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted an official protest note and urged Iraq to address these threats urgently and responsibly, in accordance with relevant international and regional laws and agreements.



The Bahraini Foreign Ministry affirmed that the Kingdom of Bahrain reserves the right to take the necessary measures and actions to protect its security, stability, and the safety of citizens and residents on its territory.