أعرب وزير الدفاع الباكستاني خواجة محمد آصف عن تفاؤله بشأن استمرار المفاوضات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، في أعقاب المحادثات التي استضافتها إسلام آباد، وانتهت أمس (الأحد) من دون التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب.


وقال في حديث للصحفيين في مبنى البرلمان الباكستاني اليوم (الإثنين): إن الأجواء العامة بعد المحادثات ظلت «إيجابية ومشجعة»، معتبراً أنه لم تظهر أي تطورات سلبية، وأن جميع المؤشرات حتى الآن تشير إلى «مشاركة بناءة» بين الجانبين.


وأضاف: «في الوقت الراهن، لا أريد أن أخوض في تكهنات، لكن لم يحدث أي شيء سلبي. جميع التطورات كانت إيجابية، ولا تزال هناك فرص قوية لاستمرار المحادثات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران».


وأعرب آصف عن ثقته في إمكانية إحراز تقدم في الجولة القادمة من المناقشات، مضيفاً: «بحلول الجلسة القادمة قد يتوصل الطرفان إلى نوع من النتائج». ولفت آصف إلى أن البلاد كانت محظوظة في تيسير الحوار بين الدولتين.


وأطلق الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عملية بحرية للسيطرة على مضيق هرمز، بعد فشل المفاوضات، فيما تستعد البحرية الأمريكية لفرض حصار بحري عل الموانئ الإيرانية.


وأعلن نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس قبل مغادرة إسلام آباد، الأحد، عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق مع الإيرانيين، لافتاً إلى أن طهران «اختارت عدم قبول الشروط الأمريكية»، بينما اعتبرت طهران أن المفاوضات جرت في أجواء تفتقد للثقة، وأعربت عن رغبتها بالتوصل إلى اتفاق، لكنها شدّدت في الوقت نفسه على التمسك بمصالحها.