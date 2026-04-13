The Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif expressed optimism regarding the continuation of negotiations between the United States and Iran, following talks hosted in Islamabad, which ended yesterday (Sunday) without reaching an agreement to end the war.



He stated in a conversation with reporters in the Pakistani Parliament building today (Monday) that the overall atmosphere after the talks remained "positive and encouraging," considering that no negative developments had emerged, and that all indicators so far point to "constructive engagement" between the two sides.



He added, "At this moment, I do not want to speculate, but nothing negative has happened. All developments have been positive, and there are still strong opportunities for the continuation of talks between the United States and Iran."



Asif expressed confidence in the possibility of making progress in the next round of discussions, adding, "By the next session, the two sides may reach some kind of results." He noted that the country was fortunate to facilitate dialogue between the two nations.



U.S. President Donald Trump launched a naval operation to control the Strait of Hormuz after the failure of negotiations, while the U.S. Navy is preparing to impose a naval blockade on Iranian ports.



U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance announced before leaving Islamabad on Sunday that no agreement had been reached with the Iranians, pointing out that Tehran "chose not to accept the American terms," while Tehran considered that the negotiations took place in an atmosphere lacking trust, expressing its desire to reach an agreement, but at the same time emphasized its commitment to its interests.