أعلنت أستراليا، اليوم (الإثنين)، تعيين امرأة على رأس جيشها لأول مرة في تاريخها، في خطوة وُصفت بأنها تاريخية وتأتي ضمن عملية إعادة هيكلة واسعة لقيادة قوات الدفاع.

ومن المقرر أن تتولى الفريق سوزان كويل منصب رئيسة الجيش اعتباراً من شهر يوليو القادم، خلفاً للفريق سيمون ستيوارت، وفق بيان حكومي رسمي.

لحظة تاريخية

من جانبه، أكد رئيس الوزراء أنتوني ألبانيزي أن هذا التعيين يمثل محطة فارقة، قائلاً إن أستراليا ستشهد أول امرأة تقود الجيش خلال 125 عاماً من تاريخه.

فيما وصف وزير الدفاع ريتشارد مارليس القرار بأنه لحظة تاريخية عميقة، مشيراً إلى الأثر الإيجابي الذي سيتركه على النساء في المؤسسة العسكرية، مضيفاً: كما قالت سوزان لي لا يمكنك أن تكون ما لا تراه، في إشارة إلى أهمية وجود نماذج نسائية قيادية ملهمة.

مسيرة عسكرية طويلة

وتبلغ كويل 55 عاماً، وقد انضمت إلى القوات المسلحة عام 1987، وشغلت منذ ذلك الحين عدداً من المناصب القيادية البارزة، كان آخرها رئيسة القدرات المشتركة.

وستكون كويل، وفق المسؤولين، أول امرأة تتولى قيادة أي فرع من فروع القوات المسلحة الأسترالية.

33

33

تمثيل المرأة في الجيش

وتشكل النساء حالياً نحو 21% من إجمالي أفراد قوات الدفاع الأسترالية، بينما تبلغ نسبتهن في المناصب القيادية العليا نحو 18.5%.

وتسعى المؤسسة العسكرية إلى رفع نسبة مشاركة النساء إلى 25% بحلول عام 2030، في إطار جهود تعزيز التنوع والمساواة.

تحديات داخلية

يأتي هذا التعيين في وقت تواجه فيه قوات الدفاع الأسترالية انتقادات، بعد رفع دعوى جماعية في أكتوبر الماضي، تتهم المؤسسة بالفشل في حماية آلاف المجندات من الاعتداءات الجنسية والتحرش والتمييز الممنهج.

تغييرات قيادية أوسع

وضمن التعديلات الجديدة، تم تعيين نائب الأدميرال مارك هاموند قائداً لقوات الدفاع الأسترالية، خلفاً للأدميرال ديفيد جونستون، كما سيتولى الأميرال البحري ماثيو باكلي قيادة سلاح البحرية خلفاً لهاموند.