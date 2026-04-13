أعلنت أستراليا، اليوم (الإثنين)، تعيين امرأة على رأس جيشها لأول مرة في تاريخها، في خطوة وُصفت بأنها تاريخية وتأتي ضمن عملية إعادة هيكلة واسعة لقيادة قوات الدفاع.
ومن المقرر أن تتولى الفريق سوزان كويل منصب رئيسة الجيش اعتباراً من شهر يوليو القادم، خلفاً للفريق سيمون ستيوارت، وفق بيان حكومي رسمي.
لحظة تاريخية
من جانبه، أكد رئيس الوزراء أنتوني ألبانيزي أن هذا التعيين يمثل محطة فارقة، قائلاً إن أستراليا ستشهد أول امرأة تقود الجيش خلال 125 عاماً من تاريخه.
فيما وصف وزير الدفاع ريتشارد مارليس القرار بأنه لحظة تاريخية عميقة، مشيراً إلى الأثر الإيجابي الذي سيتركه على النساء في المؤسسة العسكرية، مضيفاً: كما قالت سوزان لي لا يمكنك أن تكون ما لا تراه، في إشارة إلى أهمية وجود نماذج نسائية قيادية ملهمة.
مسيرة عسكرية طويلة
وتبلغ كويل 55 عاماً، وقد انضمت إلى القوات المسلحة عام 1987، وشغلت منذ ذلك الحين عدداً من المناصب القيادية البارزة، كان آخرها رئيسة القدرات المشتركة.
وستكون كويل، وفق المسؤولين، أول امرأة تتولى قيادة أي فرع من فروع القوات المسلحة الأسترالية.
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تمثيل المرأة في الجيش
وتشكل النساء حالياً نحو 21% من إجمالي أفراد قوات الدفاع الأسترالية، بينما تبلغ نسبتهن في المناصب القيادية العليا نحو 18.5%.
وتسعى المؤسسة العسكرية إلى رفع نسبة مشاركة النساء إلى 25% بحلول عام 2030، في إطار جهود تعزيز التنوع والمساواة.
تحديات داخلية
يأتي هذا التعيين في وقت تواجه فيه قوات الدفاع الأسترالية انتقادات، بعد رفع دعوى جماعية في أكتوبر الماضي، تتهم المؤسسة بالفشل في حماية آلاف المجندات من الاعتداءات الجنسية والتحرش والتمييز الممنهج.
تغييرات قيادية أوسع
وضمن التعديلات الجديدة، تم تعيين نائب الأدميرال مارك هاموند قائداً لقوات الدفاع الأسترالية، خلفاً للأدميرال ديفيد جونستون، كما سيتولى الأميرال البحري ماثيو باكلي قيادة سلاح البحرية خلفاً لهاموند.
Australia announced today (Monday) the appointment of a woman to lead its army for the first time in its history, in a move described as historic and part of a wide-ranging restructuring of the defense forces' leadership.
Major General Susan Coyle is set to take over as Chief of Army starting next July, succeeding Major General Simon Stuart, according to an official government statement.
A Historic Moment
For his part, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed that this appointment represents a significant milestone, stating that Australia will witness its first female army leader in 125 years of its history.
Defense Minister Richard Marles described the decision as a deeply historic moment, pointing to the positive impact it will have on women in the military, adding: As Susan Lee said, you cannot be what you cannot see, referring to the importance of having inspiring female leadership role models.
A Long Military Career
Coyle is 55 years old and joined the armed forces in 1987, having held several prominent leadership positions since then, the most recent being Chief of Joint Capability.
According to officials, Coyle will be the first woman to lead any branch of the Australian armed forces.
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Women's Representation in the Army
Women currently make up about 21% of the total personnel in the Australian Defense Forces, while their representation in senior leadership positions is around 18.5%.
The military institution aims to raise the percentage of women's participation to 25% by 2030, as part of efforts to enhance diversity and equality.
Internal Challenges
This appointment comes at a time when the Australian Defense Forces are facing criticism, following a class-action lawsuit filed last October, accusing the institution of failing to protect thousands of female recruits from sexual assault, harassment, and systemic discrimination.
Wider Leadership Changes
As part of the new changes, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond has been appointed as Chief of the Australian Defense Forces, succeeding Admiral David Johnston, while Rear Admiral Matthew Buckley will take over the Navy command from Hammond.