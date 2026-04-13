In a notable escalation between religious and political discourse, Pope Leo XIV responded to criticisms from U.S. President Donald Trump, reaffirming his stance against wars and emphasizing that his message will remain biased towards peace and dialogue.

Indirect Confrontation

The Pope's remarks came on Monday aboard the papal plane heading to Algeria, at the beginning of a 10-day African tour, following an attack launched by Trump, who described the Pope as "weak" in the face of crime and "bad" at managing foreign policy, accusing him of being biased towards the extreme left.

In a calm response, the Pope avoided entering into a direct confrontation, stating: "I do not want to engage in a debate with him," adding that the message of the Gospel "should not be misused in the way that some do."

"Message of Peace" Amid Escalation



The Pope stressed his determination to continue defending peace, saying: "I will continue to raise my voice loudly against war and work to promote dialogue and multilateral relations between countries in search of just solutions to crises."

He added: "The world today is suffering, and many innocents are being killed, and someone must stand up to say that there is a better way."

Renewed Call to End Wars



Earlier, the Pope had issued a clear call to world leaders, urging them to end conflicts, stating: "Enough worship of self and money, enough displays of power, enough war," in a position that reflects the Vatican's commitment to a message of peace despite rising international tensions.

Trump: "I'm Not a Fan"



In contrast, Trump did not hide his stance, stating in remarks to reporters on Sunday that he is "not a fan" of the Pope, indicating the ongoing sharp divergence between the two parties amid escalating debate over the role of religion in global political issues.