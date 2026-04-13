في تصعيد لافت بين الخطاب الديني والسياسي، ردّ البابا ليو الرابع عشر على انتقادات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، مؤكداً تمسكه بموقفه الرافض للحروب، ومشدداً على أن رسالته ستظل منحازة للسلام والحوار.

مواجهة غير مباشرة

جاءت تصريحات البابا، الإثنين، على متن الطائرة البابوية المتجهة إلى الجزائر، في مستهل جولة أفريقية تمتد 10 أيام، وذلك بعد هجوم شنّه ترمب، وصف فيه البابا بأنه «ضعيف» في مواجهة الجريمة و«سيئ» في إدارة السياسة الخارجية، متهماً إياه بالانحياز إلى اليسار المتطرف.
وفي ردّ هادئ، تجنّب البابا الدخول في مواجهة مباشرة، قائلاً: «لا أريد الدخول في جدال معه»، مضيفاً أن رسالة الإنجيل «يجب ألا تُساءَ استخدامها بالطريقة التي يفعلها البعض».

«رسالة السلام» في مواجهة التصعيد


وشدّد البابا على عزمه مواصلة الدفاع عن السلام، قائلاً: «سأواصل رفع صوتي عالياً ضد الحرب، والعمل على تعزيز الحوار والعلاقات متعددة الأطراف بين الدول، بحثاً عن حلول عادلة للأزمات».
وأضاف: «العالم اليوم يعاني، والكثير من الأبرياء يُقتلون، ولا بد أن يقف أحد ليقول إن هناك طريقاً أفضل».

نداء متجدد لإنهاء الحروب


وكان البابا قد وجّه في وقت سابق نداءً صريحاً إلى قادة العالم، دعا فيه إلى إنهاء النزاعات، قائلاً: «كفى عبادة للذات والمال، كفى استعراضاً للقوة، كفى حرباً»، في موقف يعكس تمسك الفاتيكان بخطاب السلام رغم تصاعد التوترات الدولية.

ترمب: «لست معجباً»


في المقابل، لم يُخفِ ترمب موقفه، إذ قال في تصريحات للصحافيين، الأحد، إنه «ليس من المعجبين» بالبابا، في إشارة إلى استمرار التباين الحاد بين الطرفين، وسط تصاعد الجدل حول دور الدين في القضايا السياسية العالمية.