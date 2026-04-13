في تصعيد لافت بين الخطاب الديني والسياسي، ردّ البابا ليو الرابع عشر على انتقادات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، مؤكداً تمسكه بموقفه الرافض للحروب، ومشدداً على أن رسالته ستظل منحازة للسلام والحوار.
مواجهة غير مباشرة
جاءت تصريحات البابا، الإثنين، على متن الطائرة البابوية المتجهة إلى الجزائر، في مستهل جولة أفريقية تمتد 10 أيام، وذلك بعد هجوم شنّه ترمب، وصف فيه البابا بأنه «ضعيف» في مواجهة الجريمة و«سيئ» في إدارة السياسة الخارجية، متهماً إياه بالانحياز إلى اليسار المتطرف.
وفي ردّ هادئ، تجنّب البابا الدخول في مواجهة مباشرة، قائلاً: «لا أريد الدخول في جدال معه»، مضيفاً أن رسالة الإنجيل «يجب ألا تُساءَ استخدامها بالطريقة التي يفعلها البعض».
«رسالة السلام» في مواجهة التصعيد
وشدّد البابا على عزمه مواصلة الدفاع عن السلام، قائلاً: «سأواصل رفع صوتي عالياً ضد الحرب، والعمل على تعزيز الحوار والعلاقات متعددة الأطراف بين الدول، بحثاً عن حلول عادلة للأزمات».
وأضاف: «العالم اليوم يعاني، والكثير من الأبرياء يُقتلون، ولا بد أن يقف أحد ليقول إن هناك طريقاً أفضل».
نداء متجدد لإنهاء الحروب
وكان البابا قد وجّه في وقت سابق نداءً صريحاً إلى قادة العالم، دعا فيه إلى إنهاء النزاعات، قائلاً: «كفى عبادة للذات والمال، كفى استعراضاً للقوة، كفى حرباً»، في موقف يعكس تمسك الفاتيكان بخطاب السلام رغم تصاعد التوترات الدولية.
ترمب: «لست معجباً»
في المقابل، لم يُخفِ ترمب موقفه، إذ قال في تصريحات للصحافيين، الأحد، إنه «ليس من المعجبين» بالبابا، في إشارة إلى استمرار التباين الحاد بين الطرفين، وسط تصاعد الجدل حول دور الدين في القضايا السياسية العالمية.
In a notable escalation between religious and political discourse, Pope Leo XIV responded to criticisms from U.S. President Donald Trump, reaffirming his stance against wars and emphasizing that his message will remain biased towards peace and dialogue.
Indirect Confrontation
The Pope's remarks came on Monday aboard the papal plane heading to Algeria, at the beginning of a 10-day African tour, following an attack launched by Trump, who described the Pope as "weak" in the face of crime and "bad" at managing foreign policy, accusing him of being biased towards the extreme left.
In a calm response, the Pope avoided entering into a direct confrontation, stating: "I do not want to engage in a debate with him," adding that the message of the Gospel "should not be misused in the way that some do."
"Message of Peace" Amid Escalation
The Pope stressed his determination to continue defending peace, saying: "I will continue to raise my voice loudly against war and work to promote dialogue and multilateral relations between countries in search of just solutions to crises."
He added: "The world today is suffering, and many innocents are being killed, and someone must stand up to say that there is a better way."
Renewed Call to End Wars
Earlier, the Pope had issued a clear call to world leaders, urging them to end conflicts, stating: "Enough worship of self and money, enough displays of power, enough war," in a position that reflects the Vatican's commitment to a message of peace despite rising international tensions.
Trump: "I'm Not a Fan"
In contrast, Trump did not hide his stance, stating in remarks to reporters on Sunday that he is "not a fan" of the Pope, indicating the ongoing sharp divergence between the two parties amid escalating debate over the role of religion in global political issues.