كشفت وسائل إعلام سودانية اليوم (الأحد)، عن انشقاق ضابط كبير في قوات الدعم السريع وانضمامه للجيش السوداني.


وذكرت أن اللواء النور أحمد آدم، المعروف بـ«النور القُبة» انشق عن قوات الدعم السريع وانضم إلى الجيش السوداني، في توقيت وصف بأنه أكثر تعقيداً وتشابكاً.


من هو النور آدم؟


وأشارت إلى أن «النور القبة» ينتمي للقوى الاجتماعية التي تشكل ظهيراً قوياً لقوات الدعم السريع، ما يجعل من انسلاخه تجاوزاً للعسكري إلى الاجتماعي، ويضعه في قلب التوازنات القبلية التي تشكل أحد أعمدة هذه القوات، مبينة أن انشقاقه يأتي على خلفية توترات سابقة جراء استهداف قوات الدعم السريع منطقة مستريحة، معقل الزعيم الأهلي موسى هلال، وفراره إلى بورتسودان، وما تبعه من تصدعات داخل الحاضنة الاجتماعية لقوات الدعم السريع.


ولا يقل انشقاق «النور القبة» عن القائد السابق بقوات الدعم السريع «أبو عاقلة كيكل»، خصوصاً أن «النور القُبة» لا يعد قائداً عادياً، إذ شارك في معارك محورية بالخرطوم والجزيرة ودارفور، وكان بين القادة الذين أسهموا في حسم معركة الفاشر عاصمة ولاية جنوب دارفور لصالح «الدعم السريع».


رسالة «النور القبة» لحميدتي


وتناقل سودانيون رسالة «النور القبة» التي قيل إنه كتبها وغادر قوات الدعم السريع: «لم أخُن، ولكن خان الزمان الذي جعلني أقلّل من قدري المعروف وسط عشيرتي، بأن أعمل تحت جهلاء يحملون في صدورهم أحقاداً تاريخية تجاهنا، لأننا أكثر أصالةً منهم»، مضيفاً: «رغم وقوفنا معهم في تمردهم وترديدهم شعار الديمقراطية التي لا يفقهون لها فعلاً ولا معنى».


وخاطب «دقلو» قائلاً: «عبدالرحيم دقلو، كنت مجرد - دقّاقي - أجير، تدقّق العيش والدخن في طاحونة لم تكن مملوكة لك وكنا حينها أضواء قبيلة لا تتمكن حتى من الجلوس بجانبنا أو مصافحتنا، لم تكن ترانا إلا في المناسبات العامة من بعيد، تنظر إلينا باستحياء، وتحتقر نفسك، وتتذكر تاريخ دقلو الذي هاجر من الجوع والمسغبة»، كما هاجم قائد قوات الدعم السريع حميدتي ووصفه بـ«سارق الحمير» الذي ألقت الحكومة القبض عليه.


وأشار إلى أنه أصيب وجنوده في الفاشر وتحمّل العلاج على حسابه الخاص في تشاد، متهماً إياهم بممارسة العنصرية ضده.


ولفت إلى التجرؤ على دياره وفرقته ومهاجمة مستريحة بالكروزرات والمسيّرات وقتل أهله حقداً وسرقة الدقيق، مختتماً بالقول: «الآن حصحص الحق وأنا أخط هذه الرسالة في طريقي إلى حضن الوطن، بعد التهميش والإذلال، واستهداف مستريحة وأقول لأبناء الماهرية، ولكل من يريد الوقوف معكم بعد ذلك ليس لكم عندنا إلا الذخيرة».