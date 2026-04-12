Sudanese media revealed today (Sunday) the defection of a senior officer in the Rapid Support Forces and his joining the Sudanese army.



It was reported that Major General Al-Noor Ahmed Adam, known as "Al-Noor Al-Quba," defected from the Rapid Support Forces and joined the Sudanese army at a time described as more complicated and intertwined.



Who is Al-Noor Adam?



It was noted that "Al-Noor Al-Quba" belongs to the social forces that form a strong backing for the Rapid Support Forces, making his defection a transition from the military to the social sphere, placing him at the heart of the tribal balances that are one of the pillars of these forces. It was clarified that his defection comes against the backdrop of previous tensions due to the targeting of the Rapid Support Forces in the area of Mashtireh, the stronghold of the tribal leader Musa Hilal, and his subsequent flight to Port Sudan, along with the fractures that followed within the social base of the Rapid Support Forces.



Al-Noor Al-Quba's defection is no less significant than that of the former leader of the Rapid Support Forces, "Abu Aqila Keekal," especially since "Al-Noor Al-Quba" is not an ordinary leader; he participated in pivotal battles in Khartoum, Al-Jazeera, and Darfur, and was among the leaders who contributed to securing the battle of Al-Fasher, the capital of South Darfur, in favor of the "Rapid Support Forces."



Al-Noor Al-Quba's message to Hemeti



Sudanese people circulated a message from "Al-Noor Al-Quba," which he reportedly wrote before leaving the Rapid Support Forces: "I did not betray, but the time betrayed me by making me diminish my known stature among my tribe, by working under ignorant people who harbor historical grudges against us, because we are more authentic than them," adding: "Despite standing with them in their rebellion and their chanting of the slogan of democracy, which they do not understand in action or meaning."



He addressed "Daglo," saying: "Abdul Rahim Daglo, you were just a - dakkaki - a laborer, grinding sorghum and millet in a mill that was not owned by you, and at that time we were the lights of the tribe, unable even to sit beside us or shake our hands. You only saw us from afar at public occasions, looking at us shyly, despising yourself, and remembering the history of Daglo who migrated from hunger and deprivation." He also attacked the leader of the Rapid Support Forces, Hemeti, describing him as a "donkey thief" who was arrested by the government.



He pointed out that he and his soldiers were injured in Al-Fasher and bore the treatment costs himself in Chad, accusing them of practicing racism against him.



He highlighted the audacity to invade his home and his unit, attacking Mashtireh with armored vehicles and drones, killing his people out of hatred and stealing flour, concluding by saying: "Now the truth has emerged, and I write this message on my way back to the embrace of the homeland, after marginalization and humiliation, and the targeting of Mashtireh, and I say to the people of the Mahariya, and to anyone who wants to stand with you afterward, you have nothing but ammunition from us."