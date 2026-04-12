بعد انتهاء أحدث جولة مفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة في إسلام آباد من دون تحقيق اختراق، وتبادل الاتهامات بين واشنطن وطهران بالمسؤولية عن فشل المحادثات؛ اعتبرت وكالة «فارس»، أن إيران ليست لديها خطة لعقد جولة جديدة من المفاوضات.


ونقلت عن مصدر مقرب من فريق التفاوض الإيراني في إسلام آباد، اليوم (الأحد)، قوله: إن طهران لم تقبل «الشروط التعجيزية» التي طرحتها الولايات المتحدة بشأن مضيق هرمز، والطاقة النووية السلمية، وعدة قضايا أخرى.


وأفاد المصدر بأن الأمريكيين طالبوا على طاولة المفاوضات بما عجزوا عن تحقيقه بالحرب، معتبراً أن الوفد الأمريكي كان يبحث عن ذريعة لمغادرة طاولة المفاوضات، وفق قوله.


فيما نقلت وكالة «تسنيم» عن مصدر مطلع قوله: لم يتم حتى الآن تحديد زمان أو مكان للجولة القادمة المحتملة من المفاوضات.


وأضاف المصدر أن إيران ليست على عجلة من أمرها، وأنه ما لم تقبل الولايات المتحدة باتفاق معقول، فلن يطرأ أي تغيير على وضع مضيق هرمز. واعتبر أن الكرة في الملعب الأمريكي، وإيران ليست مستعجلة في المفاوضات.


وكشفت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية أن الاستخبارات تعد بنك أهداف جديد في إيران، وأكدت أن منظومة الصواريخ الإيرانية على رأس تلك الأهداف.


من جانبه، قال النائب الأول للرئيس الإيراني رضا عارف، الأحد، إن من بين المطالب الرئيسية التي طرحها وفد طهران، تعويضات عن الحرب، والسيطرة على مضيق هرمز.


ولفت إلى أن طهران سعت خلال المحادثات إلى الحصول على اعتراف من الولايات المتحدة بسيطرتها على حركة العبور في هرمز.


واعتبر أن امتلاك إيران السلطة في هرمز، والسعي للحصول على تعويضات عن الأضرار التي تسببت بها الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية يُعدان حقاً للشعب الإيراني، بحسب ما أوردت وكالة «أسوشيتد برس».


وبعد انتهاء المفاوضات، وإعلانه أن المحادثات مع إيران لم تفض إلى اتفاق، غادر نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس في الساعة 7:08 صباحاً بالتوقيت المحلي، إسلام آباد على متن الطائرة رقم 2 التابعة للقوات الجوية الأمريكية.