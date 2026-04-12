After the latest round of negotiations with the United States in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough, and amid mutual accusations between Washington and Tehran regarding the failure of the talks, the "Fars" agency reported that Iran has no plans to hold a new round of negotiations.



A source close to the Iranian negotiating team in Islamabad stated today (Sunday) that Tehran did not accept the "impossible conditions" proposed by the United States regarding the Strait of Hormuz, peaceful nuclear energy, and several other issues.



The source indicated that the Americans demanded at the negotiating table what they failed to achieve through war, considering that the American delegation was looking for an excuse to leave the negotiating table, according to his statement.



Meanwhile, the "Tasnim" agency quoted an informed source as saying that the time and place for the potential next round of negotiations have not yet been determined.



The source added that Iran is not in a hurry and that unless the United States accepts a reasonable agreement, there will be no change in the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. He considered that the ball is in the American court, and Iran is not rushing into negotiations.



Israeli media revealed that intelligence is preparing a new target bank in Iran, confirming that the Iranian missile system is at the top of those targets.



For his part, Iranian First Vice President Reza Arif said on Sunday that among the main demands raised by the Tehran delegation are compensation for the war and control over the Strait of Hormuz.



He pointed out that Tehran sought during the talks to obtain recognition from the United States of its control over the transit movement in Hormuz.



He considered that Iran's authority over Hormuz and the pursuit of compensation for the damages caused by American and Israeli strikes are a right for the Iranian people, according to what the "Associated Press" reported.



After the negotiations ended and he announced that talks with Iran did not lead to an agreement, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance left Islamabad at 7:08 AM local time on board U.S. Air Force flight number 2.