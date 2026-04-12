توقّع مصدر إسرائيلي تمديد وقف إطلاق النار بين واشنطن وطهران لإتاحة استمرار الاتصالات والمفاوضات بين الجانبين.
ونقلت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية، اليوم الأحد، عن المصدر قوله: طرحت واشنطن مقترحاً يشمل إخراج اليورانيوم المخصب من الأراضي الإيرانية وهو مسألة حاسمة ضمن إطار المفاوضات بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، بحسب تعبيره.
وأفصح مصدر لـ«أكسيوس» أن الخلافات بين الجانبين الأمريكي والإيراني كانت حول مخزون اليورانيوم المخصب، ومطالبة إيران بالسيطرة على مضيق هرمز.
وكان نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس، أعلن أن المفاوضات انتهت، في وقت مبكر من صباح اليوم الأحد، بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران دون التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام بعد أن رفض الإيرانيون قبول الشروط الأمريكية بعدم تطوير سلاح نووي.
وبعد ساعات، نشر الرئيس دونالد ترمب تدوينة على حسابه في «تروث سوشيال» لمقال يضم خياراته في الملف الإيراني، بما فيها فرض حصار بحري على إيران.
وقال فانس إن المحادثات رفيعة المستوى انتهت بعد 21 ساعة، إذ كان نائب الرئيس على تواصل مستمر مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وآخرين في الإدارة.
وأضاف فانس للصحفيين: «لكن الحقيقة البسيطة هي أننا بحاجة إلى رؤية التزام مؤكد بأنهم لن يسعوا إلى الحصول على سلاح نووي، ولن يسعوا إلى الحصول على الأدوات التي تمكنهم من تطوير سلاح نووي بسرعة، وهذا هو الهدف الأساسي لرئيس الولايات المتحدة، وهذا ما حاولنا تحقيقه من خلال هذه المفاوضات».
وأفاد بأنه تحدث مع ترمب نحو 12 مرة خلال الساعات الـ21 الماضية، وتحدث مع وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو ووزير الخزانة سكوت بيسنت والأدميرال براد كوبر قائد القيادة المركزية الأمريكية.
وقال فانس متحدثاً من منصة أمام علمين أمريكيين وإلى جانبه كل من ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر: «كنا على تواصل دائم مع الفريق لأننا كنا نتفاوض بحسن نية». وتابع: «ونحن نغادر هنا، نغادر ومعنا اقتراح بسيط للغاية وطريقة تفاهم تمثل عرضنا النهائي والأفضل، وسنرى ما إذا كان الإيرانيون سيقبلونه».
وبعد تصريحاته الموجزة استقل فانس طائرته الحكومية في طريقه لمغادرة باكستان.
An Israeli source expected an extension of the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran to allow for continued communications and negotiations between the two sides.
The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported today, Sunday, that the source said: Washington proposed a plan that includes removing enriched uranium from Iranian territory, which is a crucial issue within the framework of negotiations between Iran and the United States, according to his statement.
A source told Axios that the disagreements between the American and Iranian sides were over the stockpile of enriched uranium and Iran's demand for control over the Strait of Hormuz.
U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance announced that negotiations had ended early Sunday morning between the United States and Iran without reaching a peace agreement after the Iranians refused to accept U.S. conditions not to develop nuclear weapons.
Hours later, President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social account an article outlining his options regarding the Iranian file, including imposing a maritime blockade on Iran.
Vance stated that the high-level talks concluded after 21 hours, during which the Vice President was in constant communication with President Donald Trump and others in the administration.
Vance added to reporters: "But the simple truth is that we need to see a confirmed commitment that they will not seek to acquire a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that enable them to develop a nuclear weapon quickly, and that is the primary goal of the President of the United States, and that is what we have tried to achieve through these negotiations."
He reported that he spoke with Trump about 12 times during the past 21 hours and communicated with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Piesen, and Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of U.S. Central Command.
Vance, speaking from a podium in front of two American flags and alongside Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, said: "We were in constant communication with the team because we were negotiating in good faith." He continued: "As we leave here, we leave with a very simple proposal and a way of understanding that represents our final and best offer, and we will see if the Iranians will accept it."
After his brief statements, Vance boarded his government plane on his way to leave Pakistan.