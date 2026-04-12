An Israeli source expected an extension of the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran to allow for continued communications and negotiations between the two sides.



The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported today, Sunday, that the source said: Washington proposed a plan that includes removing enriched uranium from Iranian territory, which is a crucial issue within the framework of negotiations between Iran and the United States, according to his statement.



A source told Axios that the disagreements between the American and Iranian sides were over the stockpile of enriched uranium and Iran's demand for control over the Strait of Hormuz.



U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance announced that negotiations had ended early Sunday morning between the United States and Iran without reaching a peace agreement after the Iranians refused to accept U.S. conditions not to develop nuclear weapons.



Hours later, President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social account an article outlining his options regarding the Iranian file, including imposing a maritime blockade on Iran.



Vance stated that the high-level talks concluded after 21 hours, during which the Vice President was in constant communication with President Donald Trump and others in the administration.



Vance added to reporters: "But the simple truth is that we need to see a confirmed commitment that they will not seek to acquire a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that enable them to develop a nuclear weapon quickly, and that is the primary goal of the President of the United States, and that is what we have tried to achieve through these negotiations."



He reported that he spoke with Trump about 12 times during the past 21 hours and communicated with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Piesen, and Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of U.S. Central Command.



Vance, speaking from a podium in front of two American flags and alongside Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, said: "We were in constant communication with the team because we were negotiating in good faith." He continued: "As we leave here, we leave with a very simple proposal and a way of understanding that represents our final and best offer, and we will see if the Iranians will accept it."



After his brief statements, Vance boarded his government plane on his way to leave Pakistan.