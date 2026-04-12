توقّع مصدر إسرائيلي تمديد وقف إطلاق النار بين واشنطن وطهران لإتاحة استمرار الاتصالات والمفاوضات بين الجانبين.


ونقلت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية، اليوم الأحد، عن المصدر قوله: طرحت واشنطن مقترحاً يشمل إخراج اليورانيوم المخصب من الأراضي الإيرانية وهو مسألة حاسمة ضمن إطار المفاوضات بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، بحسب تعبيره.


وأفصح مصدر لـ«أكسيوس» أن الخلافات بين الجانبين الأمريكي والإيراني كانت حول مخزون اليورانيوم المخصب، ومطالبة إيران بالسيطرة على مضيق هرمز.


وكان نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس، أعلن أن المفاوضات انتهت، في وقت مبكر من صباح اليوم الأحد، بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران دون التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام بعد أن رفض الإيرانيون قبول الشروط الأمريكية بعدم تطوير سلاح نووي.


وبعد ساعات، نشر الرئيس دونالد ترمب تدوينة على حسابه في «تروث سوشيال» لمقال يضم خياراته في الملف الإيراني، بما فيها فرض حصار بحري على إيران.


وقال فانس إن المحادثات رفيعة المستوى انتهت بعد 21 ساعة، إذ كان نائب الرئيس على تواصل مستمر مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وآخرين في الإدارة.


وأضاف فانس للصحفيين: «لكن الحقيقة البسيطة هي أننا بحاجة إلى رؤية التزام مؤكد بأنهم لن يسعوا إلى الحصول على سلاح نووي، ولن يسعوا إلى الحصول على الأدوات التي تمكنهم من تطوير سلاح نووي بسرعة، وهذا هو الهدف الأساسي لرئيس الولايات المتحدة، وهذا ما حاولنا تحقيقه من خلال هذه المفاوضات».


وأفاد بأنه تحدث مع ترمب نحو 12 مرة خلال الساعات الـ21 الماضية، وتحدث مع وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو ووزير الخزانة سكوت بيسنت والأدميرال براد كوبر قائد القيادة المركزية الأمريكية.


وقال فانس متحدثاً من منصة أمام علمين أمريكيين وإلى جانبه كل من ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر: «كنا على تواصل دائم مع الفريق لأننا كنا نتفاوض بحسن نية». وتابع: «ونحن نغادر هنا، نغادر ومعنا اقتراح بسيط للغاية وطريقة تفاهم تمثل عرضنا النهائي والأفضل، وسنرى ما إذا كان الإيرانيون سيقبلونه».


وبعد تصريحاته الموجزة استقل فانس طائرته الحكومية في طريقه لمغادرة باكستان.