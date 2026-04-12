As the delegations from Washington and Tehran left Islamabad after the talks failed, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, who led his country's delegation, stated that Washington did not earn Tehran's trust in negotiations that did not yield an agreement to put a definitive end to the war in the Middle East.



Qalibaf said in a statement hours after the talks concluded in Pakistan on Sunday: "My colleagues in the Iranian delegation... proposed constructive initiatives, but ultimately the other side was unable to earn the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations."



He added in a post on X platform: "The United States has understood Iran's logic and principles, and it is time to decide whether it can earn our trust or not."



He further stated: "I had emphasized before the negotiations that we possess the goodwill and necessary will, but due to our experiences in two previous wars, we do not trust the other side."



Qalibaf pointed out that his country considers "diplomacy of power" a parallel approach to military confrontation in order to reclaim the rights of the Iranian people, saying: "We will not stop for a moment in our efforts to solidify the achievements of 40 days of Iranian national defense... We also express our appreciation for the efforts of the friendly and brotherly state of Pakistan in facilitating these negotiations, and we salute the Pakistani people."



American officials led by Vice President Jay D. Vance and Iranians headed by Speaker of the Council Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf held peace talks in Pakistan that ended without results, coinciding with a two-week ceasefire in the war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran in late February.



The Axios news site reported from a source familiar with the negotiations that the disagreements included Iran's demand to control the Strait of Hormuz and its refusal to abandon its stockpile of enriched uranium.



It remains unclear whether the two sides will resume communications or what the fate of the ceasefire will be after the talks, which lasted 21 hours, ended in failure.