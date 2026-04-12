فيما غادر وفدا واشنطن وطهران إسلام أباد بعد فشل المباحثات، اعتبر رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف الذي قاد وفد بلاده، أن واشنطن لم تكسب ثقة طهران في المفاوضات التي لم تثمر اتفاقاً يضع حداً نهائياً للحرب في الشرق الأوسط.


وقال قاليباف في بيان بعد ساعات على انتهاء المحادثات في باكستان، اليوم الأحد: «زملائي في الوفد الإيراني... طرحوا مبادرات بناءة لكن في نهاية المطاف لم يكن الطرف الآخر قادراً على كسب ثقة الوفد الإيراني في هذه الجولة من التفاوض».


وأضاف في منشور على منصة إكس: «لقد فهمت الولايات المتحدة منطق إيران ومبادئها، وحان الوقت لتقرر ما إذا كان بوسعها كسب ثقتنا أم لا».


وزاد قائلاً: كنت قد أكدت قبل المفاوضات أننا نمتلك حسن النية والإرادة اللازمة، لكننا وبسبب تجاربنا في حربين سابقتين، لا نثق بالطرف المقابل.


ولفت قاليباف إلى أن بلاده تعتبر «دبلوماسية القوة» أسلوباً موازياً للمواجهة العسكرية من أجل استرداد حقوق الشعب الإيراني، قائلاً: لن نتوقف لحظة عن السعي لتثبيت منجزات 40 يوماً من الدفاع الوطني الإيراني.. كما نعرب عن تقديرنا لجهود دولة باكستان الصديقة والشقيقة في تسهيل هذه المفاوضات، ونحيي الشعب الباكستاني.


وأجرى مسؤولون أمريكيون يتقدمهم نائب الرئيس جاي دي فانس، وإيرانيون يقودهم رئيس مجلس الشورى محمد باقر قاليباف، محادثات سلام في باكستان انتهت من دون تحقيق نتيجة، بالتزامن مع هدنة لأسبوعين في الحرب التي أطلقتها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل على إيران أواخر فبراير الماضي.


ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» الإخباري عن مصدر مطلع على سير المفاوضات أن الخلافات شملت طلب إيران التحكم بمضيق هرمز ورفضها التخلي عن مخزونها من اليورانيوم المخصب.


ولم يتضح ما إذا كان الجانبان سيستأنفان الاتصالات، أو ما سيكون عليه مصير وقف إطلاق بعد فشل المحادثات التي استمرت 21 ساعة.