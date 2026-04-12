U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed yesterday (Saturday) the existence of progress in the negotiations he described as "deep" between his delegation headed by Vice President JD Vance and the Iranian delegation in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, stating that the negotiations "might reach an agreement and might not."



Trump told reporters: The United States is conducting very deep negotiations with Iran in Islamabad, adding: "They have been meeting for long hours, we will see what happens, in any case, we are the winners, they might reach an agreement, and they might not, it doesn't matter, from America's perspective, we are the winners."



He noted that "they (the Iranians) might have a few mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz," explaining that "the mines are Iran's card and we have minesweepers there sweeping the Strait of Hormuz."



He pointed out that he has defeated the Iranians militarily and that they have planted naval mines, emphasizing: Regardless of what happens, we are victorious; we have destroyed the Iranian navy and "NATO" did not help us.



He added: "We defeated the Iranian navy and destroyed 150 of their ships," explaining that "Ali Khamenei ruled Iran for years and now he is dead."



Trump threatened China in his remarks, saying: "China will face big problems if it ships weapons to Iran."



Fox News reported that sources indicated a press conference might be held if an agreement is reached tonight between the U.S. and Iranian delegations, while Iranian officials told The New York Times that the atmosphere of the meeting between U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf was friendly.