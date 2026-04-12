أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أمس (السبت) وجود تقدم في المفاوضات التي وصفها بـ«العميقة» بين وفده برئاسة نائبه جي دي فانس والوفد الإيراني بالعاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد، موضحاً أن المفاوضات «ربما تتوصل إلى اتفاق وربما لا».


وقال الرئيس الأمريكي للصحفيين: الولايات المتحدة تجري مفاوضات عميقة جداً مع إيران في إسلام آباد، مضيفاً: «إنهم يجتمعون منذ ساعات طويلة، سنرى ما سيحدث، على أي حال، نحن الرابحون، ربما يتوصلون إلى اتفاق، وربما لا، لا يهم، من وجهة نظر أمريكا، نحن الرابحون».


وأشار إلى أنه «ربما لديهم (الإيرانيون) بضعة ألغام في مياه مضيق هرمز»، موضحاً أن «الألغام ورقة إيران ولدينا كاسحات ألغام هناك تمشط مضيق هرمز».


ولفت إلى أنه هزم الإيرانيين عسكرياً وقد زرعوا ألغاماً بحرية، مشدداً بالقول: بغض النظر عما سيحدث فنحن منتصرون لقد دمرنا البحرية الإيرانية و»الناتو«لم يساعدنا.


وأضاف: «انتصرنا على بحرية إيران ودمرنا 150 سفينة لهم»، موضحاً أن «علي خامنئي حكم إيران لسنوات والآن مات».


وهدد ترمب في حديثه الصين بالقول: «الصين ستواجه مشاكل كبيرة إذا شحنت أسلحة إلى إيران».


وكانت شبكة «فوكس نيوز»، قد نقلت عن مصادر ترجيحاتها بعقد مؤتمر صحفي في حال تم التوصل إلى اتفاق الليلة بين الوفدين الأمريكي والإيراني، في حين قال مسؤولون إيرانيون لصحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» إن أجواء اللقاء بين نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس ورئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف كانت ودية.