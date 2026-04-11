The Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, Nagy Issa, announced today that an agreement has been reached between the House of Representatives and the High Council of State to adopt a unified budget and unify public spending, in a step described as pivotal towards ending the financial division that has lasted for more than a decade and enhancing economic stability in the country.

The announcement came during an official signing ceremony, where the governor confirmed that the agreement reflects a "unifying national will" and demonstrates the Libyans' ability to overcome their differences when visions unite towards a stable economic future. He added that this step puts an end to the state of financial duality and establishes a new phase of discipline and transparency in managing public funds.

A statement issued by the Central Bank of Libya clarified that the signing of Annex No. (1) of the unified development agreement includes the adoption of the general expenditure tables in all its sections, marking a precedent that has not occurred for more than 13 years. The new financial framework is based on the actual capacity of the Libyan economy, supporting financial sustainability and achieving balanced development among various regions.



Libya has been suffering for years from institutional division between the east and west, leading to duality in public spending and the absence of a unified budget, which has exacerbated financial distortions and pressured the value of the Libyan dinar.



The statement anticipated that this path would contribute to enhancing exchange rate stability and strengthening the Libyan dinar by controlling spending and reducing financial distortions. The bank also appreciated the role of local and international parties that contributed to the success of the consensus, praising the support of the United States in the technical mediation efforts.



The agreement was signed by Abdel Jalil Al-Shawesh, head of the Financial Committee of the High Council of State, and Issa Al-Aribi, head of the Energy Committee of the House of Representatives, in a step that reflects a tangible political rapprochement regarding the economic file.



This agreement comes as a culmination of previous efforts regarding the "unified development program," which was signed in November 2025, aiming to unify financial policy, control spending, and direct resources towards balanced development. Unifying spending is considered a fundamental step to enhance economic stability, especially with the heavy reliance on oil revenues, and it is expected to help improve confidence in the Libyan economy and reduce inflation and speculation on foreign currencies.