أعلن محافظ مصرف ليبيا المركزي ناجي عيسى، اليوم، التوصل إلى اتفاق بين مجلسي النواب والأعلى للدولة على اعتماد ميزانية موحدة وتوحيد الإنفاق العام، في خطوة وُصفت بأنها مفصلية نحو إنهاء الانقسام المالي الذي استمر لأكثر من عقد وتعزيز الاستقرار الاقتصادي في البلاد.

جاء الإعلان خلال مراسم توقيع رسمية، أكد فيها المحافظ أن الاتفاق يعكس «إرادة وطنية جامعة» ويثبت قدرة الليبيين على تجاوز خلافاتهم عندما تتوحد الرؤى نحو مستقبل اقتصادي مستقر، مضيفا أن هذه الخطوة تضع حداً لحالة الازدواج المالي وتؤسس لمرحلة جديدة من الانضباط والوضوح في إدارة المال العام.

وأوضح بيان صادر عن مصرف ليبيا المركزي أن التوقيع على الملحق رقم (1) للاتفاق التنموي الموحد يتضمن اعتماد الجداول العامة للإنفاق بكافة أبوابه، في سابقة هي الأولى منذ أكثر من 13 عاماً، ويستند الإطار المالي الجديد إلى القدرة الفعلية للاقتصاد الليبي، بما يدعم الاستدامة المالية ويحقق تنمية متوازنة بين مختلف المناطق.

وتعاني ليبيا منذ سنوات من انقسام مؤسسي بين الشرق والغرب، أدى إلى ازدواجية في الإنفاق العام وغياب ميزانية موحدة، مما فاقم التشوهات المالية وضغط على قيمة الدينار الليبي.

وتوقع البيان أن يساهم هذا المسار في تعزيز استقرار سعر الصرف وتقوية الدينار الليبي من خلال ضبط الإنفاق والحد من التشوهات المالية، كما ثمّن المصرف دور الأطراف المحلية والدولية التي ساهمت في إنجاح التوافق، مشيداً بدعم الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية في الجهود الوساطية الفنية.

ووقع الاتفاق كل من عبدالجليل الشاوش رئيس اللجنة المالية بالمجلس الأعلى للدولة، وعيسى العريبي رئيس لجنة الطاقة بمجلس النواب، في خطوة تعكس تقارباً سياسياً ملموساً حول الملف الاقتصادي.

يأتي هذا الاتفاق كتتويج لجهود سابقة حول «البرنامج التنموي الموحد» الذي تم توقيعه في نوفمبر 2025، ويهدف إلى توحيد السياسة المالية، ضبط الإنفاق، وتوجيه الموارد نحو تنمية متوازنة، ويُعد توحيد الإنفاق خطوة أساسية لتعزيز الاستقرار الاقتصادي، خصوصا مع الاعتماد الكبير على إيرادات النفط، ويُتوقع أن يساعد في تحسين الثقة بالاقتصاد الليبي وتقليل التضخم والمضاربة على العملات الأجنبية.