The Islamabad talks began today (Saturday) with high-level preliminary meetings, as the Iranian and American delegations hold separate meetings with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif before any potential negotiations.



Awaiting the determination of the dialogue date



The Iranian negotiating team met last night with the Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir, according to Pakistani sources.



If positive signals emerge from the meetings between the two sides this afternoon, there is a possibility that the two-week temporary truce announced last Wednesday could be extended, with negotiations potentially continuing until Sunday or Monday.



The Iranian side announced that the date for dialogue with the American delegation will be determined after the preliminary conditions are clarified, according to what was reported by the official Iranian television, referring to a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad. It added that Qalibaf met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, with the date for negotiations with the United States to be set later.



Engaging in constructive negotiations



For his part, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed hope that both parties would engage constructively in peace talks. He reiterated his country's desire to continue working to facilitate a resolution to the conflict between the two sides.



Vice President Vance's 17-hour journey



U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance arrived in Pakistan today after a journey of about 17 hours, in preparation for direct and indirect talks with the Iranian delegation that arrived in the capital Islamabad last night (Friday).



Upon his arrival at Nur Khan Air Base near Islamabad, Vance was welcomed by the Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir. He was preceded by envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who arrived on another plane to Pakistan.



The Iranian delegation arrives at the Serena Hotel



The Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, along with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Central Bank Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati, as well as Secretary of the Defense Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian, among others, headed to the Serena Hotel in the red zone of the Pakistani capital, where several indirect meetings will be held through the Pakistani mediator.



The negotiations are taking place amid repeated threats from the U.S. President regarding the possibility of resuming war if no agreement is reached.



Meanwhile, Qalibaf confirmed that Iran is ready to reach an agreement if Washington offers what he described as a genuine agreement and grants his country "its rights." He emphasized that his country has good intentions but "does not trust America."