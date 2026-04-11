انطلقت محادثات إسلام آباد، اليوم (السبت)، بلقاءات تمهيدية رفيعة المستوى، إذ تعقد الوفود الإيرانية والأمريكية لقاءات منفصلة مع رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني، شهباز شريف قبل أي مفاوضات محتملة.


بانتظار تحديد موعد الحوار


واجتمع فريق التفاوض الإيراني مساء أمس مع قائد الجيش الباكستاني عاصم منير، وفق مصادر باكستانية.


وفي حال خرجت إشارات إيجابية من اللقاءات بين الطرفين بعد ظهر اليوم، فهناك احتمال أن تمدد هدنة الأسبوعين المؤقتة التي كان أعلن عنها الأربعاء الماضي، مع إمكانية أن تستمر المفاوضات حتى الأحد أو الإثنين.


وأعلن الجانب الإيراني أنه سيتم تحديد موعد الحوار مع الوفد الأمريكي بعد اتضاح الشروط المسبقة، وفق ما نقل التلفزيون الإيراني الرسمي، في إشارة إلى وقف النار في لبنان والإفراج عن الأصول الإيرانية المجمدة في الخارج. وأضاف أن قاليباف التقى رئيس وزراء باكستان، شهباز شريف، على أن يتم تحديد موعد المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة لاحقاً.


الانخراط في مفاوضات بناءة


من جهته، أعرب وزير الخارجية الباكستانية إسحق دار عن أمله في انخراط الطرفين بشكل بناء في محادثات السلام. وجدد التأكيد على رغبة بلاده في مواصلة العمل على تسهيل التوصل إلى حل للصراع بين الطرفين.


رحلة فانس استغرقت 17 ساعة


وكان نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس، وصل باكستان اليوم بعد رحلة استغرقت نحو 17 ساعة، تمهيداً لإجراء محادثات مباشرة وغير مباشرة مع الوفد الإيراني الذي وصل العاصمة إسلام آباد مساء أمس (الجمعة).


وكان في استقبال فانس لدى وصوله إلى قاعدة نور خان الجوية قرب إسلام آباد قائد الجيش الباكستاني عاصم منير. ووصل قبله المبعوثان ستيف ويتكوف، وجاريد كوشنر، على متن طائرة أخرى إلى باكستان.


الوفد الإيراني يصل فندق سيرينا


وتوجه الوفد الإيراني الذي يقوده رئيس البرلمان محمد باقر قاليباف، إلى جانب وزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي ومحافظ البنك المركزي عبدالناصر همتي، فضلاً عن سكرتير مجلس الدفاع علي أكبر أحمديان، وغيرهم، إلى فندق سيرينا في المنطقة الحمراء بالعاصمة الباكستانية، حيث ستعقد عدة لقاءات غير مباشرة عبر الوسيط الباكستاني.


وتعقد المفاوضات وسط تهديدات متكررة للرئيس الأمريكي باحتمال استئناف الحرب في حال لم يتم التوصل لاتفاق.


في حين أكد قاليباف أن إيران مستعدة للتوصل إلى اتفاق، إذا عرضت واشنطن ما وصفه بأنه اتفاق حقيقي، ومنحت بلاده «حقوقها». وشدد على أن لدى بلاده نوايا حسنة، لكنها «لا تثق بأمريكا».