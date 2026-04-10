Iran suffered heavy losses estimated at around $140 billion during the 40-day war with the US and Israel, according to the Israeli newspaper "Jerusalem Post."



Destruction of Vital Infrastructure



The losses affected its infrastructure and vital facilities, as factories, power plants, airports, and bridges were destroyed, while many Iranians lost their jobs.



The head of the Red Crescent Society in Iran, Pir Hossein Koulivand, announced that 125,630 non-military facilities were damaged in the war, including 100,000 residential units, some of which were completely destroyed, while others sustained damage, with only 23,500 commercial units affected.



He added that about 339 medical facilities, such as hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories, health centers, and emergency centers, were damaged due to the war. He noted that treatment centers were subjected to attacks, pointing out that as a result of missile strikes, damage occurred to the rehabilitation complex belonging to the Red Crescent, which is located next to Khatam Hospital.



The hospitals "Vali Asr," "Shahid Motahari," "Shahid Rajai," the nurseries "Ameneh," the Red Crescent rehabilitation complex, and the social care center, all located next to each other, sustained numerous injuries and incurred losses.



Damage to Schools, Airports, and Universities



The head of the Red Crescent Society stated that 32 universities were damaged, while the statistics for damage to educational centers and schools reached about 857 cases, with 20 Red Crescent centers being directly targeted.



Regarding the damage to infrastructure, Koulivand clarified, "About 15 infrastructures were targeted, 5 fuel tanks, and airports and civilian aircraft were damaged."



Forty-nine rescue vehicles were damaged during relief and rescue operations, and 43 ambulances were affected while providing services, with some directly hit by missile strikes.



Damage to Military Capabilities



Iran's military capabilities were also severely affected, including dozens of sites for producing and launching ballistic missiles. Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), announced that Tehran suffered a "historic military defeat" after the destruction of its missile, naval, and air capabilities, as well as its defense industrial base.



The "Washington Post" revealed that major ballistic missile manufacturing sites in Khojir, Parchin, Hakimieh, and Shahroud were damaged, along with at least 29 launch sites for these missiles that sustained significant damage, undermining Iran's central military strategy.



Satellite images, along with assessments from Iranian military and defense experts, indicated that the strikes destroyed above-ground launch facilities, temporarily hindered access to missiles stored underground, and halted Iran's ability to produce new missiles immediately. Experts confirmed that the damage likely stopped Iran's capacity to produce short- and medium-range missiles until the facilities are rebuilt.