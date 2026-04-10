تكبدت إيران خلال حرب الـ40 يوما مع أمريكا وإسرائيل خسائر فادحة تقدر بنحو 140 مليار دولار، بحسب ما أوردت صحيفة «جيروزاليم بوست» الإسرائيلية.


تدمير بنية تحتية حيوىة


وطالت الخسائر بنيتها التحتية والحيوية، إذ دمرت مصانع ومحطات طاقة ومطارات وجسورا، فيما فقد العديد من الإيرانيين وظائفهم.


وأعلن رئيس جمعية الهلال الأحمر في إيران بيرحسين كوليوند تضرر 125 ألفاً و630 مرفقاً غير عسكري في الحرب، من بينها 100 ألف وحدة سكنية، بعض هذه الوحدات دُمّرت بالكامل، وبعضها الآخر تعرض لأضرار، فيما تضررت 23 ألفاً و500 وحدة تجارية فقط.


وأضاف أن نحو 339 منشأة طبية، مثل المستشفيات والصيدليات والمختبرات والمراكز الصحية ومراكز الطوارئ، تضررت جراء الحرب. ولفت إلى تعرض المراكز العلاجية لهجمات، لافتا إلى أنه نتيجة إصابات الصواريخ، لحقت أضرارا بمجمع إعادة التأهيل التابع للهلال الأحمر، والذي يقع بجوار مستشفى خاتم.


وتعرضت مستشفيات «ولي عصر»، و«شهيد مطهري»، و«شهيد رجائي»، ودور الحضانة «آمنة»، ومجمع إعادة تأهيل الهلال الأحمر، ومركز الرعاية الاجتماعية الواقعة جميعها بجوار بعضها بعضاً لإصابات كثيرة جداً، وتكبدت خسائر.


تضرر مدارس ومطارات وجامعات


وقال رئيس جمعية الهلال الأحمر إن 32 جامعة تعرضت لأضرار، فيما بلغت إحصاءات الأضرار التي لحقت بالمراكز التعليمية والمدارس نحو 857 حالة، واستهدف 20 مركزاً تابعاً للهلال الأحمر بشكل مباشر.


أما فيما يتعلق بالأضرار التي لحقت بالبنى التحتية، فأوضح كوليوند «تم استهداف نحو 15 بنية تحتية، و5 خزانات وقود، والمطارات والطائرات المدنية تعرضت لأضرار».


وتضررت 49 سيارة إنقاذ أثناء عمليات الإغاثة والإنقاذ، و43 سيارة إسعاف أثناء تقديم الخدمات، حيث تعرض بعضها بشكل مباشر لإصابات صاروخية.


أضرار في القدرات العسكرية


كما تضررت قدرات إيران العسكرية بشدة، بما فيها عشرات المواقع الخاصة بإنتاج الصواريخ الباليستية وإطلاقها. وأعلن الأدميرال براد كوبر، قائد القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم) أن طهران مُنيت بـ«هزيمة عسكرية تاريخية» بعد تدمير قدراتها الصاروخية والبحرية والجوية وقاعدتها الصناعية الدفاعية.


وكشفت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست» تضرر مواقع تصنيع الصواريخ الباليستية الرئيسية في خوجير وبارشين وحكيمية وشاهرود، إلى جانب ما لا يقل عن 29 موقعاً لإطلاق هذه الصواريخ قد تعرضت لأضرار جسيمة ما قوض الإستراتيجية العسكرية المركزية لإيران.


وأفصحت صور الأقمار الصناعية، إلى جانب تقييمات خبراء عسكريين ودفاعيين إيرانيين، أن الضربات دمرت مرافق إطلاق فوق الأرض، وأعاقت مؤقتاً الوصول إلى الصواريخ المخزنة تحت الأرض، وأوقفت قدرة إيران على إنتاج صواريخ جديدة بشكل فوري. وأكد خبراء أن الأضرار أوقفت على الأرجح قدرة إيران على إنتاج صواريخ قصيرة ومتوسطة المدى إلى حين إعادة بناء المنشآت.