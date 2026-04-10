حذر برنامج الأغذية العالمي من أن لبنان يواجه أزمة أمن غذائي حادة، نتيجة تعطيل الحرب لإمدادات السلع للبلاد.


وقالت مديرة برنامج الأغذية العالمي في لبنان أليسون أومان خلال اتصال عن بعد عبر الفيديو من بيروت: «ما نشهده ليس مجرد أزمة نزوح، بل يتحول بسرعة إلى أزمة أمن غذائي».


وحذرت من أن ارتفاع أسعار الغذاء المطرد تسبب في تزايد عدم القدرة على شرائه مع تزايد الطلب عليه بين الأسر النازحة.


من جانبها، أعلنت منظمة الصحة العالمية أنها تلقت تأكيدات بأن مستشفيين في بيروت ورد ذكرهما في أمر إخلاء إسرائيلي لن يتم استهدافهما.


فيما قال مسؤول لبناني كبير لرويترز، إن لبنان يعتزم المشاركة في اجتماع خلال الأيام القادمة في واشنطن لمناقشة وإعلان وقف إطلاق النار.


وأضاف أن وقف إطلاق النار شرط لمزيد من المحادثات.


بدورها، أفادت وزارة الخارجية الباكستانية بأن الوزير إسحاق دار تلقى اتصالاً هاتفياً من نظيره الفرنسي جان-نويل بارو، بحثا خلاله أحدث التطورات الإقليمية، وأعربا عن قلقهما إزاء الانتهاكات الخطيرة لوقف إطلاق النار في لبنان.


وذكرت الوزارة أن بارو هنأ باكستان على دورها في التوصل إلى اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الأولي في حرب إيران، وأعرب عن دعمه لجهودها المستمرة من أجل مسار دبلوماسي يحقق سلاماً واستقراراً دائمين، في المنطقة.


وأضاف البيان أن الجانبين أعربا عن قلقهما إزاء الانتهاكات الخطيرة لوقف إطلاق النار في لبنان، وشددا على أهمية التنفيذ الكامل والالتزام ببنود الاتفاق.