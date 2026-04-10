The World Food Programme warned that Lebanon is facing a severe food security crisis due to the disruption of war to the supply of goods to the country.



Alison Oman, the World Food Programme Director in Lebanon, said during a video call from Beirut: "What we are witnessing is not just a displacement crisis, but it is rapidly turning into a food security crisis."



She warned that the steady rise in food prices has led to an increasing inability to purchase food amid growing demand among displaced families.



For its part, the World Health Organization announced that it received assurances that two hospitals in Beirut mentioned in an Israeli evacuation order would not be targeted.



A senior Lebanese official told Reuters that Lebanon intends to participate in a meeting in Washington in the coming days to discuss and announce a ceasefire.



He added that a ceasefire is a condition for further talks.



For its part, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry reported that Minister Ishaq Dar received a phone call from his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot, during which they discussed the latest regional developments and expressed their concern about serious violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon.



The ministry stated that Barrot congratulated Pakistan on its role in reaching the initial ceasefire agreement in the Iran War and expressed his support for its ongoing efforts towards a diplomatic path that achieves lasting peace and stability in the region.



The statement added that both sides expressed their concern about serious violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon and emphasized the importance of full implementation and adherence to the terms of the agreement.