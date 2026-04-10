حذر برنامج الأغذية العالمي من أن لبنان يواجه أزمة أمن غذائي حادة، نتيجة تعطيل الحرب لإمدادات السلع للبلاد.
وقالت مديرة برنامج الأغذية العالمي في لبنان أليسون أومان خلال اتصال عن بعد عبر الفيديو من بيروت: «ما نشهده ليس مجرد أزمة نزوح، بل يتحول بسرعة إلى أزمة أمن غذائي».
وحذرت من أن ارتفاع أسعار الغذاء المطرد تسبب في تزايد عدم القدرة على شرائه مع تزايد الطلب عليه بين الأسر النازحة.
من جانبها، أعلنت منظمة الصحة العالمية أنها تلقت تأكيدات بأن مستشفيين في بيروت ورد ذكرهما في أمر إخلاء إسرائيلي لن يتم استهدافهما.
فيما قال مسؤول لبناني كبير لرويترز، إن لبنان يعتزم المشاركة في اجتماع خلال الأيام القادمة في واشنطن لمناقشة وإعلان وقف إطلاق النار.
وأضاف أن وقف إطلاق النار شرط لمزيد من المحادثات.
بدورها، أفادت وزارة الخارجية الباكستانية بأن الوزير إسحاق دار تلقى اتصالاً هاتفياً من نظيره الفرنسي جان-نويل بارو، بحثا خلاله أحدث التطورات الإقليمية، وأعربا عن قلقهما إزاء الانتهاكات الخطيرة لوقف إطلاق النار في لبنان.
وذكرت الوزارة أن بارو هنأ باكستان على دورها في التوصل إلى اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الأولي في حرب إيران، وأعرب عن دعمه لجهودها المستمرة من أجل مسار دبلوماسي يحقق سلاماً واستقراراً دائمين، في المنطقة.
وأضاف البيان أن الجانبين أعربا عن قلقهما إزاء الانتهاكات الخطيرة لوقف إطلاق النار في لبنان، وشددا على أهمية التنفيذ الكامل والالتزام ببنود الاتفاق.
The World Food Programme warned that Lebanon is facing a severe food security crisis due to the disruption of war to the supply of goods to the country.
Alison Oman, the World Food Programme Director in Lebanon, said during a video call from Beirut: "What we are witnessing is not just a displacement crisis, but it is rapidly turning into a food security crisis."
She warned that the steady rise in food prices has led to an increasing inability to purchase food amid growing demand among displaced families.
For its part, the World Health Organization announced that it received assurances that two hospitals in Beirut mentioned in an Israeli evacuation order would not be targeted.
A senior Lebanese official told Reuters that Lebanon intends to participate in a meeting in Washington in the coming days to discuss and announce a ceasefire.
He added that a ceasefire is a condition for further talks.
For its part, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry reported that Minister Ishaq Dar received a phone call from his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot, during which they discussed the latest regional developments and expressed their concern about serious violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon.
The ministry stated that Barrot congratulated Pakistan on its role in reaching the initial ceasefire agreement in the Iran War and expressed his support for its ongoing efforts towards a diplomatic path that achieves lasting peace and stability in the region.
The statement added that both sides expressed their concern about serious violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon and emphasized the importance of full implementation and adherence to the terms of the agreement.