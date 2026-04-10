طلب وزير الخارجية الإسباني خوسيه مانويل ألباريز، من نظيره الإيراني عباس عراقجي، أن تخوض طهران «بحسن نية» المفاوضات المرتقبة مع الولايات المتحدة في باكستان.


وقال ألباريز في تصريحات للصحفيين، اليوم الجمعة: «أشجع إيران، وهذا ما نقلته إلى وزير الخارجية الإيراني، على المشاركة في تلك المفاوضات والانخراط فيها بحسن نية»، مضيفاً أنه طلب منه خلال الاتصال الذي جرى أمس الأول، أن توقف طهران كل عمليات إطلاق الصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة نحو دول المنطقة، وفق ما نقلته وكالة فرانس برس.


في غضون ذلك، تستعد إسلام آباد اليوم لاستقبال الوفدين الأمريكي والإيراني، بعدما توسطت في اتفاق مؤقت لوقف إطلاق النار بين البلدين لمدة أسبوعين، إثر ما يقارب الـ40 يوماً من الحرب بين إيران من جهة، وأمريكا وإسرائيل من جهة أخرى.


ويضم الوفد الأمريكي نائب الرئيس جاي دي فانس، إلى جانب ستيف ويتكوف المبعوث الخاص للرئيس، وجاريد كوشنر صهر الأخير، حسب البيت الأبيض.


أما الوفد الإيراني فيضم رئيس البرلمان محمد باقر قاليباف، إلى جانب وزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي.


وكانت مصادر حكومية باكستانية كشفت أن الوفدين سيعقدان مفاوضات «مباشرة»، بهدف التوصل إلى وقف دائم لإطلاق النار. وأردفت أنه من المقرر انطلاق المحادثات غداً السبت، وقد تمتد لأكثر من يوم واحد، وفق ما نقلت وكالة الأناضول. وذكرت أن الاجتماعات ستُعقد وسط إجراءات أمنية مشددة، تحت حماية الجيش الباكستاني.


وحسب المصادر، لا يوجد إطار زمني محدد للمفاوضات التي ستشمل مزيجاً من الاتصالات المباشرة وغير المباشرة بين الوفدين.


يذكر أن قائد الجيش الباكستاني المشير عاصم منير، ورئيس الوزراء شهباز شريف، شاركا على مدى أسابيع في جهود دبلوماسية حثيثة لوقف حرب يمكن أن تزيد من عدم الاستقرار على امتداد الحدود الغربية لباكستان مع إيران وأفغانستان.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هدد، أمس الخميس، بأنه سيستأنف الضربات على إيران بشكل أقوى وأكبر إن لم تلتزم بالاتفاق. فيما لوحت طهران بتعليق التفاوض في حال استمرت الضربات الإسرائيلية على لبنان، في موقف أثار قلقاً دولياً وشكوكاً حول الهدنة الهشة.