The Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, asked his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, to engage in the upcoming negotiations with the United States in Pakistan "in good faith."



Albares stated in remarks to reporters today, Friday: "I encourage Iran, and this is what I conveyed to the Iranian Foreign Minister, to participate in those negotiations and engage in them in good faith," adding that he requested during the call that took place the day before yesterday that Tehran stop all missile and drone launches towards countries in the region, according to what was reported by the French Press Agency.



Meanwhile, Islamabad is preparing today to receive the American and Iranian delegations, after mediating a temporary ceasefire agreement between the two countries for two weeks, following nearly 40 days of war between Iran on one side and the U.S. and Israel on the other.



The American delegation includes Vice President Jay D. Vance, along with Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, according to the White House.



The Iranian delegation includes Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqir Qalibaf, along with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.



Pakistani government sources revealed that the two delegations will hold "direct" negotiations aimed at reaching a permanent ceasefire. They added that the talks are scheduled to begin tomorrow, Saturday, and may extend for more than one day, according to what was reported by Anadolu Agency. They mentioned that the meetings will be held under strict security measures, protected by the Pakistani army.



According to the sources, there is no specific timeframe for the negotiations, which will include a mix of direct and indirect communications between the two delegations.



It is worth mentioning that the Chief of the Pakistani Army, General Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif have been involved for weeks in intensive diplomatic efforts to halt a war that could increase instability along Pakistan's western border with Iran and Afghanistan.



U.S. President Donald Trump threatened yesterday, Thursday, that he would resume strikes on Iran more strongly and extensively if it did not comply with the agreement. Meanwhile, Tehran hinted at suspending negotiations if Israeli strikes on Lebanon continued, a stance that raised international concern and doubts about the fragile truce.