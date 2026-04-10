طلب وزير الخارجية الإسباني خوسيه مانويل ألباريز، من نظيره الإيراني عباس عراقجي، أن تخوض طهران «بحسن نية» المفاوضات المرتقبة مع الولايات المتحدة في باكستان.
وقال ألباريز في تصريحات للصحفيين، اليوم الجمعة: «أشجع إيران، وهذا ما نقلته إلى وزير الخارجية الإيراني، على المشاركة في تلك المفاوضات والانخراط فيها بحسن نية»، مضيفاً أنه طلب منه خلال الاتصال الذي جرى أمس الأول، أن توقف طهران كل عمليات إطلاق الصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة نحو دول المنطقة، وفق ما نقلته وكالة فرانس برس.
في غضون ذلك، تستعد إسلام آباد اليوم لاستقبال الوفدين الأمريكي والإيراني، بعدما توسطت في اتفاق مؤقت لوقف إطلاق النار بين البلدين لمدة أسبوعين، إثر ما يقارب الـ40 يوماً من الحرب بين إيران من جهة، وأمريكا وإسرائيل من جهة أخرى.
ويضم الوفد الأمريكي نائب الرئيس جاي دي فانس، إلى جانب ستيف ويتكوف المبعوث الخاص للرئيس، وجاريد كوشنر صهر الأخير، حسب البيت الأبيض.
أما الوفد الإيراني فيضم رئيس البرلمان محمد باقر قاليباف، إلى جانب وزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي.
وكانت مصادر حكومية باكستانية كشفت أن الوفدين سيعقدان مفاوضات «مباشرة»، بهدف التوصل إلى وقف دائم لإطلاق النار. وأردفت أنه من المقرر انطلاق المحادثات غداً السبت، وقد تمتد لأكثر من يوم واحد، وفق ما نقلت وكالة الأناضول. وذكرت أن الاجتماعات ستُعقد وسط إجراءات أمنية مشددة، تحت حماية الجيش الباكستاني.
وحسب المصادر، لا يوجد إطار زمني محدد للمفاوضات التي ستشمل مزيجاً من الاتصالات المباشرة وغير المباشرة بين الوفدين.
يذكر أن قائد الجيش الباكستاني المشير عاصم منير، ورئيس الوزراء شهباز شريف، شاركا على مدى أسابيع في جهود دبلوماسية حثيثة لوقف حرب يمكن أن تزيد من عدم الاستقرار على امتداد الحدود الغربية لباكستان مع إيران وأفغانستان.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هدد، أمس الخميس، بأنه سيستأنف الضربات على إيران بشكل أقوى وأكبر إن لم تلتزم بالاتفاق. فيما لوحت طهران بتعليق التفاوض في حال استمرت الضربات الإسرائيلية على لبنان، في موقف أثار قلقاً دولياً وشكوكاً حول الهدنة الهشة.
The Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, asked his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, to engage in the upcoming negotiations with the United States in Pakistan "in good faith."
Albares stated in remarks to reporters today, Friday: "I encourage Iran, and this is what I conveyed to the Iranian Foreign Minister, to participate in those negotiations and engage in them in good faith," adding that he requested during the call that took place the day before yesterday that Tehran stop all missile and drone launches towards countries in the region, according to what was reported by the French Press Agency.
Meanwhile, Islamabad is preparing today to receive the American and Iranian delegations, after mediating a temporary ceasefire agreement between the two countries for two weeks, following nearly 40 days of war between Iran on one side and the U.S. and Israel on the other.
The American delegation includes Vice President Jay D. Vance, along with Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, according to the White House.
The Iranian delegation includes Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqir Qalibaf, along with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Pakistani government sources revealed that the two delegations will hold "direct" negotiations aimed at reaching a permanent ceasefire. They added that the talks are scheduled to begin tomorrow, Saturday, and may extend for more than one day, according to what was reported by Anadolu Agency. They mentioned that the meetings will be held under strict security measures, protected by the Pakistani army.
According to the sources, there is no specific timeframe for the negotiations, which will include a mix of direct and indirect communications between the two delegations.
It is worth mentioning that the Chief of the Pakistani Army, General Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif have been involved for weeks in intensive diplomatic efforts to halt a war that could increase instability along Pakistan's western border with Iran and Afghanistan.
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened yesterday, Thursday, that he would resume strikes on Iran more strongly and extensively if it did not comply with the agreement. Meanwhile, Tehran hinted at suspending negotiations if Israeli strikes on Lebanon continued, a stance that raised international concern and doubts about the fragile truce.