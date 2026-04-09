نفت وزارة الدفاع الصينية، اليوم (الخميس)، التقارير التي تحدثت عن تقديمها دعماً عسكرياً لإيران، بما في ذلك معلومات استخباراتية مزعومة حول مواقع القوات الأمريكية خلال الحرب.


وقال المتحدث باسم الوزارة تشانج شياوجانج: «بكين تعارض بشدة نشر معلومات كاذبة قائمة على التكهنات والتلميحات تستهدف الصين»، مضيفاً: «لطالما تعاملت الصين مع الملف الإيراني بشفافية ووضوح، مع الحفاظ على موقف موضوعي ومحايد».


وبحسب وكالة «أسوشيتد برس»، فإن تشانج أكد أن بلاده «لم تنخرط في أي أنشطة قد تؤدي إلى تأجيج الصراع».


وكان المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الصينية ماو نينغ، قال للصحفيين أمس إن الصين عملت بنشاط للمساعدة في إنهاء الصراع منذ بدء القتال، موضحاً أن بلاده ستواصل القيام بدور بناء وتقديم مساهمات إيجابية في استعادة السلام والاستقرار في منطقة الخليج والشرق الأوسط.


وكانت وسائل إعلام أمريكية قد نقلت عن ما وصفتها بالمعلومات الاستخباراتية أن الصين قد تكون قدمت مساعدات عسكرية ومالية وقطع غيار لإيران.


ونقلت شبكة «سي إن إن» عن 3 أشخاص مطلعين على التقارير الاستخباراتية أن الصين قد تستعد لدعم إيران بمساعدات مالية وقطع غيار ومكونات صاروخية، مبينة أن الصين تتعامل بحذر في دعمها لطهران.