The Chinese Ministry of Defense denied today (Thursday) reports that it provided military support to Iran, including alleged intelligence information about the locations of American forces during the war.



The ministry's spokesperson, Chang Xiaojang, stated: "Beijing strongly opposes the dissemination of false information based on speculation and insinuations targeting China," adding: "China has always handled the Iranian issue with transparency and clarity, maintaining an objective and neutral stance."



According to the Associated Press, Chang confirmed that his country "has not engaged in any activities that could exacerbate the conflict."



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters yesterday that China has actively worked to help end the conflict since the fighting began, explaining that his country will continue to play a constructive role and make positive contributions to restoring peace and stability in the Gulf region and the Middle East.



American media reported, citing what they described as intelligence information, that China may have provided military and financial assistance and spare parts to Iran.



CNN reported from three sources familiar with the intelligence reports that China may be preparing to support Iran with financial aid, spare parts, and missile components, indicating that China is being cautious in its support for Tehran.