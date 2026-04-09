أعلن البيت الأبيض، اليوم (الخميس)، مرور سفن متفرقة عبر مضيق هرمز، مؤكداً أن الأمور ستعود لطبيعتها قريباً جداً إذا فُتح الممر الإستراتيجي المهم.
وقالت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت: «الرئيس دونالد ترمب صرح بأن عملية «الغضب الملحمي» ستستغرق من 4 إلى 6 أسابيع للقضاء على التهديد الذي يشكله النظام الإيراني، وبفضل القدرات الاستثنائية لقواتنا المسلحة، تمكنت الولايات المتحدة من تحقيق تلك الأهداف العسكرية الأساسية وتجاوزها خلال 38 يوماً فقط».
القضاء على التهديد
وأضافت: «لقد قضى الرئيس على التهديد الوشيك، ويأمل أن تصبح إيران دولة يسودها السلام والازدهار، ونحن الآن بصدد الدخول في الجولة التالية من المفاوضات على أمل التوصل إلى اتفاق مع النظام الجديد، من شأنه أن يحقق استقراراً طويل الأمد في منطقة الشرق الأوسط».
في غضون ذلك، حددت القوات البحرية التابعة للحرس الثوري الإيراني، اليوم، مسارات بديلة للملاحة في المضيق، محذرة من وجود ألغام مضادة للسفن، في الممر الملاحي الإستراتيجي.
وقال «الحرس الثوري» في بيان: «نظراً للوضع الحربي في الخليج ومضيق هرمز، خلال الفترة من 9 مارس 2025 حتى 8 أبريل 2026، واحتمال وجود أنواع مختلفة من الألغام المضادة للسفن في ممر الملاحة الرئيسي في المضيق، يُطلب من جميع السفن الراغبة في العبور الالتزام بإجراءات السلامة البحرية»، مشدداً على ضرورة التنسيق مع قواته البحرية، واستخدام مسارين بديلين، من أجل ما وصفه بـ«المرور الآمن».
مسارات الملاحة الدولية
وعرض الحرس خريطة للمضيق الذي ظل مغلقاً أمام السفن التي لا تحمل تصاريح إيرانية، مبيناً أن المسار الأول الذي حدده الحرس الثوري الإيراني للقادمين من خليج عمان باتجاه الخليج العربي يمر شمال جزيرة لارك، بالقرب من السواحل الإيرانية، أما المسار الثاني فهو للخروج من الخليج العربي باتجاه خليج عمان، وتمر السفن خلاله بجنوب جزيرة لارك.
وأظهرت الخريطة دائرة كبيرة مميزة بعبارة «منطقة خطر» باللغة الفارسية، فوق ممر الملاحة، وهو المسار الذي كانت السفن تسلكه عادة عبر المضيق، ويُعتقد أن الألغام زُرعت فيه.
فرض رسوم عبور
وأفادت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» بأن إيران أبلغت وسطاء أنها ستحدد عدد السفن التي تعبر مضيق هرمز بنحو 12 سفينة يومياً، وستفرض رسوم عبور بموجب اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، ما يدل على أن طهران تعتزم تشديد قبضتها على أهم ممر لشحن الطاقة في العالم، موضحة أن السفن التي تمر ستضطر إلى التنسيق مع الحرس الثوري.
وذكر وسطاء دبلوماسيون، ووسطاء شحن، أن إيران تطلب من السفن التوصل إلى ترتيبات بشأن الرسوم مسبقاً ثم دفعها بالعملات المشفرة، أو باليوان الصيني.
وقالت الصحيفة: «تُظهر مطالب إيران أنها استغلت الحرب لخلق مصدر جديد للنفوذ، وربما للإيرادات، بعد أن سيطرت على الممر المائي من خلال استهداف السفن التي حاولت المرور دون تصريح، فيما يجري الآن ترسيخ هذا الترتيب خلال اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار».
The White House announced today (Thursday) that scattered ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz, confirming that things will return to normal very soon if the important strategic passage is opened.
White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt said, "President Donald Trump stated that the 'Epic Rage' operation will take 4 to 6 weeks to eliminate the threat posed by the Iranian regime, and thanks to the exceptional capabilities of our armed forces, the United States has been able to achieve and surpass those essential military objectives in just 38 days."
Eliminating the Threat
She added, "The president has eliminated the imminent threat and hopes that Iran will become a country characterized by peace and prosperity. We are now entering the next round of negotiations in hopes of reaching an agreement with the new regime that would achieve long-term stability in the Middle East."
Meanwhile, the naval forces of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced today alternative navigation routes in the strait, warning of the presence of anti-ship mines in the strategic shipping lane.
The Revolutionary Guard stated in a statement, "Given the war situation in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, from March 9, 2025, to April 8, 2026, and the possibility of various types of anti-ship mines in the main navigation route in the strait, all ships wishing to cross are required to adhere to maritime safety procedures," emphasizing the necessity of coordinating with its naval forces and using two alternative routes for what it described as "safe passage."
International Navigation Routes
The Guard presented a map of the strait, which has remained closed to ships without Iranian permits, indicating that the first route designated by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard for those coming from the Gulf of Oman towards the Arabian Gulf passes north of Lark Island, near the Iranian coasts, while the second route is for exiting the Arabian Gulf towards the Gulf of Oman, with ships passing south of Lark Island.
The map showed a large circle marked with the phrase "Danger Zone" in Persian, above the navigation route, which is the path that ships typically took through the strait, and it is believed that mines have been planted there.
Imposing Transit Fees
The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran has informed intermediaries that it will limit the number of ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz to about 12 vessels daily and will impose transit fees under a ceasefire agreement, indicating that Tehran intends to tighten its grip on the world's most important energy shipping route, clarifying that passing ships will have to coordinate with the Revolutionary Guard.
Diplomatic intermediaries and shipping brokers mentioned that Iran is asking ships to reach arrangements regarding the fees in advance and then pay them in cryptocurrencies or in Chinese yuan.
The newspaper stated, "Iran's demands show that it has exploited the war to create a new source of leverage, and possibly revenue, after it took control of the waterway by targeting ships that attempted to pass without permission, while this arrangement is now being solidified under the ceasefire agreement."