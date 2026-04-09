The White House announced today (Thursday) that scattered ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz, confirming that things will return to normal very soon if the important strategic passage is opened.



White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt said, "President Donald Trump stated that the 'Epic Rage' operation will take 4 to 6 weeks to eliminate the threat posed by the Iranian regime, and thanks to the exceptional capabilities of our armed forces, the United States has been able to achieve and surpass those essential military objectives in just 38 days."



Eliminating the Threat



She added, "The president has eliminated the imminent threat and hopes that Iran will become a country characterized by peace and prosperity. We are now entering the next round of negotiations in hopes of reaching an agreement with the new regime that would achieve long-term stability in the Middle East."



Meanwhile, the naval forces of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced today alternative navigation routes in the strait, warning of the presence of anti-ship mines in the strategic shipping lane.



The Revolutionary Guard stated in a statement, "Given the war situation in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, from March 9, 2025, to April 8, 2026, and the possibility of various types of anti-ship mines in the main navigation route in the strait, all ships wishing to cross are required to adhere to maritime safety procedures," emphasizing the necessity of coordinating with its naval forces and using two alternative routes for what it described as "safe passage."



International Navigation Routes



The Guard presented a map of the strait, which has remained closed to ships without Iranian permits, indicating that the first route designated by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard for those coming from the Gulf of Oman towards the Arabian Gulf passes north of Lark Island, near the Iranian coasts, while the second route is for exiting the Arabian Gulf towards the Gulf of Oman, with ships passing south of Lark Island.



The map showed a large circle marked with the phrase "Danger Zone" in Persian, above the navigation route, which is the path that ships typically took through the strait, and it is believed that mines have been planted there.



Imposing Transit Fees



The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran has informed intermediaries that it will limit the number of ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz to about 12 vessels daily and will impose transit fees under a ceasefire agreement, indicating that Tehran intends to tighten its grip on the world's most important energy shipping route, clarifying that passing ships will have to coordinate with the Revolutionary Guard.



Diplomatic intermediaries and shipping brokers mentioned that Iran is asking ships to reach arrangements regarding the fees in advance and then pay them in cryptocurrencies or in Chinese yuan.



The newspaper stated, "Iran's demands show that it has exploited the war to create a new source of leverage, and possibly revenue, after it took control of the waterway by targeting ships that attempted to pass without permission, while this arrangement is now being solidified under the ceasefire agreement."