أعلن البيت الأبيض، اليوم (الخميس)، مرور سفن متفرقة عبر مضيق هرمز، مؤكداً أن الأمور ستعود لطبيعتها قريباً جداً إذا فُتح الممر الإستراتيجي المهم.


وقالت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت: «الرئيس دونالد ترمب صرح بأن عملية «الغضب الملحمي» ستستغرق من 4 إلى 6 أسابيع للقضاء على التهديد الذي يشكله النظام الإيراني، وبفضل القدرات الاستثنائية لقواتنا المسلحة، تمكنت الولايات المتحدة من تحقيق تلك الأهداف العسكرية الأساسية وتجاوزها خلال 38 يوماً فقط».


القضاء على التهديد


وأضافت: «لقد قضى الرئيس على التهديد الوشيك، ويأمل أن تصبح إيران دولة يسودها السلام والازدهار، ونحن الآن بصدد الدخول في الجولة التالية من المفاوضات على أمل التوصل إلى اتفاق مع النظام الجديد، من شأنه أن يحقق استقراراً طويل الأمد في منطقة الشرق الأوسط».


في غضون ذلك، حددت القوات البحرية التابعة للحرس الثوري الإيراني، اليوم، مسارات بديلة للملاحة في المضيق، محذرة من وجود ألغام مضادة للسفن، في الممر الملاحي الإستراتيجي.


وقال «الحرس الثوري» في بيان: «نظراً للوضع الحربي في الخليج ومضيق هرمز، خلال الفترة من 9 مارس 2025 حتى 8 أبريل 2026، واحتمال وجود أنواع مختلفة من الألغام المضادة للسفن في ممر الملاحة الرئيسي في المضيق، يُطلب من جميع السفن الراغبة في العبور الالتزام بإجراءات السلامة البحرية»، مشدداً على ضرورة التنسيق مع قواته البحرية، واستخدام مسارين بديلين، من أجل ما وصفه بـ«المرور الآمن».


مسارات الملاحة الدولية


وعرض الحرس خريطة للمضيق الذي ظل مغلقاً أمام السفن التي لا تحمل تصاريح إيرانية، مبيناً أن المسار الأول الذي حدده الحرس الثوري الإيراني للقادمين من خليج عمان باتجاه الخليج العربي يمر شمال جزيرة لارك، بالقرب من السواحل الإيرانية، أما المسار الثاني فهو للخروج من الخليج العربي باتجاه خليج عمان، وتمر السفن خلاله بجنوب جزيرة لارك.


وأظهرت الخريطة دائرة كبيرة مميزة بعبارة «منطقة خطر» باللغة الفارسية، فوق ممر الملاحة، وهو المسار الذي كانت السفن تسلكه عادة عبر المضيق، ويُعتقد أن الألغام زُرعت فيه.


فرض رسوم عبور


وأفادت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» بأن إيران أبلغت وسطاء أنها ستحدد عدد السفن التي تعبر مضيق هرمز بنحو 12 سفينة يومياً، وستفرض رسوم عبور بموجب اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، ما يدل على أن طهران تعتزم تشديد قبضتها على أهم ممر لشحن الطاقة في العالم، موضحة أن السفن التي تمر ستضطر إلى التنسيق مع الحرس الثوري.


وذكر وسطاء دبلوماسيون، ووسطاء شحن، أن إيران تطلب من السفن التوصل إلى ترتيبات بشأن الرسوم مسبقاً ثم دفعها بالعملات المشفرة، أو باليوان الصيني.


وقالت الصحيفة: «تُظهر مطالب إيران أنها استغلت الحرب لخلق مصدر جديد للنفوذ، وربما للإيرادات، بعد أن سيطرت على الممر المائي من خلال استهداف السفن التي حاولت المرور دون تصريح، فيما يجري الآن ترسيخ هذا الترتيب خلال اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار».