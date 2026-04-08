أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن النقاط الإيرانية الـ10 معقولة، موضحاً أنه يجري تداول اتفاقات وقوائم ورسائل صادرة عن أشخاص لا يمتون بأي بصلة للمفاوضات الجارية بيننا وإيران.
وقال ترمب: هناك مجموعة واحدة فقط من النقاط المهمة المقبولة لدى الولايات المتحدة وسنناقشها في جلسات مغلقة خلال هذه المفاوضات، مبيناً أن النقاط التي سنتفاوض عليها هي الأساس الذي استندنا إليه في الموافقة على وقف إطلاق النار مع إيران.
وأشار ترمب إلى أن المحادثات مع إيران ستعقد خلف الأبواب المغلقة.
ونقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن وسطاء ومصدر مطلع على محادثات وقف إطلاق النار بين أمريكا وإيران قولهم إن إسرائيل لم تكن جزءاً رسمياً من المفاوضات، ولم تُبلَّغ بالتوصل إلى اتفاق إلا في مرحلة متأخرة، ما أثار استياءها.
وأفاد مسؤول في البيت الأبيض أن حجم التشاور اقتصر على اتصال أجراه الرئيس دونالد ترمب برئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو قبيل الإعلان عن الاتفاق، ووافق الأخير على الانضمام إلى وقف إطلاق النار.
وأشار الوسطاء إلى أن المسؤولين الإسرائيليين أبدوا تحفظات على بنود الاتفاق، خصوصاً ما يتعلق بإدراج لبنان ضمنه، إذ تعتبر إسرائيل أن إيران ولبنان ساحتان منفصلتان.
في السياق ذاته، ذكر مكتب الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان أنه أبلغ نظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بضرورة عدم منح أي فرصة لتخريب عملية وقف إطلاق النار، مؤكداً خلال اتصال هاتفي، أن الأسبوعين فرصة يجب استغلالها على نحو جيد للغاية بهدف التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام دائم.
بالمقابل، أكد الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان لرئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف ضرورة أن تضغط دول المنطقة والعالم على المعتدين لمنع تكرار الحرب.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Wednesday) that the 10 Iranian points are reasonable, explaining that agreements, lists, and messages are being circulated by individuals who have no connection to the ongoing negotiations between us and Iran.
Trump stated: There is only one set of important points acceptable to the United States, and we will discuss them in closed sessions during these negotiations, indicating that the points we will negotiate on are the basis we relied on to agree to a ceasefire with Iran.
Trump noted that talks with Iran will be held behind closed doors.
The Wall Street Journal reported that intermediaries and a source familiar with the ceasefire talks between the U.S. and Iran said that Israel was not officially part of the negotiations and was only informed of the agreement at a later stage, which caused its displeasure.
A White House official stated that the extent of the consultation was limited to a call made by President Donald Trump to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just before the announcement of the agreement, and the latter agreed to join the ceasefire.
The intermediaries indicated that Israeli officials expressed reservations about the terms of the agreement, particularly regarding the inclusion of Lebanon, as Israel considers Iran and Lebanon to be separate arenas.
In this context, the office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan mentioned that he informed his American counterpart Donald Trump of the necessity of not giving any opportunity to sabotage the ceasefire process, emphasizing during a phone call that the next two weeks are an opportunity that must be well utilized to reach a lasting peace agreement.
Conversely, Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian confirmed to Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif the need for regional and global countries to pressure the aggressors to prevent the recurrence of war.