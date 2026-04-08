U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Wednesday) that the 10 Iranian points are reasonable, explaining that agreements, lists, and messages are being circulated by individuals who have no connection to the ongoing negotiations between us and Iran.



Trump stated: There is only one set of important points acceptable to the United States, and we will discuss them in closed sessions during these negotiations, indicating that the points we will negotiate on are the basis we relied on to agree to a ceasefire with Iran.



Trump noted that talks with Iran will be held behind closed doors.



The Wall Street Journal reported that intermediaries and a source familiar with the ceasefire talks between the U.S. and Iran said that Israel was not officially part of the negotiations and was only informed of the agreement at a later stage, which caused its displeasure.



A White House official stated that the extent of the consultation was limited to a call made by President Donald Trump to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just before the announcement of the agreement, and the latter agreed to join the ceasefire.



The intermediaries indicated that Israeli officials expressed reservations about the terms of the agreement, particularly regarding the inclusion of Lebanon, as Israel considers Iran and Lebanon to be separate arenas.



In this context, the office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan mentioned that he informed his American counterpart Donald Trump of the necessity of not giving any opportunity to sabotage the ceasefire process, emphasizing during a phone call that the next two weeks are an opportunity that must be well utilized to reach a lasting peace agreement.



Conversely, Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian confirmed to Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif the need for regional and global countries to pressure the aggressors to prevent the recurrence of war.