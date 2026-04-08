أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن النقاط الإيرانية الـ10 معقولة، موضحاً أنه يجري تداول اتفاقات وقوائم ورسائل صادرة عن أشخاص لا يمتون بأي بصلة للمفاوضات الجارية بيننا وإيران.


وقال ترمب: هناك مجموعة واحدة فقط من النقاط المهمة المقبولة لدى الولايات المتحدة وسنناقشها في جلسات مغلقة خلال هذه المفاوضات، مبيناً أن النقاط التي سنتفاوض عليها هي الأساس الذي استندنا إليه في الموافقة على وقف إطلاق النار مع إيران.


وأشار ترمب إلى أن المحادثات مع إيران ستعقد خلف الأبواب المغلقة.


ونقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن وسطاء ومصدر مطلع على محادثات وقف إطلاق النار بين أمريكا وإيران قولهم إن إسرائيل لم تكن جزءاً رسمياً من المفاوضات، ولم تُبلَّغ بالتوصل إلى اتفاق إلا في مرحلة متأخرة، ما أثار استياءها.


وأفاد مسؤول في البيت الأبيض أن حجم التشاور اقتصر على اتصال أجراه الرئيس دونالد ترمب برئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو قبيل الإعلان عن الاتفاق، ووافق الأخير على الانضمام إلى وقف إطلاق النار.


وأشار الوسطاء إلى أن المسؤولين الإسرائيليين أبدوا تحفظات على بنود الاتفاق، خصوصاً ما يتعلق بإدراج لبنان ضمنه، إذ تعتبر إسرائيل أن إيران ولبنان ساحتان منفصلتان.


في السياق ذاته، ذكر مكتب ⁠الرئيس ‌التركي رجب طيب ​أردوغان أنه أبلغ ⁠نظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بضرورة ​عدم منح أي فرصة لتخريب ⁠عملية وقف ​إطلاق ​النار، مؤكداً خلال ⁠اتصال ​هاتفي، أن الأسبوعين فرصة ⁠يجب ‌استغلالها على نحو جيد ‌للغاية بهدف التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام ​دائم.


بالمقابل، أكد الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان لرئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف ضرورة أن تضغط دول المنطقة والعالم على المعتدين لمنع تكرار الحرب.