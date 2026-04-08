أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية تساعد في تخفيف الازدحام المروري في مضيق هرمز، مؤكدًا أن واشنطن ستبقى على أهبة الاستعداد لضمان سير الأمور على ما يرام.

وقال ترمب، في تصريح عبر حسابه على منصة (تروث سوشال): «إنه يومٌ عظيمٌ للسلام العالمي، إيران تتوق إليه، فقد طفح كيلها! وكذلك الجميع»، مضيفًا «أنه ستكون هناك تحركات إيجابية كثيرة وستُجنى أموال طائلة».

وأوضح الرئيس الأمريكي، أن يمكن لإيران أن تبدأ عملية إعادة الإعمار، مشيرًا إلى أن بلاده ستعمل على تزويد المنطقة بجميع أنواع الإمدادات.

وتابع: «أثق في أن يكون هذا العصر الذهبي للشرق الأوسط، كما تشهد ذلك الولايات المتحدة».

وكان ترمب، أعلن في وقت سابق من صباح اليوم (الأربعاء) تعليق العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران لمدة أسبوعين، استجابة لطلب باكستاني، ومشروطًا بفتح مضيق هرمز بشكل كامل وآمن، في خطوة وصفها بأنها تمهّد لاتفاق طويل الأمد للسلام في الشرق الأوسط.

وأوضح ترمب، أنه بناءً على محادثات مع رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف، وقائد الجيش عاصم منير، وافق على تأجيل الضربة العسكرية «المدمرة» التي كانت مقررة ضد إيران.

وأشار إلى أن هذا التعليق يأتي «رهناً بموافقة إيران على الفتح الكامل والفوري والآمن لمضيق هرمز»، مؤكداً أن القرار يمثل «وقف إطلاق نار من طرفين».

وشدد على أن بلاده «حققت وتجاوزت جميع أهدافها العسكرية»، مضيفاً أن واشنطن باتت «في مراحل متقدمة جداً نحو اتفاق نهائي يحقق السلام طويل الأمد مع إيران، ويعزز الاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط».

واختتم ترمب تصريحه بالتأكيد على أن «هذه المشكلة طويلة الأمد باتت قريبة من الحل»، معتبراً أنه «شرف للولايات المتحدة، وللدول في الشرق الأوسط، الوصول إلى هذه المرحلة».