U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States is helping to alleviate traffic congestion in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing that Washington will remain on high alert to ensure that things go smoothly.

Trump stated in a comment via his account on the (Truth Social) platform: "It's a great day for world peace, Iran longs for it, it has reached its limit! So does everyone else," adding, "There will be many positive moves and huge amounts of money will be made."

The U.S. President explained that Iran can begin the reconstruction process, noting that his country will work to supply the region with all kinds of supplies.

He continued: "I trust that this will be a golden age for the Middle East, as the United States witnesses."

Earlier today (Wednesday), Trump announced the suspension of military operations against Iran for two weeks, in response to a Pakistani request, conditional on the full and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, in a move he described as paving the way for a long-term peace agreement in the Middle East.

Trump clarified that based on talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, he agreed to postpone the "devastating" military strike that was scheduled against Iran.

He indicated that this suspension comes "conditional on Iran's agreement to the full, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz," affirming that the decision represents a "ceasefire from both sides."

He stressed that his country has "achieved and surpassed all its military objectives," adding that Washington is "very advanced towards a final agreement that achieves long-term peace with Iran and enhances stability in the Middle East."

Trump concluded his statement by affirming that "this long-standing issue is close to resolution," considering it "an honor for the United States, and for the countries in the Middle East, to reach this stage."