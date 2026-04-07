تشهد الساعات الأخيرة من انتهاء مهلة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لإيران لاتفاق على وقف إطلاق النار، حالة من الترقب والخوف من القادم، فيما تتعرض مناطق تبريز وكاشان وأصفهان وولاية البرز شمال إيران لقصف عنيف، بحسب وسائل إعلام إيرانية.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام إيرانية أن مقاتلات تحلق في سماء مدينة أصفهان وسط البلاد بشكل متواصل، فيما تتعرض الأحواز لقصف عنيف.


وقال نائب الرئيس الإيراني محمد رضا عارف إن بلاده مستعدة لجميع الاحتمالات، فيما طالب رئيس القضاء الإيراني بتسريع إصدار أحكام بالإعدام بحق المعارضين.


وقالت المتحدثة باسم الحكومة الإيرانية فاطمة مهاجراني إن باب الحوار يُفتح بالاحترام وليس عبر التهديد.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية «إرنا» عن مهاجراني قولها: «لا توجد تهديدات قادرة على تقويض حضارة متجذرة، باب الحوار يُفتح بالاحترام وليس عبر التهديد».


فيما نقلت وكالة «تسنيم» عن مصدر عسكري إيراني قوله: «لدى طهران مفاجآت إذا نفذ ترمب تهديداته، ولن نتردد بفرض تكاليف باهظة على واشنطن وشركائها».


ورغم التهديد العسكري الإيراني إلا أن فيديوهات نشرتها وسائل إعلام إيرانية أظهرت تجمعاً لنساء يحملن العلم الإيراني بجوار محطات الطاقة في طهران وعدد من المدن الآخر، وسط تنديدات بلجوء إيران إلى استخدام النساء دروعاً بشرية.


بالمقابل، قال القائم ​بأعمال ⁠وزير العدل ⁠الأمريكي تود بلانش، ⁠إن ​الوزارة ​قدمت ‌مشورة إلى البيت ​الأبيض ⁠ووزارة ​الحرب (البنتاغون) ⁠ووزارة ‌الخارجية بشأن إيران.


ونقلت شبكة «إن بي سي» عن مسؤولين أمريكيين أن «البنتاغون» أعدت لترمب خيارات تشمل أهدافاً تستخدم لأغراض عسكرية ومدنية في آن واحد.


جاء ذلك في الوقت الذي أكد البيت الأبيض، أن الرئيس ترمب هو الوحيد الذي يعلم ما سيفعل بشأن إيران.


وقالت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض، كارولاين ليفيت، في بيان: «أمام النظام الإيراني مهلة حتى الثامنة مساء بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة لاتخاذ القرار وإبرام اتفاق مع الولايات المتحدة»، مضيفة: «وحده الرئيس يعلم الوضع الراهن وما سيفعله».