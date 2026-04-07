تشهد الساعات الأخيرة من انتهاء مهلة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لإيران لاتفاق على وقف إطلاق النار، حالة من الترقب والخوف من القادم، فيما تتعرض مناطق تبريز وكاشان وأصفهان وولاية البرز شمال إيران لقصف عنيف، بحسب وسائل إعلام إيرانية.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام إيرانية أن مقاتلات تحلق في سماء مدينة أصفهان وسط البلاد بشكل متواصل، فيما تتعرض الأحواز لقصف عنيف.
وقال نائب الرئيس الإيراني محمد رضا عارف إن بلاده مستعدة لجميع الاحتمالات، فيما طالب رئيس القضاء الإيراني بتسريع إصدار أحكام بالإعدام بحق المعارضين.
وقالت المتحدثة باسم الحكومة الإيرانية فاطمة مهاجراني إن باب الحوار يُفتح بالاحترام وليس عبر التهديد.
ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية «إرنا» عن مهاجراني قولها: «لا توجد تهديدات قادرة على تقويض حضارة متجذرة، باب الحوار يُفتح بالاحترام وليس عبر التهديد».
فيما نقلت وكالة «تسنيم» عن مصدر عسكري إيراني قوله: «لدى طهران مفاجآت إذا نفذ ترمب تهديداته، ولن نتردد بفرض تكاليف باهظة على واشنطن وشركائها».
ورغم التهديد العسكري الإيراني إلا أن فيديوهات نشرتها وسائل إعلام إيرانية أظهرت تجمعاً لنساء يحملن العلم الإيراني بجوار محطات الطاقة في طهران وعدد من المدن الآخر، وسط تنديدات بلجوء إيران إلى استخدام النساء دروعاً بشرية.
بالمقابل، قال القائم بأعمال وزير العدل الأمريكي تود بلانش، إن الوزارة قدمت مشورة إلى البيت الأبيض ووزارة الحرب (البنتاغون) ووزارة الخارجية بشأن إيران.
ونقلت شبكة «إن بي سي» عن مسؤولين أمريكيين أن «البنتاغون» أعدت لترمب خيارات تشمل أهدافاً تستخدم لأغراض عسكرية ومدنية في آن واحد.
جاء ذلك في الوقت الذي أكد البيت الأبيض، أن الرئيس ترمب هو الوحيد الذي يعلم ما سيفعل بشأن إيران.
وقالت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض، كارولاين ليفيت، في بيان: «أمام النظام الإيراني مهلة حتى الثامنة مساء بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة لاتخاذ القرار وإبرام اتفاق مع الولايات المتحدة»، مضيفة: «وحده الرئيس يعلم الوضع الراهن وما سيفعله».
The last hours of U.S. President Donald Trump's deadline for Iran to agree on a ceasefire are witnessing a state of anticipation and fear of what is to come, as the regions of Tabriz, Kashan, Isfahan, and Alborz province in northern Iran are subjected to heavy bombardment, according to Iranian media.
Iranian media reported that fighter jets are continuously flying over the city of Isfahan in the center of the country, while Ahvaz is experiencing intense shelling.
Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref stated that his country is prepared for all possibilities, while the head of the Iranian judiciary called for the expedited issuance of death sentences against opponents.
The spokesperson for the Iranian government, Fatemeh Mohajerani, stated that the door to dialogue is opened through respect, not through threats.
The Iranian news agency "IRNA" quoted Mohajerani as saying: "There are no threats capable of undermining a deep-rooted civilization; the door to dialogue is opened through respect, not through threats."
Meanwhile, the "Tasnim" agency reported an Iranian military source saying: "Tehran has surprises if Trump carries out his threats, and we will not hesitate to impose heavy costs on Washington and its partners."
Despite the Iranian military threats, videos published by Iranian media showed gatherings of women carrying the Iranian flag next to power stations in Tehran and several other cities, amid denunciations of Iran resorting to using women as human shields.
On the other hand, acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that the department has provided advice to the White House, the Department of Defense (Pentagon), and the State Department regarding Iran.
The NBC network reported that U.S. officials said the Pentagon has prepared options for Trump that include targets used for both military and civilian purposes.
This comes at a time when the White House confirmed that President Trump is the only one who knows what he will do regarding Iran.
White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt said in a statement: "The Iranian regime has until 8 PM Eastern Time to make a decision and reach an agreement with the United States," adding: "Only the president knows the current situation and what he will do."