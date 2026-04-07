The last hours of U.S. President Donald Trump's deadline for Iran to agree on a ceasefire are witnessing a state of anticipation and fear of what is to come, as the regions of Tabriz, Kashan, Isfahan, and Alborz province in northern Iran are subjected to heavy bombardment, according to Iranian media.



Iranian media reported that fighter jets are continuously flying over the city of Isfahan in the center of the country, while Ahvaz is experiencing intense shelling.



Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref stated that his country is prepared for all possibilities, while the head of the Iranian judiciary called for the expedited issuance of death sentences against opponents.



The spokesperson for the Iranian government, Fatemeh Mohajerani, stated that the door to dialogue is opened through respect, not through threats.



The Iranian news agency "IRNA" quoted Mohajerani as saying: "There are no threats capable of undermining a deep-rooted civilization; the door to dialogue is opened through respect, not through threats."



Meanwhile, the "Tasnim" agency reported an Iranian military source saying: "Tehran has surprises if Trump carries out his threats, and we will not hesitate to impose heavy costs on Washington and its partners."



Despite the Iranian military threats, videos published by Iranian media showed gatherings of women carrying the Iranian flag next to power stations in Tehran and several other cities, amid denunciations of Iran resorting to using women as human shields.



On the other hand, acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that the department has provided advice to the White House, the Department of Defense (Pentagon), and the State Department regarding Iran.



The NBC network reported that U.S. officials said the Pentagon has prepared options for Trump that include targets used for both military and civilian purposes.



This comes at a time when the White House confirmed that President Trump is the only one who knows what he will do regarding Iran.



White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt said in a statement: "The Iranian regime has until 8 PM Eastern Time to make a decision and reach an agreement with the United States," adding: "Only the president knows the current situation and what he will do."