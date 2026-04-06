كشف مسؤول كبير في البيت الأبيض، أن مقترح وقف إطلاق النار لمدة 45 يوماً في الحرب بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، أحد عدة أفكار قيد النقاش، محذراً من التعاطي معه كما لو كان أمراً محسوماً.


وأفصح المسؤول أن ترمب لم يوافق رسمياً على هذا المقترح حتى الآن، بحسب ما نقلته قناة NBC الإخبارية.


وكانت مصادر مطلعة أفصحت عن مفاوضات جارية بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران بوساطة إقليمية للتوصل إلى وقف إطلاق نار لمدة 45 يوماً يمكن أن يمهّد لاتفاق دائم ينهي الحرب، بحسب ما أعلن موقع «أكسيوس»، اليوم (الإثنين).


وأفادت مصادر أمريكية وإسرائيلية وإقليمية أن فرص التوصل إلى اتفاق جزئي خلال الـ48 ساعة القادمة لا تزال ضئيلة، إلا أن هذه الجهود تمثل الفرصة الأخيرة لتفادي تصعيد واسع قد يشمل ضربات كبيرة تستهدف البنية التحتية المدنية في إيران، وردوداً محتملة تطال منشآت الطاقة والمياه في دول الخليج.


وأوضحت المصادر أن المقترح يقوم على مرحلتين، تبدأ الأولى بوقف إطلاق نار مؤقت يتم خلاله التفاوض على إنهاء دائم للحرب، مع إمكانية تمديد الهدنة إذا دعت الحاجة، فيما تتضمن المرحلة الثانية اتفاقاً شاملاً لوقف الحرب بشكل نهائي.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي أعلن أن بلاده «تجري مفاوضات عميقة» مع إيران، معرباً عن أمله في التوصل إلى اتفاق قبل انتهاء المهلة المحددة، لكنه حذر في تصريحات، أمس (الأحد)، من أنه في حال فشل المحادثات «سيتم تدمير كل شيء هناك»، في إشارة إلى احتمال تنفيذ ضربات واسعة.


ومنح الجانب الإيراني مهلة حتى مساء غد (الثلاثاء)، قبل «فتح أبواب الجحيم»، وفق تعبيره.


وأكد مسؤول إسرائيلي رفيع أن بلاده تنتظر الضوء الأخضر من واشنطن لقصف مواقع الطاقة الإيرانية، لافتاً إلى أن الخطة والأهداف حددت سابقاً.