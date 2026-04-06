كشف مسؤول كبير في البيت الأبيض، أن مقترح وقف إطلاق النار لمدة 45 يوماً في الحرب بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، أحد عدة أفكار قيد النقاش، محذراً من التعاطي معه كما لو كان أمراً محسوماً.
وأفصح المسؤول أن ترمب لم يوافق رسمياً على هذا المقترح حتى الآن، بحسب ما نقلته قناة NBC الإخبارية.
وكانت مصادر مطلعة أفصحت عن مفاوضات جارية بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران بوساطة إقليمية للتوصل إلى وقف إطلاق نار لمدة 45 يوماً يمكن أن يمهّد لاتفاق دائم ينهي الحرب، بحسب ما أعلن موقع «أكسيوس»، اليوم (الإثنين).
وأفادت مصادر أمريكية وإسرائيلية وإقليمية أن فرص التوصل إلى اتفاق جزئي خلال الـ48 ساعة القادمة لا تزال ضئيلة، إلا أن هذه الجهود تمثل الفرصة الأخيرة لتفادي تصعيد واسع قد يشمل ضربات كبيرة تستهدف البنية التحتية المدنية في إيران، وردوداً محتملة تطال منشآت الطاقة والمياه في دول الخليج.
وأوضحت المصادر أن المقترح يقوم على مرحلتين، تبدأ الأولى بوقف إطلاق نار مؤقت يتم خلاله التفاوض على إنهاء دائم للحرب، مع إمكانية تمديد الهدنة إذا دعت الحاجة، فيما تتضمن المرحلة الثانية اتفاقاً شاملاً لوقف الحرب بشكل نهائي.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي أعلن أن بلاده «تجري مفاوضات عميقة» مع إيران، معرباً عن أمله في التوصل إلى اتفاق قبل انتهاء المهلة المحددة، لكنه حذر في تصريحات، أمس (الأحد)، من أنه في حال فشل المحادثات «سيتم تدمير كل شيء هناك»، في إشارة إلى احتمال تنفيذ ضربات واسعة.
ومنح الجانب الإيراني مهلة حتى مساء غد (الثلاثاء)، قبل «فتح أبواب الجحيم»، وفق تعبيره.
وأكد مسؤول إسرائيلي رفيع أن بلاده تنتظر الضوء الأخضر من واشنطن لقصف مواقع الطاقة الإيرانية، لافتاً إلى أن الخطة والأهداف حددت سابقاً.
A senior official at the White House revealed that the proposal for a 45-day ceasefire in the war between the United States and Iran is one of several ideas under discussion, warning against treating it as a foregone conclusion.
The official disclosed that Trump has not officially approved this proposal yet, according to NBC News.
Informed sources have revealed ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran, mediated regionally, to reach a 45-day ceasefire that could pave the way for a permanent agreement to end the war, as announced by Axios today (Monday).
American, Israeli, and regional sources reported that the chances of reaching a partial agreement in the next 48 hours remain slim, but these efforts represent the last opportunity to avoid a broad escalation that could include significant strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Iran, and potential responses affecting energy and water facilities in Gulf countries.
The sources explained that the proposal consists of two phases, with the first phase involving a temporary ceasefire during which negotiations for a permanent end to the war will take place, with the possibility of extending the truce if necessary, while the second phase includes a comprehensive agreement to end the war definitively.
The American president announced that his country is "engaging in deep negotiations" with Iran, expressing hope for reaching an agreement before the deadline, but warned in statements yesterday (Sunday) that if the talks fail, "everything there will be destroyed," referring to the possibility of extensive strikes.
The Iranian side was given a deadline until tomorrow evening (Tuesday) before "opening the gates of hell," as he put it.
A senior Israeli official confirmed that his country is waiting for the green light from Washington to bomb Iranian energy sites, noting that the plan and targets have been previously defined.