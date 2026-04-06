A senior official at the White House revealed that the proposal for a 45-day ceasefire in the war between the United States and Iran is one of several ideas under discussion, warning against treating it as a foregone conclusion.



The official disclosed that Trump has not officially approved this proposal yet, according to NBC News.



Informed sources have revealed ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran, mediated regionally, to reach a 45-day ceasefire that could pave the way for a permanent agreement to end the war, as announced by Axios today (Monday).



American, Israeli, and regional sources reported that the chances of reaching a partial agreement in the next 48 hours remain slim, but these efforts represent the last opportunity to avoid a broad escalation that could include significant strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Iran, and potential responses affecting energy and water facilities in Gulf countries.



The sources explained that the proposal consists of two phases, with the first phase involving a temporary ceasefire during which negotiations for a permanent end to the war will take place, with the possibility of extending the truce if necessary, while the second phase includes a comprehensive agreement to end the war definitively.



The American president announced that his country is "engaging in deep negotiations" with Iran, expressing hope for reaching an agreement before the deadline, but warned in statements yesterday (Sunday) that if the talks fail, "everything there will be destroyed," referring to the possibility of extensive strikes.



The Iranian side was given a deadline until tomorrow evening (Tuesday) before "opening the gates of hell," as he put it.



A senior Israeli official confirmed that his country is waiting for the green light from Washington to bomb Iranian energy sites, noting that the plan and targets have been previously defined.