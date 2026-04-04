أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الباكستانية، اليوم (السبت)، أن وزير الخارجية إسحاق دار ونظيره الإيراني عباس عراقجي اتفقا على البقاء على تواصل وثيق في ضوء التطورات الجارية.


وقالت الوزارة في بيان إن دار أجرى اتصالاً هاتفياً بعراقجي اليوم بحثا خلاله تطورات الوضع الإقليمي، موضحة أن الجانبين تبادلا وجهات النظر بشأن تطورات الوضع الإقليمي.


وأشارت إلى أن إسحاق دار جدد دعم باكستان لجميع الجهود الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد، مؤكداً أهمية حل القضايا من خلال الحوار والدبلوماسية.


وكانت باكستان قد نفت تعثر جهود الوساطة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، مؤكدة أن مساعي السلام تسير على المسار الصحيح.


فيما قال وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، في منشور على منصة «إكس»، إن طهران لم ترفض أبداً الذهاب إلى إسلام آباد، لكنها تسعى إلى نهاية حاسمة ودائمة للصراع.


جاء ذلك في الوقت الذي ذكر موقع «أكسيوس» الأمريكي أن الجهود الدبلوماسية التي تقودها باكستان وتركيا ومصر للتوصل إلى اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران مقابل إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز مستمرة، مبيناً أن الوسطاء يحاولون دفع الجانبين نحو عقد لقاء مباشر دون تحقيق إختراق يذكر.


ونقل الموقع عن مصدر قوله إن إيران رفضت حتى الآن أي مقترح لوقف إطلاق نار مؤقت، وطالبت بإنهاء دائم للحرب مع ضمانات واضحة بعدم شن الولايات المتحدة هجمات جديدة.


وأشار «أكسيوس» إلى أن المفاوضات يقودها نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جيه دي فانس ورئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف، بوساطة قائد الجيش الباكستاني عاصم منير، كما يشارك فيها مبعوث البيت الأبيض ستيف ويتكوف ووزراء خارجية إيران وباكستان وتركيا ومصر.


وكانت هيئة البث الإسرائيلي قد ذكرت أن احتمال التوصل إلى اتفاق بين واشنطن وطهران ضئيل جداً، مبينة أن أمريكا أبلغت إسرائيل رسمياً بأن المفاوضات مع إيران وصلت إلى طريق مسدود.


وأفادت الهيئة بأن أمريكا تتجه نحو التصعيد ما لم تحدث تطورات في اللحظات الأخيرة مع إيران.