The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today (Saturday) that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi agreed to maintain close communication in light of ongoing developments.



The ministry stated in a statement that Dar had a phone call with Araghchi today during which they discussed the developments in the regional situation, noting that both sides exchanged views on the regional situation's developments.



It pointed out that Ishaq Dar reiterated Pakistan's support for all efforts aimed at de-escalation, emphasizing the importance of resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy.



Pakistan had denied any stagnation in mediation efforts between the United States and Iran, affirming that peace efforts are on the right track.



Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated in a post on the platform "X" that Tehran has never refused to go to Islamabad, but it seeks a decisive and permanent end to the conflict.



This comes at a time when the American website "Axios" reported that diplomatic efforts led by Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt to reach a ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz are ongoing, indicating that the mediators are trying to push both sides towards a direct meeting without achieving any significant breakthrough.



The site quoted a source as saying that Iran has so far rejected any proposal for a temporary ceasefire, demanding a permanent end to the war with clear guarantees against new U.S. attacks.



Axios noted that the negotiations are led by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, with mediation from Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir, and also involve White House envoy Steve Wietkoff and the foreign ministers of Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt.



The Israeli Broadcasting Authority mentioned that the likelihood of reaching an agreement between Washington and Tehran is very slim, indicating that the U.S. has officially informed Israel that negotiations with Iran have reached an impasse.



The authority reported that the U.S. is heading towards escalation unless last-minute developments occur with Iran.