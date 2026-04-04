The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and denunciation of the Rapid Support Forces' targeting of the hospital in the city of Jebelin in the White Nile State of the sister Republic of Sudan, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of individuals, including medical personnel.

The Foreign Ministry stated in a statement: "The Kingdom affirms that these disgraceful acts can in no way be justified and constitute a flagrant violation of international law, international humanitarian law, and the principles of the noble Islamic religion."

The Kingdom called for an immediate halt to these violations and adherence to what was stated in the Jeddah Declaration (commitment to protecting civilians in Sudan) signed on May 11, 2023.

The Kingdom reiterated its firm position calling for the preservation of Sudan's unity and its legitimate institutions.