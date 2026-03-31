ثمن رجل الأعمال اليمني أحمد هادي القميشي، المواقف الأخوية الراسخة والدعم السخي الذي توليه المملكة العربية السعودية لليمن منذ عقود، مؤكداً أن التدخلات السعودية التنموية والاقتصادية كانت العامل الحاسم في تحقيق الاستقرار والازدهار الذي تشهده المحافظات اليمنية المحررة مؤخراً.


وأوضح القميشي لـ«عكاظ»، أن دعم المملكة السخي والمستمر عبر ذراعها التنموي «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن»، بقيادة سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى اليمن محمد بن سعيد آل جابر، بات يمثل في السنوات الأخيرة أحد أبرز وأهم أدوات الدعم التنموي، مشيراً إلى أن تدخلات البرنامج في قطاعات الاقتصاد، الصحة، التعليم، والبنية التحتية، أسهمت بشكل ملموس في تخفيف معاناة المواطن اليمني.


رؤية 2030 وقبلة الاستثمار


وحول التسهيلات السعودية للمغتربين اليمنيين ورجال الأعمال، قال القميشي: «النقلة النوعية والقفزة الهائلة التي حققتها المملكة في المجال الاقتصادي بفضل رؤية 2030، وما صاحبها من أتمتة للمعاملات وحزمة تسهيلات وإجراءات وقرارات ملكية، جعلت من المملكة الوجهة الأكثر أماناً وجذباً للاستثمارات الخارجية»، مؤكداً أن المملكة تعطي رأس المال اليمني والمغتربين أولوية واهتماماً خاصاً.


تحديات وتطلعات مستقبلية


وأشار القميشي إلى أن الأوضاع الراهنة في اليمن وتحديات البنية التحتية وضعف التأهيل، أدت إلى تجميد التوسع في المشاريع الإستثمارية، مبيناً أن من أهم التحديات التي تواجه قطاع المال والأعمال في اليمن تتمثل في ضعف البنى التحتية «الكهرباء، المياه، الطرق» وصعوبة التنقلات، إضافة إلى نقص الكوادر المؤهلة.


وقال: «نتطلع من المملكة عبر ذراعها التنموي البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن إيلاء اهتمام خاص بهذه المشاريع المعرقلة للاستثمار، ودعم برامج التأهيل والتدريب، وتمكين رجال الأعمال من نقل الخبرات والتطور التكنولوجي المعمول به في المملكة إلى اليمن، بما يخدم الشعب اليمني وتنمية مشاريعه الاستثمارية».


شكر للقيادة الرشيدة


وفي ختام حديثه، أعرب القميشي عن شكره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمين الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على كل المواقف والجهود المخلصة التي يبذلونها من أجل ضمان أمن واستقرار ورفاه اليمن وشعبها، سائلاً المولى عز وجل أن يحفظ المملكة العربية السعودية ويحفظ قادتها ذخراً للإسلام والمسلمين.