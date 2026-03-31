The Yemeni businessman Ahmed Hadi Al-Qamishi praised the steadfast brotherly positions and generous support that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has provided to Yemen for decades, affirming that Saudi developmental and economic interventions have been the decisive factor in achieving the stability and prosperity witnessed in the recently liberated Yemeni governorates.



Al-Qamishi explained to "Okaz" that the Kingdom's generous and continuous support through its developmental arm, the "Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen," led by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Yemen, Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, has become one of the most prominent and important tools of developmental support in recent years. He pointed out that the program's interventions in the sectors of economy, health, education, and infrastructure have significantly contributed to alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni citizen.



Vision 2030 and Investment Hub



Regarding Saudi facilities for Yemeni expatriates and businessmen, Al-Qamishi said: "The qualitative leap and tremendous progress that the Kingdom has achieved in the economic field thanks to Vision 2030, along with the automation of transactions and a package of facilities, procedures, and royal decisions, have made the Kingdom the safest and most attractive destination for foreign investments," affirming that the Kingdom gives special priority and attention to Yemeni capital and expatriates.



Challenges and Future Aspirations



Al-Qamishi pointed out that the current situation in Yemen and the challenges of infrastructure and weak qualification have led to a freeze in the expansion of investment projects, indicating that one of the main challenges facing the finance and business sector in Yemen is the weakness of infrastructure ("electricity, water, roads") and the difficulty of transportation, in addition to the shortage of qualified personnel.



He said: "We look forward to the Kingdom, through its developmental arm, the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, to pay special attention to these obstructed investment projects, support rehabilitation and training programs, and enable businessmen to transfer the expertise and technological advancements practiced in the Kingdom to Yemen, in a way that serves the Yemeni people and develops their investment projects."



Thanks to the Wise Leadership



In conclusion, Al-Qamishi expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his trustworthy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for all the positions and sincere efforts they exert to ensure the security, stability, and welfare of Yemen and its people, asking the Almighty to protect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its leaders as a treasure for Islam and Muslims.