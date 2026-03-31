ثمن رجل الأعمال اليمني أحمد هادي القميشي، المواقف الأخوية الراسخة والدعم السخي الذي توليه المملكة العربية السعودية لليمن منذ عقود، مؤكداً أن التدخلات السعودية التنموية والاقتصادية كانت العامل الحاسم في تحقيق الاستقرار والازدهار الذي تشهده المحافظات اليمنية المحررة مؤخراً.
وأوضح القميشي لـ«عكاظ»، أن دعم المملكة السخي والمستمر عبر ذراعها التنموي «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن»، بقيادة سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى اليمن محمد بن سعيد آل جابر، بات يمثل في السنوات الأخيرة أحد أبرز وأهم أدوات الدعم التنموي، مشيراً إلى أن تدخلات البرنامج في قطاعات الاقتصاد، الصحة، التعليم، والبنية التحتية، أسهمت بشكل ملموس في تخفيف معاناة المواطن اليمني.
رؤية 2030 وقبلة الاستثمار
وحول التسهيلات السعودية للمغتربين اليمنيين ورجال الأعمال، قال القميشي: «النقلة النوعية والقفزة الهائلة التي حققتها المملكة في المجال الاقتصادي بفضل رؤية 2030، وما صاحبها من أتمتة للمعاملات وحزمة تسهيلات وإجراءات وقرارات ملكية، جعلت من المملكة الوجهة الأكثر أماناً وجذباً للاستثمارات الخارجية»، مؤكداً أن المملكة تعطي رأس المال اليمني والمغتربين أولوية واهتماماً خاصاً.
تحديات وتطلعات مستقبلية
وأشار القميشي إلى أن الأوضاع الراهنة في اليمن وتحديات البنية التحتية وضعف التأهيل، أدت إلى تجميد التوسع في المشاريع الإستثمارية، مبيناً أن من أهم التحديات التي تواجه قطاع المال والأعمال في اليمن تتمثل في ضعف البنى التحتية «الكهرباء، المياه، الطرق» وصعوبة التنقلات، إضافة إلى نقص الكوادر المؤهلة.
وقال: «نتطلع من المملكة عبر ذراعها التنموي البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن إيلاء اهتمام خاص بهذه المشاريع المعرقلة للاستثمار، ودعم برامج التأهيل والتدريب، وتمكين رجال الأعمال من نقل الخبرات والتطور التكنولوجي المعمول به في المملكة إلى اليمن، بما يخدم الشعب اليمني وتنمية مشاريعه الاستثمارية».
شكر للقيادة الرشيدة
وفي ختام حديثه، أعرب القميشي عن شكره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمين الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على كل المواقف والجهود المخلصة التي يبذلونها من أجل ضمان أمن واستقرار ورفاه اليمن وشعبها، سائلاً المولى عز وجل أن يحفظ المملكة العربية السعودية ويحفظ قادتها ذخراً للإسلام والمسلمين.
The Yemeni businessman Ahmed Hadi Al-Qamishi praised the steadfast brotherly positions and generous support that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has provided to Yemen for decades, affirming that Saudi developmental and economic interventions have been the decisive factor in achieving the stability and prosperity witnessed in the recently liberated Yemeni governorates.
Al-Qamishi explained to "Okaz" that the Kingdom's generous and continuous support through its developmental arm, the "Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen," led by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Yemen, Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, has become one of the most prominent and important tools of developmental support in recent years. He pointed out that the program's interventions in the sectors of economy, health, education, and infrastructure have significantly contributed to alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni citizen.
Vision 2030 and Investment Hub
Regarding Saudi facilities for Yemeni expatriates and businessmen, Al-Qamishi said: "The qualitative leap and tremendous progress that the Kingdom has achieved in the economic field thanks to Vision 2030, along with the automation of transactions and a package of facilities, procedures, and royal decisions, have made the Kingdom the safest and most attractive destination for foreign investments," affirming that the Kingdom gives special priority and attention to Yemeni capital and expatriates.
Challenges and Future Aspirations
Al-Qamishi pointed out that the current situation in Yemen and the challenges of infrastructure and weak qualification have led to a freeze in the expansion of investment projects, indicating that one of the main challenges facing the finance and business sector in Yemen is the weakness of infrastructure ("electricity, water, roads") and the difficulty of transportation, in addition to the shortage of qualified personnel.
He said: "We look forward to the Kingdom, through its developmental arm, the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, to pay special attention to these obstructed investment projects, support rehabilitation and training programs, and enable businessmen to transfer the expertise and technological advancements practiced in the Kingdom to Yemen, in a way that serves the Yemeni people and develops their investment projects."
Thanks to the Wise Leadership
In conclusion, Al-Qamishi expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his trustworthy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for all the positions and sincere efforts they exert to ensure the security, stability, and welfare of Yemen and its people, asking the Almighty to protect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its leaders as a treasure for Islam and Muslims.