وقع الحاكم الجمهوري لولاية فلوريدا، رون ديسانتيس، مساء أمس (الإثنين)، مشروع قانون يقضي بتغيير اسم مطار بالم بيتش الدولي (PBI) إلى «مطار الرئيس دونالد ج. ترمب الدولي».

ويُعد هذا القرار أحدث تكريم رسمي للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في ولايته المفضلة، ويأتي بعد أشهر من مناقشات حامية في المجلس التشريعي للولاية.

ووافق المجلس التشريعي في فلوريدا (مجلس النواب بأغلبية 81 مقابل 30، ومجلس الشيوخ بـ25 مقابل 11) على مشروع القانون HB 919 في فبراير 2026، وسط معارضة شديدة من الديمقراطيين الذين اعتبروه تكريماً حزبياً وأثاروا مخاوف بشأن التكاليف والجوانب التجارية.

ويتطلب التغيير النهائي موافقة إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية (FAA)، وقد يدخل حيز التنفيذ في يوليو 2026 أو بعد ذلك.

ويقع المطار في غرب بالم بيتش، بالقرب من منتجع مار-أ-لاغو الشهير الذي يملكه ترمب، ويُستخدم بشكل متكرر من قبله.

تكريم رئاسي في فلوريدا.. إعادة تسمية مطار بالم بيتش باسم دونالد ترمب

وقُدرت تكلفة إعادة التسمية بنحو 5.5 مليون دولار، تشمل تغيير اللافتات والأنظمة التقنية والزي الرسمي، وسيتم تمويلها من إيرادات المطار أو منح فيدرالية.

وسبق القرار بأيام تقديم شركة ترمب (DTTM Operations) طلبات لتسجيل علامة تجارية باسم «مطار الرئيس دونالد ج. ترمب الدولي»، مما أثار جدلاً حول إمكانية استفادة العائلة مادياً، لكن متحدثاً باسم المنظمة نفى ذلك.

يأتي هذا التكريم ضمن سلسلة من الإجراءات التي تحمل اسم ترمب، بما في ذلك خطط مكتبته الرئاسية في ميامي.

بدورهم، احتفل الجمهوريون بالقرار، معتبرين إياه تكريماً مستحقاً لأول رئيس فلوريدي، ونشر الحزب الجمهوري في فلوريدا تغريدة: «مرحباً بكم في مطار الرئيس دونالد ج. ترمب الدولي – في قلب بالم بيتش!». أما الديمقراطيون فقد انتقدوا الخطوة بشدة، معتبرينها إهداراً للموارد واستغلالاً سياسياً.