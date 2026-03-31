تكريم رئاسي في فلوريدا.. إعادة تسمية مطار بالم بيتش باسم دونالد ترمب

Florida's Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis, signed a bill yesterday evening (Monday) to change the name of Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) to "President Donald J. Trump International Airport."

This decision is the latest official tribute to former President Donald Trump in his preferred state and comes after months of heated discussions in the state legislature.

The Florida legislature (the House of Representatives voted 81 to 30, and the Senate 25 to 11) approved bill HB 919 in February 2026, amid strong opposition from Democrats who viewed it as a partisan tribute and raised concerns about costs and commercial aspects.

The final change requires approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and may take effect in July 2026 or later.

The airport is located in West Palm Beach, near the famous Mar-a-Lago resort owned by Trump, which he frequently uses.

The cost of the renaming is estimated at about $5.5 million, which includes changing signs, technical systems, and uniforms, and will be funded by airport revenues or federal grants.

Days before the decision, Trump's company (DTTM Operations) filed applications to trademark the name "President Donald J. Trump International Airport," raising controversy over the potential financial benefit to the family, but a spokesperson for the organization denied this.

This tribute is part of a series of measures bearing Trump's name, including plans for his presidential library in Miami.

Republicans celebrated the decision, considering it a well-deserved tribute to the first Floridian president, with the Florida Republican Party tweeting: "Welcome to President Donald J. Trump International Airport – in the heart of Palm Beach!" Meanwhile, Democrats strongly criticized the move, viewing it as a waste of resources and political exploitation.