حذر وزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيجسيث إيران من ضربات بقوة أكبر «إذا لم تكن حكيمة وتعقد اتفاقاً»، لافتا إلى أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب «مستعد لإبرام اتفاق».

وكشف أنه زار الشرق الأوسط السبت، وتحدث إلى القوات في المنطقة، ورأى «عزماً منهم على استكمال المهمة».


وقال هيجسيث، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، في إحاطة داخل «البنتاغون»، هي الأولى منذ 19 مارس: إن الولايات المتحدة باتت «أقرب إلى النصر بفضل الرئيس ترمب، وبفضل الحرية التي أعطانا إياها الرئيس، فإن قوتنا النارية تزداد، وقوة إيران في ضعف. وأكد أن أمريكا لديها خيارات أكثر بينما إيران لديها خيارات أقل، لافتاً إلى أنها لا تزال تطلق صواريخ ونحن نسقطها، وخلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية، أطلقت إيران أقل عدد من الصواريخ والمسيّرات منذ بدء الحرب.


وأفاد بأن المعلومات الاستخباراتية الأخيرة الواردة من القيادة المركزية تفيد بأن ضرباتنا تحطم معنويات القوات الإيرانية، ما أدى إلى هروب واسع، ونقص في عدد الجنود، وإحباط بين كبار قادة الجيش.


وقال إن الولايات المتحدة شنت أكثر من 200 ضربة دينامية الليلة الماضية، موضحاً أنها ضربات تتغير بتغير الأهداف والطيارين في الجو.


وأكد أن الولايات المتحدة ضربت مستودع ذخيرة في أصفهان الليلة الماضية.


وحذر هيجسيث إيران، قائلاً: إذا كانت إيران حكيمة فإنها ستعقد اتفاقاً، معتبراً أن تغيير النظام حصل بالفعل، داعياً النظام الجديد أن يكون أعقل من النظام السابق، وشروط الاتفاق معروفة لهم، إذا لم ترغب إيران في عقد اتفاق، فإن وزارة الحرب ستستمر بقوة أكبر.


وبشأن مضيق هرمز، قال هيجسيث إن المزيد من السفن تعبر مضيق هرمز «بفضل الرئيس ترمب».


وحول إرسال قوات برية إلى إيران، أكد: «لن نستبعد أي خيار. الهدف هو عدم القدرة على التنبؤ بما إذا كنا سننشر قوات برية أم لا»، والقوات موجودة هناك، وعلى إيران أن تفكر في الدبلوماسية.


وبشأن الإطار الزمني للحرب، قال: «قد يستغرق الأمر 4 أو 6 أو 8 أسابيع أو أي عدد من الأسابيع».


من جهته، أعلن رئيس هيئة الأركان الأمريكية الجنرال دان كاين أن قوات الجيش دمّرت أكثر من 150 سفينة تابعة للبحرية الإيرانية.


وأضاف خلال إحاطة صحفية بشأن حرب إيران: «نواصل قصف مواقع التصنيع، والأبحاث الرئيسية».