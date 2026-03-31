The U.S. Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, warned Iran of stronger strikes "if they are not wise and do not reach an agreement," noting that President Donald Trump "is ready to make a deal."

He revealed that he visited the Middle East on Saturday, spoke to the troops in the region, and saw "their determination to complete the mission."



Hegseth said today (Tuesday) in a briefing inside the Pentagon, the first since March 19: that the United States has become "closer to victory thanks to President Trump, and because of the freedom President Trump has given us, our firepower is increasing, and Iran's power is weakening." He emphasized that America has more options while Iran has fewer, pointing out that they are still launching missiles and we are shooting them down, and in the past 24 hours, Iran launched the fewest number of missiles and drones since the war began.



He reported that recent intelligence from Central Command indicates that our strikes are demoralizing Iranian forces, leading to widespread desertion, a shortage of soldiers, and frustration among senior military leaders.



He stated that the United States conducted over 200 dynamic strikes last night, explaining that these strikes change with the changing targets and pilots in the air.



He confirmed that the United States struck an ammunition depot in Isfahan last night.



Hegseth warned Iran, saying: if Iran is wise, they will reach an agreement, considering that regime change has already occurred, urging the new regime to be wiser than the previous one, and the terms of the agreement are known to them; if Iran does not wish to reach an agreement, the Department of War will continue with greater force.



Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, Hegseth said that more ships are crossing the Strait of Hormuz "thanks to President Trump."



On the topic of sending ground troops to Iran, he confirmed: "We will not rule out any option. The goal is to be unpredictable about whether we will deploy ground forces or not," noting that troops are already there, and Iran must consider diplomacy.



Regarding the timeline of the war, he said: "It could take 4 or 6 or 8 weeks or any number of weeks."



For his part, U.S. Army Chief of Staff General Dan Caine announced that the army has destroyed more than 150 ships belonging to the Iranian navy.



He added during a press briefing about the war with Iran: "We continue to bomb manufacturing sites and key research facilities."