China and Pakistan called for the swift initiation of peace talks as soon as possible between Iran and the United States. The two countries, in a joint statement today, Tuesday, urged for the resumption of normal navigation through the Strait of Hormuz at the earliest.



They emphasized the necessity of working towards a sustainable agreement for peace and stability. The two nations encouraged all parties to immediately cease the war and attacks on civilians and non-military targets.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced earlier that Beijing and Islamabad would enhance their cooperation regarding Iran during the visit of high-level officials from Islamabad to the Chinese capital.



Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar visited Beijing and met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to discuss international and bilateral issues.



Dar's visit to China followed his hosting of his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey last Sunday for talks aimed at attempting to end the war that erupted in the Middle East following the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.



The two Asian neighbors (China and Pakistan) sought to mediate to prevent the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, with Islamabad announcing its readiness to host "serious talks" between Washington and Tehran.



As concerns grow about the implications of the war, including the near-total paralysis of maritime navigation through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.



China is a major partner for Iran, but it has not announced any military assistance to Tehran, repeatedly calling for a ceasefire.



Meanwhile, Tehran has refused to acknowledge the occurrence of official talks with Washington, but it sent a response to President Donald Trump's 15-point plan to end the war via Islamabad, according to the Iranian Tasnim news agency.



For his part, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth urged the Iranian side to reach an agreement, threatening further escalation and strikes if this does not happen, and if Tehran does not agree to his country's terms.