دعت الصين وباكستان إلى الإسراع في بدء محادثات السلام في أقرب وقت ممكن بين إيران والولايات المتحدة. ودعا البلدان في بيان مشترك، اليوم الثلاثاء، إلى استئناف الملاحة الطبيعية عبر مضيق هرمز في أقرب وقت.


وشددا على ضرورة العمل للتوصل إلى اتفاق مستدام للسلام والاستقرار. وشجعت الدولتان جميع الأطراف على الوقف الفوري للحرب والهجمات على المدنيين والأهداف غير العسكرية.


وكانت وزارة الخارجية الصينية، أعلنت في وقت سابق أن بكين وإسلام أباد ستعززان تعاونهما بشأن إيران، خلال زيارة مسؤولين رفيعي المستوى من إسلام أباد إلى العاصمة الصينية.


وزار وزير الخارجية الباكستاني محمد إسحاق دار، بكين والتقى نظيره الصيني وانغ يي لبحث قضايا دولية وثنائية.


وجاءت زيارة دار إلى الصين بعد استضافته نظراءه من السعودية ومصر وتركيا يوم الأحد الماضي من أجل إجراء محادثات حول محاولة إنهاء الحرب التي اندلعت في الشرق الأوسط إثر الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران في 28 فبراير.


وسعى الجاران الآسيويان (الصين وباكستان) إلى التوسط لمنع تصعيد الصراع في الشرق الأوسط، وأعلنت إسلام أباد استعدادها لاستضافة «محادثات جادة» بين واشنطن وطهران.


فيما تتزايد المخاوف بشأن تداعيات الحرب، بما يشمل الشلل شبه التام في حركة الملاحة البحرية عبر مضيق هرمز الاستراتيجي.


وتعد الصين شريكاً رئيسياً لإيران، لكنها لم تعلن عن أي مساعدة عسكرية لطهران، بل دعت مراراً إلى وقف إطلاق النار.


في حين رفضت طهران الاعتراف بحدوث محادثات رسمية مع واشنطن، لكنها أرسلت رداً على خطة الرئيس دونالد ترمب المكونة من 15 بنداً لإنهاء الحرب عبر إسلام أباد، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة أنباء تسنيم الإيرانية.


من جانبه، دعا وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث الجانب الإيراني إلى التوصل لاتفاق، مهدداً بمزيد من التصعيد والضربات في حال لم يحصل هذا الأمر، وإذ لم توافق طهران على شروط بلاده.