تقدمت فلسطين بطلب عاجل لعقد دورة غير عادية لمجلس الجامعة على مستوى المندوبين الدائمين في أقرب وقت ممكن، لبحث التصدي للجرائم والانتهاكات الإسرائيلية في مدينة القدس المحتلة ومقدساتها الإسلامية والمسيحية، وإقرار كنيست الاحتلال لقانون عنصري باطل حول إعدام الأسرى الفلسطينيين.

وأكد المندوب الدائم لدولة فلسطين لدى جامعة الدول العربية السفير مهند العكلوك أن طلب الإجتماع يأتي في ظل العدوان الإسرائيلي المستمر ضد الشعب الفلسطيني، لا سيما الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية الممنهجة في مدينة القدس المحتلة عاصمة دولة فلسطين والمساس بمقدساتها الإسلامية والمسيحية، وتقويض حرية العبادة فيها، واستمرار إغلاق سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي للمسجد الأقصى المبارك لما يزيد على 30 يوماً، إضافة إلى تقويض حرية الوصول إلى كنيسة القيامة وإقامة الشعائر الدينية فيها.

وقال مندوب فلسطين إنه في ظل التطور الخطير الذي تمثل في إقرار كنيست الاحتلال الإسرائيلي لقانون عنصري باطل حول إعدام الأسرى الفلسطينيين كحلقة جديدة في مسلسل جرائم العدوان والإبادة الجماعية وإمعاناً في الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية الجسيمة للقانون الدولي والقانون الدولي الإنساني، ندعو الأشقاء العرب للاجتماع من أجل بحث سبل التصدي لهذا العدوان الإسرائيلي الغاشم على شعبنا بجميع أشكاله ومظاهره.

وفي سياق متصل، دان الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبو الغيط، بأشد العبارات، إقرار دولة الاحتلال قانوناً يسمح بإعدام الأسرى الفلسطينيين، مؤكداً أن القانون يتناقض مع أبسط مبادئ القانون الدولي الإنساني ويقوض مقتضيات العدالة على نحو صارخ ويكرس تمييزاً فاضحاً ضد الفلسطينيين، ويمثل صورة مشينة من صور الفصل العنصري.

فلسطين تطالب باجتماع طارئ للجامعة العربية بسبب قانون إعدام الأسرى

وقال المتحدث باسم الأمين العام إن تمرير القانون يعكس هيمنة كاملة لتيار بالغ التطرف والعنصرية على القرار السياسي بدولة الاحتلال، ويمثل حلقة في سلسلة متواصلة من الإجراءات والسياسات الهادفة لمحاصرة الوجود الفلسطيني وإهدار ما تبقى من حقوق إنسانية للفلسطينيين والتمهيد لتطبيق مخطط ضم الضفة الغربية.

ونقل المتحدث عن أبو الغيط تأكيده أن عجز المجتمع الدولي عن التحرك الفعال في مواجهة هذه السياسات المتطرفة والعنصرية هو أمر مشين، وأن إسرائيل تدفع الأمور نحو الانفجار في الأراضي الفلسطينية كجزء من مخطط متواصل لإشعال الحرائق في أنحاء المنطقة وجرها نحو دوامة من التصعيد والتصعيد المضاد.

وكان الكنيست الإسرائيلي، أقر مساء أمس (الإثنين)، بشكل نهائي مشروع قانون يفرض عقوبة الإعدام (بالشنق) كعقوبة افتراضية على الفلسطينيين المدانين في المحاكم العسكرية بالضفة الغربية بارتكاب عمليات أدت إلى مقتل إسرائيليين، ويُصنفها الجانب الإسرائيلي بـ«الإرهاب».

وشهدت جلسة التصويت حضور رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو شخصياً، إلى جانب وزير الأمن القومي المتطرف إيتمار بن غفير، الذي قاد حملة الدفع بالقانون منذ فترة طويلة، وانتهى التصويت بأغلبية مؤيدة (62 صوتاً مقابل 48)، وسط تصفيق واحتفال داخل القاعة، إذ رفع «بن غفير» زجاجة احتفالاً بالقرار.

وينص القانون على جعل الإعدام العقوبة الافتراضية في المحاكم العسكرية للفلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية المحتلة في حال الإدانة بـ«القتل المتعمد ضمن عمل إرهابي»، مع إمكانية فرضه حتى لو لم تطلب النيابة ذلك.

أما داخل إسرائيل والقدس الشرقية المحتلة، فيُتيح للمحاكم المدنية فرض الإعدام أو السجن المؤبد، ويُستثنى القانون من التطبيق بأثر رجعي، ويُطبق فقط على الحالات المستقبلية، مع تنفيذ الحكم خلال فترة زمنية محدودة (نحو 30-90 يوماً بعد التثبيت).

يأتي إقرار هذا القانون بعد سلسلة من الخطوات التشريعية بدأت بقراءة أولى في نوفمبر 2025، ثم مصادقة لجنة الأمن القومي في الكنيست في 24 مارس على صيغة معدلة بعد إدخال تعديلات لتخفيف بعض الجوانب استجابة لضغوط من مكتب نتنياهو.

وكان حزب «عوتسما يهوديت» اليميني المتطرف، بقيادة «بن غفير»، المبادر الرئيسي للمشروع، الذي يُعد أحد الوعود الانتخابية البارزة لليمين الإسرائيلي.

وتُطبق إسرائيل حالياً عقوبة الإعدام نادراً جداً، إذ لم تنفذ إعداماً قضائياً منذ عقود، باستثناء أدولف أيخمان في 1962، لكن القانون الجديد يميز بشكل واضح بين الفلسطينيين الذين يُحاكمون أمام محاكم عسكرية والإسرائيليين الذين يحاكمون أمام محاكم مدنية، مما يجعله يطال الفلسطينيين بشكل أساسي.

ويأتي في سياق تصاعد التوترات الأمنية منذ أكتوبر 2023، إذ يحتجز الاحتلال نحو 9100 أسير فلسطيني، بينهم نساء وأطفال.

وانتقدت منظمات حقوقية دولية مثل العفو الدولية والأمم المتحدة القانون، معتبرة إياه «تمييزاً» و«انتهاكاً لحق الحياة»، ويُعمق نظام الفصل العنصري في الأراضي المحتلة، خصوصاً أنه يُطبق بشكل غير متكافئ على الفلسطينيين الخاضعين للقانون العسكري.

كما حذرت دول أوروبية، من بينها بريطانيا وفرنسا وغيرهما، من أنه يهدد «الديمقراطية الإسرائيلية» وقد يثير تحديات قانونية داخلية ودولية.