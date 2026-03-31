فلسطين تطالب باجتماع طارئ للجامعة العربية بسبب قانون إعدام الأسرى

Palestine has submitted an urgent request to hold an extraordinary session of the Arab League Council at the level of permanent representatives as soon as possible, to discuss countering the Israeli crimes and violations in the occupied city of Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian sanctities, and the approval by the occupying Knesset of a racist and invalid law regarding the execution of Palestinian prisoners.

The Permanent Representative of the State of Palestine to the Arab League, Ambassador Muhannad Al-Aklouk, confirmed that the request for the meeting comes in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, particularly the systematic Israeli violations in the occupied city of Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Palestine, and the infringement on its Islamic and Christian sanctities, undermining freedom of worship there, and the continued closure by the Israeli occupation authorities of the Al-Aqsa Mosque for more than 30 days, in addition to undermining freedom of access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and the holding of religious rituals there.

The Palestinian representative stated that in light of the dangerous development represented by the approval of the Israeli occupying Knesset of a racist and invalid law regarding the execution of Palestinian prisoners, as a new chapter in the series of crimes of aggression and genocide, and a continuation of the grave Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law, we call on our Arab brothers to convene to discuss ways to confront this brutal Israeli aggression against our people in all its forms and manifestations.

In a related context, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, strongly condemned the approval by the occupying state of a law allowing the execution of Palestinian prisoners, affirming that the law contradicts the most basic principles of international humanitarian law, blatantly undermines the requirements of justice, entrenches blatant discrimination against Palestinians, and represents a disgraceful image of apartheid.

The spokesperson for the Secretary-General stated that the passage of the law reflects the complete dominance of a highly extremist and racist current over the political decision-making in the occupying state, and represents a link in a continuous series of measures and policies aimed at besieging the Palestinian presence and wasting what remains of the human rights of Palestinians, paving the way for the implementation of the annexation plan of the West Bank.

The spokesperson conveyed Aboul Gheit's confirmation that the international community's failure to take effective action against these extremist and racist policies is shameful, and that Israel is pushing matters towards an explosion in the Palestinian territories as part of a continuous plan to ignite fires throughout the region and drag it into a cycle of escalation and counter-escalation.

The Israeli Knesset approved last night (Monday), definitively, a bill imposing the death penalty (by hanging) as a hypothetical punishment for Palestinians convicted in military courts in the West Bank of committing acts that led to the death of Israelis, which the Israeli side classifies as "terrorism."

The voting session was attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally, along with the extremist National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who has long led the campaign to push for the law. The vote ended with a supportive majority (62 votes in favor to 48 against), amid applause and celebration in the hall, as Ben Gvir raised a bottle in celebration of the decision.

The law stipulates that the death penalty is the hypothetical punishment in military courts for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank in the event of conviction of "premeditated murder within a terrorist act," with the possibility of imposing it even if the prosecution does not request it.

Within Israel and the occupied East Jerusalem, it allows civil courts to impose the death penalty or life imprisonment, and the law is exempt from retroactive application, applying only to future cases, with the execution to be carried out within a specified timeframe (about 30-90 days after confirmation).

The approval of this law comes after a series of legislative steps that began with a first reading in November 2025, followed by the approval of the National Security Committee in the Knesset on March 24 of a modified version after introducing amendments to soften some aspects in response to pressures from Netanyahu's office.

The right-wing extremist party "Otzma Yehudit," led by Ben Gvir, was the main initiator of the project, which is considered one of the prominent electoral promises of the Israeli right.

Israel currently applies the death penalty very rarely, having not carried out a judicial execution for decades, except for Adolf Eichmann in 1962, but the new law clearly distinguishes between Palestinians tried in military courts and Israelis tried in civil courts, making it primarily applicable to Palestinians.

This comes in the context of escalating security tensions since October 2023, as the occupation holds about 9,100 Palestinian prisoners, including women and children.

International human rights organizations such as Amnesty International and the United Nations have criticized the law, considering it "discrimination" and "a violation of the right to life," deepening the apartheid system in the occupied territories, especially as it is applied unevenly to Palestinians subjected to military law.

European countries, including Britain and France, among others, have warned that it threatens "Israeli democracy" and may provoke internal and international legal challenges.