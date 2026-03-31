As news circulated about U.S. President Donald Trump's readiness to end the war soon, the Israeli army announced that it is prepared to continue fighting against Iran for additional weeks.



A spokesperson stated in a press briefing today, Tuesday, that Israeli forces have made the necessary and sufficient preparations to continue military operations against Iran for several more weeks.



He added that the decision lies with the political leadership, and we are ready to continue operations for weeks; we have the targets, ammunition, and manpower needed for that, and the decision is up to the leadership.



The Israeli-American war on Iranian territory has entered its 32nd day, focusing on the Isfahan region in the center of the country, in addition to strikes on military sites in Shiraz.



The Iranian forces announced that they launched a new batch of missiles towards Israel, according to Iranian television.



An Iranian official from the Ministry of Health reported that one of the water desalination plants on Qeshm Island has stopped operating after being hit. He explained that "short-term repairs are impossible," according to local media reports.



Meanwhile, an official in Kermanshah province, in the west of the country, announced the death of a worker and the injury of 8 others in an American-Israeli attack on a non-military company in Qasr-e Shirin.



For its part, the Israeli Home Front reported that sirens were sounded in Tel Aviv and the Jordan Valley after Iranian missiles were detected.



An Israeli source confirmed that ending the war without eliminating enriched uranium in Iran would be considered a "colossal failure." He added that "Israel does not want to end the war now; it is seeking an absolute victory that can only be achieved by destroying Iran's missile and nuclear capabilities, which is a complex matter."



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed confidence in "Iran's eventual collapse," while reiterating that this is not the goal of the American-Israeli war.



In an interview yesterday with the American channel "Newsmax," he said, "I believe this regime will collapse internally... but for now, what we are doing is weakening their military, missile, and nuclear capabilities, and also weakening them from within."



He noted that the war on Iran has achieved more than half of its objectives but did not specify a timeline for its conclusion. Meanwhile, Trump remains firm despite repeated threats that the war will not extend for many weeks.