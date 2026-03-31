فبما ترددت أنباء عن استعداد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لإنهاء الحرب قريباً، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه مستعد للاستمرار أسابيع إضافية في القتال ضد إيران.


وقال متحدث باسمه في إحاطة صحفية، اليوم الثلاثاء: إن القوات الإسرائيلية اتخذت استعداداتها اللازمة والكافية لاستمرار العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران أسابيع أخرى.


وأضاف أن القرار بيد القيادة السياسية، ونحن جاهزون لمواصلة العمليات لأسابيع، لدينا الأهداف والذخيرة والقوى البشرية اللازمة لذلك، والقرار يعود للقيادة.


ودخلت الحرب الإسرائيلية الأمريكية على الأراضي الإيرانية اليوم الـ 32، مع التركيز على منطقة أصفهان وسط البلاد، فضلاً عن ضربات على مواقع عسكرية في شيراز.


وأعلنت القوات الإيرانية أنها أطلقت دفعة جديدة من الصواريخ باتجاه إسرائيل، وفق ما نقل التلفزيون الإيراني.


وأفاد مسؤول إيراني بوزارة الصحة بأن إحدى محطات تحلية المياه في جزيرة قشم الإيرانية توقفت عن العمل بعد تعرضها لضربة. وأوضح أن «الإصلاحات قصيرة الأجل مستحيلة»، وفق ما أفادت وسائل إعلام محلية.


فيما أعلن مسؤول في محافظة كرمانشاه، غرب البلاد مقتل عامل وإصابة 8 في هجوم أمريكي إسرائيلي على شركة غير عسكرية بمدينة قصر شيرين.


من جهتها، أفادت الجبهة الداخلية الإسرائيلية بإطلاق صفارات الإنذار في تل أبيب والأغوار بعد رصد صواريخ إيرانية.


وكان مصدر إسرائيلي أكد أن إنهاء الحرب دون التخلص من اليورانيوم المخصب في إيران، يعدّ «فشلاً ذريعاً». وأضاف أن «إسرائيل لا تريد إنهاء الحرب الآن؛ لأنها تبحث عن نصر مطلق لا يتأتى إلا بالقضاء على القدرات الصاروخية والنووية الإيرانية، وهي مسألة معقدة».


وعبر رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو عن ثقته في «انهيار إيران في نهاية المطاف»، مكرراً في الوقت نفسه أن ذلك ليس هدف الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية.


وأضاف في مقابلة أمس مع قناة «نيوزماكس» الأمريكية «أعتقد أن هذا النظام سينهار داخلياً.. لكن في الوقت الحالي، ما نفعله هو إضعاف قدراتهم العسكرية، والصاروخية والنووية، وإضعافهم من الداخل أيضاً».


ولفت إلى أن الحرب على إيران حققت أكثر من نصف أهدافها لكنه لم يحدد موعداً لانتهائها. في حين يتمسك ترمب على الرغم من التهديدات المتكررة التي يطلقها بعدم امتداد الحرب أسابيع طويلة.