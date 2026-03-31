فيما تتصاعد حدة الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران، قال النائب الأول للرئيس الإيراني محمد رضا عارف، إن أعداء بلاده يرجون منها التفاوض بشأن فتح مضيق هرمز، في إشارة إلى الولايات المتحدة.


وقال في تصريحات، اليوم (الثلاثاء): قواتنا المسلحة من بين الأقوى في العالم، لقد هزمنا المعتدين، والآن يتوسلون إلينا للتفاوض بشأن مضيق هرمز، ولكن يجب علينا أن نرى إلى أي مدى هم مستعدون لتقديم التنازلات، وفق قوله.


وأضاف عارف «عليهم أن يقولوا العبارة الذهبية ألا وهي لن نهاجم إيران بعد الآن، وسنعترف بجميع حقوقها الدولية». وأردف عارف قائلاً: «سنرى ما سيحدث لاحقاً»، وفق ما نقلت وكالة «تاس».


وأفاد وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، الأسبوع الماضي بأن بلاده سمحت للدول الصديقة، بما في ذلك روسيا والهند والعراق والصين وباكستان، بالمرور عبر مضيق هرمز.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، قال إن الإيرانيين يستجْدون أمريكا الآن للتوصل إلى اتفاق. وأضاف: «الإيرانيون يستجدوننا الآن للتوصل لاتفاق»، ووصف الإيرانيين بأنهم مفاوضون رائعون، مضيفاً أنه لا يعلم إذا كان سيصل إلى اتفاق معهم، مشيرا إلى أنه «لا يمكن منح المختلين عقلياً السلاح النووي».


وأكد ترمب أنه على مدار الأسابيع الثلاثة الماضية، ضربنا إيران على نحو غير مسبوق وبطريقة ناجعة، تم تدمير قواعد الصواريخ والمسيّرات والسفن الإيرانية بشكل كامل، مضيفاً «ألحقنا ضررا كبيرا بالمواقع الإيرانية التي تنتج المسيّرات».


وجدد تحذيراته المتكررة لطهران، وحثها على فتح المضيق البحري الحيوي وإلا سيدمر البلاد، ويسيطر على جزيرة خارك، وأمهلها حتى السادس من أبريل القادم. وشدد على ضرورة تلبية المطالب الأمريكية، والتوصل لاتفاق قريباً، بعدما أمهلها حتى السادس من أبريل القادم من أجل فتح هرمز.


ومنذ 28 فبراير الماضي، شنت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل غارات عنيفة على العاصمة طهران، أدت إلى مقتل كبار قادتها على رأسهم المرشد السابق علي خامنئي.


ورد الحرس الثوري الإيراني بعملية مضادة واسعة النطاق، مطلقاً مئات الصواريخ والمسيرات نحو إسرائيل فضلاً عن دول خليجية، بالإضافة إلى الأردن والعراق، زاعماً ضرب قواعد ومصالح أمريكية. وأدت التهديدات الإيرانية للسفن إلى شل حركة الملاحة في مضيق هرمز.


وقدم الجانب الأمريكي عبر الوسيط الباكستاني مقترحاً إلى الإيرانيين من 15 شرطاً من أجل وقف الحرب، إلا أن طهران وصفته بغير الواقعي وغير العادل، معتبرة أنه يتضمن بنوداً غير قابلة للتطبيق، بينما لا تزال الوساطات مستمرة بين الطرفين.