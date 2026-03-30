أكد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن الولايات المتحدة لن تسمح لإيران بالسيطرة على مضيق هرمز أو فرض رسوم على السفن العابرة فيه، واصفاً أي محاولة إيرانية في هذا الاتجاه بأنها «غير قانونية وغير مقبولة وخطرة على العالم».

وقال روبيو، في تصريحات أدلى بها: «أحد التحديات الفورية التي سنواجهها بعد انتهاء العمليات هي أن إيران قد تحاول إقامة نظام لفرض رسوم في مضيق هرمز، ليس هذا غير قانوني فحسب، بل إنه غير مقبول وخطر على العالم بأسره. من المهم أن يكون لدى العالم خطة لمواجهته».

وأوضح وزير الخارجية الأمريكي أنه «يمكن فتح مضيق هرمز غدا إذا كفت إيران عن تهديد الملاحة.. ما يقوله الإيرانيون في العلن لا يعكس ما يقولونه في محادثاتنا».

وأضاف روبيو أن الولايات المتحدة مستعدة للمشاركة في أي خطة دولية لضمان حرية الملاحة في المضيق، داعياً الدول الأوروبية والآسيوية والدول المستفيدة من التجارة العالمية إلى المساهمة الفعالة في هذا الجهد، مشدداً على أن «لا ينبغي أبداً أن تسيطر أي دولة أو نظام إرهابي مثل النظام الإيراني الحالي على ممرات مائية دولية».

يأتي تصريح روبيو في سياق حرب مستمرة بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة، وإيران من جهة أخرى، بدأت في أواخر فبراير، وقد أدت العمليات العسكرية إلى إغلاق شبه كامل لمضيق هرمز، أحد أهم الممرات المائية في العالم، إذ يمر من خلاله نحو 20-30% من إمدادات النفط العالمية اليومية، إضافة إلى كميات كبيرة من الغاز الطبيعي المسال.

ووفقاً لتقارير إعلامية إيرانية، يسعى البرلمان الإيراني إلى تشريع نظام رسوم دائم على السفن العابرة، يتطلب طلب تصريح مسبق من قوات الحرس الثوري الإيراني مقابل دفع رسوم، تحت ذريعة «تأكيد السيادة الإيرانية» على المضيق، وقد بدأت إيران تطبيق رسوم مؤقتة بشكل انتقائي خلال الأسابيع الماضية.

ووصف روبيو هذه الخطوة بأنها تهديد للأمن الاقتصادي العالمي، محذراً من أنها قد تؤدي إلى ارتفاع حاد في أسعار النفط والطاقة، وتضر خاصة بالدول المستوردة للنفط في آسيا وأوروبا.

وأشار الوزير الأمريكي إلى أن العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية ضد إيران والتي تركز على تدمير القدرات الصاروخية والطائرات المسيّرة والقوات البحرية والجوية الإيرانية تسير «وفق الجدول الزمني أو أفضل»، ومن المتوقع أن تنتهي «خلال أسابيع، وليس أشهراً».

كما دعا روبيو إلى تشكيل قوة بحرية دولية مشتركة بعد انتهاء الحرب لضمان إعادة فتح المضيق وحرية الملاحة الدولية، مؤكداً أن الولايات المتحدة لا تحتاج إلى قيادة هذه الجهود بمفردها، بل تتوقع مساهمة واسعة من الحلفاء والدول المعنية.