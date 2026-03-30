أكد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن الولايات المتحدة لن تسمح لإيران بالسيطرة على مضيق هرمز أو فرض رسوم على السفن العابرة فيه، واصفاً أي محاولة إيرانية في هذا الاتجاه بأنها «غير قانونية وغير مقبولة وخطرة على العالم».
وقال روبيو، في تصريحات أدلى بها: «أحد التحديات الفورية التي سنواجهها بعد انتهاء العمليات هي أن إيران قد تحاول إقامة نظام لفرض رسوم في مضيق هرمز، ليس هذا غير قانوني فحسب، بل إنه غير مقبول وخطر على العالم بأسره. من المهم أن يكون لدى العالم خطة لمواجهته».
وأوضح وزير الخارجية الأمريكي أنه «يمكن فتح مضيق هرمز غدا إذا كفت إيران عن تهديد الملاحة.. ما يقوله الإيرانيون في العلن لا يعكس ما يقولونه في محادثاتنا».
وأضاف روبيو أن الولايات المتحدة مستعدة للمشاركة في أي خطة دولية لضمان حرية الملاحة في المضيق، داعياً الدول الأوروبية والآسيوية والدول المستفيدة من التجارة العالمية إلى المساهمة الفعالة في هذا الجهد، مشدداً على أن «لا ينبغي أبداً أن تسيطر أي دولة أو نظام إرهابي مثل النظام الإيراني الحالي على ممرات مائية دولية».
يأتي تصريح روبيو في سياق حرب مستمرة بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة، وإيران من جهة أخرى، بدأت في أواخر فبراير، وقد أدت العمليات العسكرية إلى إغلاق شبه كامل لمضيق هرمز، أحد أهم الممرات المائية في العالم، إذ يمر من خلاله نحو 20-30% من إمدادات النفط العالمية اليومية، إضافة إلى كميات كبيرة من الغاز الطبيعي المسال.
ووفقاً لتقارير إعلامية إيرانية، يسعى البرلمان الإيراني إلى تشريع نظام رسوم دائم على السفن العابرة، يتطلب طلب تصريح مسبق من قوات الحرس الثوري الإيراني مقابل دفع رسوم، تحت ذريعة «تأكيد السيادة الإيرانية» على المضيق، وقد بدأت إيران تطبيق رسوم مؤقتة بشكل انتقائي خلال الأسابيع الماضية.
ووصف روبيو هذه الخطوة بأنها تهديد للأمن الاقتصادي العالمي، محذراً من أنها قد تؤدي إلى ارتفاع حاد في أسعار النفط والطاقة، وتضر خاصة بالدول المستوردة للنفط في آسيا وأوروبا.
وأشار الوزير الأمريكي إلى أن العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية ضد إيران والتي تركز على تدمير القدرات الصاروخية والطائرات المسيّرة والقوات البحرية والجوية الإيرانية تسير «وفق الجدول الزمني أو أفضل»، ومن المتوقع أن تنتهي «خلال أسابيع، وليس أشهراً».
كما دعا روبيو إلى تشكيل قوة بحرية دولية مشتركة بعد انتهاء الحرب لضمان إعادة فتح المضيق وحرية الملاحة الدولية، مؤكداً أن الولايات المتحدة لا تحتاج إلى قيادة هذه الجهود بمفردها، بل تتوقع مساهمة واسعة من الحلفاء والدول المعنية.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed today (Monday) that the United States will not allow Iran to control the Strait of Hormuz or impose fees on ships passing through it, describing any Iranian attempt in this direction as "illegal, unacceptable, and dangerous to the world."
Rubio stated in remarks he made: "One of the immediate challenges we will face after operations conclude is that Iran may attempt to establish a fee system in the Strait of Hormuz. This is not only illegal but also unacceptable and a danger to the entire world. It is important for the world to have a plan to confront it."
The U.S. Secretary of State clarified that "the Strait of Hormuz can be opened tomorrow if Iran stops threatening navigation... What the Iranians say publicly does not reflect what they say in our conversations."
Rubio added that the United States is ready to participate in any international plan to ensure freedom of navigation in the strait, calling on European and Asian countries and those benefiting from global trade to contribute effectively to this effort, emphasizing that "no country or terrorist regime like the current Iranian regime should ever control international waterways."
Rubio's statement comes in the context of an ongoing war between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, which began in late February, and military operations have led to a near-total closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important waterways in the world, through which about 20-30% of the world's daily oil supplies pass, in addition to large quantities of liquefied natural gas.
According to Iranian media reports, the Iranian parliament is seeking to legislate a permanent fee system on passing ships, requiring prior permission from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps in exchange for payment of fees, under the pretext of "asserting Iranian sovereignty" over the strait. Iran has begun to implement temporary fees selectively in recent weeks.
Rubio described this step as a threat to global economic security, warning that it could lead to a sharp rise in oil and energy prices, particularly harming oil-importing countries in Asia and Europe.
The U.S. Secretary noted that U.S. military operations against Iran, which focus on destroying Iranian missile capabilities, drones, and naval and air forces, are proceeding "on schedule or better," and are expected to conclude "within weeks, not months."
Rubio also called for the formation of a joint international naval force after the war to ensure the reopening of the strait and freedom of international navigation, affirming that the United States does not need to lead these efforts alone but expects broad contributions from allies and concerned nations.