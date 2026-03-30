U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed today (Monday) that the United States will not allow Iran to control the Strait of Hormuz or impose fees on ships passing through it, describing any Iranian attempt in this direction as "illegal, unacceptable, and dangerous to the world."

Rubio stated in remarks he made: "One of the immediate challenges we will face after operations conclude is that Iran may attempt to establish a fee system in the Strait of Hormuz. This is not only illegal but also unacceptable and a danger to the entire world. It is important for the world to have a plan to confront it."

The U.S. Secretary of State clarified that "the Strait of Hormuz can be opened tomorrow if Iran stops threatening navigation... What the Iranians say publicly does not reflect what they say in our conversations."

Rubio added that the United States is ready to participate in any international plan to ensure freedom of navigation in the strait, calling on European and Asian countries and those benefiting from global trade to contribute effectively to this effort, emphasizing that "no country or terrorist regime like the current Iranian regime should ever control international waterways."

Rubio's statement comes in the context of an ongoing war between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, which began in late February, and military operations have led to a near-total closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important waterways in the world, through which about 20-30% of the world's daily oil supplies pass, in addition to large quantities of liquefied natural gas.

According to Iranian media reports, the Iranian parliament is seeking to legislate a permanent fee system on passing ships, requiring prior permission from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps in exchange for payment of fees, under the pretext of "asserting Iranian sovereignty" over the strait. Iran has begun to implement temporary fees selectively in recent weeks.

Rubio described this step as a threat to global economic security, warning that it could lead to a sharp rise in oil and energy prices, particularly harming oil-importing countries in Asia and Europe.

The U.S. Secretary noted that U.S. military operations against Iran, which focus on destroying Iranian missile capabilities, drones, and naval and air forces, are proceeding "on schedule or better," and are expected to conclude "within weeks, not months."

Rubio also called for the formation of a joint international naval force after the war to ensure the reopening of the strait and freedom of international navigation, affirming that the United States does not need to lead these efforts alone but expects broad contributions from allies and concerned nations.