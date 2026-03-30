The Spanish newspaper "El País" revealed that Spain has closed its airspace to American planes participating in the war in Iran, in a move that goes beyond its previous refusal to allow the use of joint military bases.



The newspaper added, citing military sources, that the airspace closure, which forces military aircraft to bypass Spain, a NATO member state, on their way to targets in the Middle East, does not include emergency situations.



In response to a question about whether the decision to close Spanish airspace might lead to a deterioration in relations with the United States, Economy Minister Carlos Cuervo said during an interview with Cadena SER: "This decision is part of the decision already made by the Spanish government not to participate or contribute to a war that was initiated unilaterally and in violation of international law."



It is noteworthy that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is one of the strongest opponents of American and Israeli attacks on Iran, describing them as reckless and illegal, and he also opposes Iranian aggression against Gulf states.



Former President Donald Trump threatened to cut trade relations with Madrid for its refusal to allow the United States to use Spanish bases in the war.