كشفت صحيفة «إلباييس» الإسبانية، أن إسبانيا أغلقت مجالها الجوي أمام الطائرات الأمريكية المشاركة في حرب إيران، في خطوة تتجاوز رفضها السابق السماح باستخدام القواعد العسكرية المشتركة.


وأضافت الصحيفة نقلاً عن مصادر عسكرية، أن إغلاق المجال الجوي، الذي يجبر الطائرات العسكرية على تجاوز إسبانيا الدولة العضو في حلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو» في طريقها إلى أهدافها في الشرق الأوسط، لا يشمل حالات الطوارئ.


ورداً على سؤال حول ما إذا كان قرار إغلاق المجال الجوي الإسباني ربما يؤدي إلى تدهور العلاقات مع الولايات المتحدة، قال وزير الاقتصاد كارلوس كويربو خلال مقابلة مع إذاعة كادينا سير: «هذا القرار جزء من القرار الذي اتخذته الحكومة الإسبانية بالفعل بعدم المشاركة أو المساهمة في حرب بدأت من جانب واحد، وبما تخالف القانون الدولي».


يذكر أن رئيس الوزراء الإسباني بيدرو سانتشيث أحد أكبر المعارضين للهجمات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية على إيران، ووصفها بأنها متهورة وغير قانونية، كما يعارض الاعتداءات الإيرانية على دول الخليج.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هدد بقطع العلاقات التجارية مع مدريد لرفضها السماح للولايات المتحدة باستخدام القواعد الإسبانية في الحرب.