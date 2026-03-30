كشفت صحيفة «إلباييس» الإسبانية، أن إسبانيا أغلقت مجالها الجوي أمام الطائرات الأمريكية المشاركة في حرب إيران، في خطوة تتجاوز رفضها السابق السماح باستخدام القواعد العسكرية المشتركة.
وأضافت الصحيفة نقلاً عن مصادر عسكرية، أن إغلاق المجال الجوي، الذي يجبر الطائرات العسكرية على تجاوز إسبانيا الدولة العضو في حلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو» في طريقها إلى أهدافها في الشرق الأوسط، لا يشمل حالات الطوارئ.
ورداً على سؤال حول ما إذا كان قرار إغلاق المجال الجوي الإسباني ربما يؤدي إلى تدهور العلاقات مع الولايات المتحدة، قال وزير الاقتصاد كارلوس كويربو خلال مقابلة مع إذاعة كادينا سير: «هذا القرار جزء من القرار الذي اتخذته الحكومة الإسبانية بالفعل بعدم المشاركة أو المساهمة في حرب بدأت من جانب واحد، وبما تخالف القانون الدولي».
يذكر أن رئيس الوزراء الإسباني بيدرو سانتشيث أحد أكبر المعارضين للهجمات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية على إيران، ووصفها بأنها متهورة وغير قانونية، كما يعارض الاعتداءات الإيرانية على دول الخليج.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هدد بقطع العلاقات التجارية مع مدريد لرفضها السماح للولايات المتحدة باستخدام القواعد الإسبانية في الحرب.
The Spanish newspaper "El País" revealed that Spain has closed its airspace to American planes participating in the war in Iran, in a move that goes beyond its previous refusal to allow the use of joint military bases.
The newspaper added, citing military sources, that the airspace closure, which forces military aircraft to bypass Spain, a NATO member state, on their way to targets in the Middle East, does not include emergency situations.
In response to a question about whether the decision to close Spanish airspace might lead to a deterioration in relations with the United States, Economy Minister Carlos Cuervo said during an interview with Cadena SER: "This decision is part of the decision already made by the Spanish government not to participate or contribute to a war that was initiated unilaterally and in violation of international law."
It is noteworthy that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is one of the strongest opponents of American and Israeli attacks on Iran, describing them as reckless and illegal, and he also opposes Iranian aggression against Gulf states.
Former President Donald Trump threatened to cut trade relations with Madrid for its refusal to allow the United States to use Spanish bases in the war.