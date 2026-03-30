بعد ساعات من احتضانها اجتماعاً لوزراء خارجية السعودية ومصر وتركيا وباكستان، أعلنت إسلام أباد اليوم (الأحد) أنها ستستضيف قريباً محادثات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
وقال وزير الخارجية الباكستاني إسحاق دار: «باكستان سعيدة للغاية لأن إيران والولايات المتحدة أعربتا عن ثقتهما في تسهيلها للمحادثات التي ستعقد في الأيام القادمة»، موضحاً أن «وزراء الخارجية أكدوا مجدداً وحدتهم في السعي لاحتواء الموقف وخفض خطر التصعيد العسكري وتهيئة الظروف لمفاوضات منظمة بين الأطراف المعنية».
وأشار دار إلى أن وزير الخارجية الصيني وانغ يي والأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريس أعربا أيضاً عن دعمهما لمبادرة السلام، مبيناً أن باكستان تتواصل بنشاط مع القيادة الأمريكية كجزء من الجهود الرامية إلى تهدئة الوضع وإيجاد حل سلمي للصراع.
وذكر مسؤولون باكستانيون أن جهودهم العلنية تأتي بعد أسابيع من الدبلوماسية الهادئة.
من جهة أخرى، كشف الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون الخليجي جاسم البديوي عن اجتماع وزاري مشترك لوزراء خارجية الدول الخليجية وروسيا والأردن عبر تقنية الاتصال المرئي، غداً (الإثنين)، موضحاً أن الاجتماع سيناقش تداعيات الاعتداءات الإيرانية الغاشمة على دول مجلس التعاون والأردن، والتطورات الخطيرة في المنطقة، وتداعياتها السلبية التي طالت العالم أجمع.
Hours after hosting a meeting of the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, and Pakistan, Islamabad announced today (Sunday) that it will soon host talks between the United States and Iran.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said, "Pakistan is very pleased that Iran and the United States have expressed their confidence in its facilitation of the talks that will be held in the coming days," explaining that "the foreign ministers reaffirmed their unity in seeking to contain the situation, reduce the risk of military escalation, and create conditions for organized negotiations among the concerned parties."
Dar noted that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed their support for the peace initiative, indicating that Pakistan is actively engaging with U.S. leadership as part of efforts to de-escalate the situation and find a peaceful solution to the conflict.
Pakistani officials mentioned that their public efforts come after weeks of quiet diplomacy.
On another note, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Al-Budaiwi, revealed a joint ministerial meeting for the foreign ministers of the Gulf countries, Russia, and Jordan via video conference tomorrow (Monday), explaining that the meeting will discuss the repercussions of the Iranian assaults on the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Jordan, the serious developments in the region, and their negative implications that have affected the entire world.