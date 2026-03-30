بعد ساعات من احتضانها اجتماعاً لوزراء خارجية السعودية ومصر وتركيا وباكستان، أعلنت إسلام أباد اليوم (الأحد) أنها ستستضيف قريباً محادثات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.


وقال وزير الخارجية الباكستاني إسحاق دار: «باكستان سعيدة للغاية لأن إيران والولايات المتحدة أعربتا عن ثقتهما في تسهيلها للمحادثات التي ستعقد في الأيام القادمة»، موضحاً أن «وزراء الخارجية أكدوا مجدداً وحدتهم في السعي لاحتواء الموقف وخفض خطر التصعيد العسكري وتهيئة الظروف لمفاوضات منظمة بين الأطراف المعنية».


وأشار دار إلى أن وزير الخارجية الصيني وانغ يي والأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريس أعربا أيضاً عن دعمهما لمبادرة السلام، مبيناً أن باكستان تتواصل بنشاط مع القيادة الأمريكية كجزء من الجهود الرامية إلى تهدئة الوضع وإيجاد حل سلمي للصراع.


وذكر مسؤولون باكستانيون أن جهودهم العلنية تأتي بعد أسابيع من الدبلوماسية الهادئة.


من جهة أخرى، كشف الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون الخليجي جاسم البديوي عن اجتماع وزاري مشترك لوزراء خارجية الدول الخليجية وروسيا والأردن عبر تقنية الاتصال المرئي، غداً (الإثنين)، موضحاً أن الاجتماع سيناقش تداعيات الاعتداءات الإيرانية الغاشمة على دول مجلس التعاون والأردن، والتطورات الخطيرة في المنطقة، وتداعياتها السلبية التي طالت العالم أجمع.