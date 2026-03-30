Hours after hosting a meeting of the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, and Pakistan, Islamabad announced today (Sunday) that it will soon host talks between the United States and Iran.



Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said, "Pakistan is very pleased that Iran and the United States have expressed their confidence in its facilitation of the talks that will be held in the coming days," explaining that "the foreign ministers reaffirmed their unity in seeking to contain the situation, reduce the risk of military escalation, and create conditions for organized negotiations among the concerned parties."



Dar noted that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed their support for the peace initiative, indicating that Pakistan is actively engaging with U.S. leadership as part of efforts to de-escalate the situation and find a peaceful solution to the conflict.



Pakistani officials mentioned that their public efforts come after weeks of quiet diplomacy.



On another note, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Al-Budaiwi, revealed a joint ministerial meeting for the foreign ministers of the Gulf countries, Russia, and Jordan via video conference tomorrow (Monday), explaining that the meeting will discuss the repercussions of the Iranian assaults on the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Jordan, the serious developments in the region, and their negative implications that have affected the entire world.