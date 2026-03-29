The Taiz Governorate in southwestern Yemen is preparing to organize a large public demonstration tomorrow morning (Monday) to condemn the repeated and brutal Iranian assaults on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.



The public event is expected to witness wide official and popular participation from local authority leaders, political parties, organizations, civil society groups, and citizens of Taiz from all walks of life, eager to express their sincere positions and the loyalty they hold towards Saudi Arabia, which has always stood by Yemen, especially Taiz, in various circumstances and times.



The Local Authority's Opinion in Taiz



The Undersecretary of Taiz Governorate, Dr. Abdulqawi Al-Makhlafi, explained that the public demonstration in Taiz coincides with the 11th anniversary of Operation Decisive Storm, launched by the Arab coalition to support legitimacy led by Saudi Arabia on March 26, 2015, in response to a request from the legitimate Yemeni leadership. He emphasized that the decisive military support from the brothers in Saudi Arabia has thwarted the ambitions of the Houthis and failed the chaos project they advocate, working to liberate more than 75% of Yemeni territory at a pivotal moment in modern Yemeni history, where Saudi Arabia stood by the Yemeni people and their legitimate leadership, engaging in a war alongside Yemenis and restoring the spirit of Arab solidarity in support of Yemen, the neighboring and brotherly country to the Kingdom, and recorded the most magnificent epics of heroism and sacrifices, starting with Operation Decisive Storm, which Yemenis are keen to celebrate annually with pride and affirmation of feelings of loyalty and gratitude.



He pointed out that Taiz cannot forget the great positions of Saudi Arabia and their standing by it in the most difficult times, providing it with means of life and support, lifting the unjust siege on the city, and constructing and paving the road linking the city to the temporary capital, Aden. He stated that Taiz raised its voice early on, saying in one voice, "Thank you, Salman, King of Determination and Resolve," in reverence and appreciation for the Kingdom's pioneering positions towards Yemen, especially Taiz.



Flagrant Violation of Laws



The Undersecretary of Taiz Governorate expressed the local authority's condemnation of the blatant Iranian aggression against Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Arab states, stating that Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are not parties to the ongoing conflicts; rather, they have made and continue to make significant efforts in mediation to contain tensions and prevent the expansion of war.



He added: Iran has responded to all of this with repeated targeting of civilian objects and vital installations, considering this a flagrant violation of international laws and humanitarian norms, and a blatant contravention of Islamic values and principles of good neighborliness.



He noted that the Iranian assaults come in the context of schemes aimed at destabilizing the region, explaining that the planned public demonstration tomorrow (Monday) comes in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the affected Arab countries, imposed by the responsibility placed on Yemenis towards their brothers in the Kingdom, who have always been and continue to stand by us.



He praised the positions of the Kingdom, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, in supporting the Yemeni people politically, economically, humanitarianly, and developmentally, and their continuous commitment to achieving peace and stability in Yemen and the region.



Wisdom and Sense of Responsibility



Al-Makhlafi commended the wisdom and high level of responsibility with which the Kingdom and the Arab countries are dealing with these assaults, contributing to thwarting attempts to expand the circle of conflict and maintaining the security and stability of the region.



He called for a unified and firm Arab stance that puts an end to interventions and aggressive policies, and establishes a new phase based on common security, respect for national sovereignty, achieving sustainable stability, and safeguarding the interests of Arab peoples.



Firm Constants in the Hearts of Yemenis



Samir Rashad Al-Yousifi, head of the media center for the National Resistance, stated: "The public event in Taiz is a qualitative step that expresses the awareness of the Yemeni people regarding the reality of their historical alliances, confirming that the bond with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, leadership, government, and people, is not a temporary choice, but rather firm constants in the hearts of Yemenis," noting that the resilient city of Taiz is sending a clear and rejecting message against the Iranian assaults today.



Al-Yousifi affirmed that this message aims to defend Yemeni identity and sovereignty before any other consideration, as solidarity with the Saudi leadership embodies recognition of the historical gratitude and appreciation for the pivotal role the Kingdom plays in supporting Yemeni legitimacy and enhancing regional stability, indicating that Saudi Arabia holds a special place in the hearts of Yemenis; it is not just a political supporter but a humanitarian ally, a safe haven, and a big sister that has stood by Yemen in various challenges. Thus, feelings of gratitude and appreciation for the Kingdom, leadership, government, and people, are renewed for its honorable positions and generous hands. He pointed out that the event carries more than just a public gathering; it is a message of thanks and loyalty to the brothers in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and a message of determination to anyone who attempts to tamper with our common security, as it opens avenues for a new phase of constructive cooperation that meets the aspirations of the Yemeni people for security and prosperity, deepening the bonds of brotherhood between two brotherly peoples that will not be separated by borders or circumstances.



Yesterday Marib, Today Taiz



For her part, the advisor to the Ministry of Human Rights, lawyer Zaafaran Zayed, said: "Yesterday, Marib recorded the first positions of loyalty and gratitude to the brothers in Saudi Arabia and announced its absolute condemnation of the heinous Iranian assaults." She added: "Today, the project of condemnation is launching from Taiz to record a position of loyalty and gratitude to the Kingdom and the Gulf states in condemning the Iranian assaults, confirming that the authentic Yemeni people cannot forget all the support and positions of the Kingdom by their side, and that they consider the security of the Kingdom to be part of the security of Yemen, stemming from our shared destiny."



She pointed out that the Kingdom's support for Marib, Taiz, and Yemen compels us to express our positions, which is the simplest model of expressing thanks to Saudi Arabia for its political, economic, and humanitarian positions in Yemen and for saving it.



A Duty Towards Our Brothers



For his part, the former minister in the Yemeni government and head of the Committee for Reconciliation and Social Peace in Taiz, Abdul Salam Razaz, clarified that the demonstration aims to raise slogans of solidarity and stand with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states against the Iranian aggression.



An Existential Battle



For her part, Dr. Alfat Al-Dubai, a member of the Consultation and Reconciliation Commission supporting the Presidential Leadership Council, stated that the demonstration is an existential and fateful battle against the Iranian assaults on our brothers in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, indicating that what Taiz will witness is not just a popular event, but a declaration of principle and a living embodiment of shared destiny in the face of blatant Iranian assaults.



A Grateful Response to Those Who Have Not Held Back... and Loyalty to Those Who Have Not Abandoned



On another note, Dr. Sadiq Hassan Ghaleb Al-Shamiri, Vice President of Taiz University for Graduate Studies and Scientific Research, stated: "In a time when challenges multiply and interests intertwine, authentic positions remain the true measure of brotherhood," clarifying that what Saudi Arabia is facing in terms of threats and aggression from the Iranian regime is a new test of the meaning of solidarity and loyalty between peoples.



He emphasized: The Kingdom has been and remains a true support for Yemen, both state and people, pointing out that Saudi Arabia has stood in critical moments, embraced the Yemeni people when the earth was narrow for them, extended a helping hand when crises intensified, and did not hesitate to support stability and preserve what remains of the elements of life in Yemen.



He added: From this standpoint, standing by it today is not merely a political stance, but rather a brotherly, moral, and humanitarian position above all else, and it is a grateful response to those who have not held back, and loyalty to those who have not abandoned.



He affirmed that the security of the Kingdom is an extension of the security of Yemen and the entire Arab region, and its stability is a safety valve for peoples worn out by conflicts, and any threat to it is a direct threat to the values of stability and coexistence that we all aspire to.



He added: All solidarity with the Kingdom in the face of Iranian aggression and any aggression that affects its security and stability, and all prayers that God preserves it, land and people, and grants it the blessing of security, and restores balance to the region away from chaos and hegemony projects.



The Position of Political Parties in Taiz



For his part, the head of the General People's Congress branch in Taiz, Aref Jamil, stated that holding a massive million-person event in support of and backing the brothers in Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf Cooperation Council countries against the brutal Iranian aggression they are facing will have a significant impact in embodying loyalty to the brothers who have been and remain pivotal and supportive of the Yemeni people in their battle to restore their state from the hands of the Houthis.



He added: The event will be a message to the inside and outside, carrying many issues of unifying ranks and positions and mobilizing the street towards its national and Arab issues, affirming that Yemen and its big sister have been and remain in the same trench and ranks, clarifying that these events may be the beginning of a movement not only for the Yemeni street but for the Arab street as well.



Meanwhile, Khaled Tarboosh, a member of the Central Committee of the Nasserist Organization, stated: The Taiz demonstration is not an emotional event but a clear political expression of Yemen's position in the equation of regional conflict, and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states is no longer and has never been a choice or luxury, but a national, pan-Arab, and moral commitment towards our brothers and partners in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.