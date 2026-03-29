تستعد محافظة تعز جنوب غرب اليمن لتنظيم وقفة جماهيرية حاشدة كبرى صباح غد (الإثنين)، للتنديد بالاعتداءات الإيرانية المتكررة والغاشمة على المملكة العربية السعودية ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي.
ومن المقرر أن تشهد الفعالية الجماهيرية مشاركة رسمية وشعبية واسعة لقيادات السلطة المحلية والأحزاب والتنظيمات السياسية ومنظمات المجتمع المدني ومواطني تعز بجميع فئاتهم الحريصين على التعبير عن مواقفهم الصادقة وحالة الوفاء التي يحملونها للسعودية التي تقف دوماً إلى جانب اليمن، خصوصاً محافظة تعز، في مختلف الظروف والأوقات.
رأي السلطة المحلية بتعز
وأوضح وكيل أول محافظة تعز الدكتور عبدالقوي المخلافي أن الوقفة الجماهيرية لمحافظة تعز تأتي بالتزامن مع الذكرى الـ11 لعاصفة الحزم التي أطلقها التحالف العربي لدعم الشرعية بقيادة السعودية في 26 مارس 2015 م استجابة لطلب قيادة اليمن الشرعية، مؤكداً أن الدعم العسكري الحاسم من قبل الأشقاء في السعودية أسقط أطماع الحوثي، وأفشل مشروع الفوضى الذي يتبناه، وعمل على تحرير أكثر من 75% من الأراضي اليمنية في محطة مفصلية من تاريخ اليمن الحديث التي انتصرت فيها السعودية للشعب اليمني وقيادته الشرعية وخاضت خلالها حرباً إلى جانب اليمنيين وأعادت الاعتبار من خلالها للتضامن العربي، في نصرة اليمن البلد الجار والشقيق للمملكة وسطرت أروع ملاحم البطولات والتضحيات بدءاً بعاصفة الحزم التي يحرص اليمنيون على الاحتفاء بذكرى انطلاقها سنوياً بالمزيد من الفخر والتأكيد على مشاعر الوفاء والعرفان.
وأشار إلى أن تعز لا يمكن أن تنسى المواقف العظيمة للسعودية ووقوفهم إلى جانبها في أصعب الأوقات ومدها بوسائل الحياة والدعم وفك الحصار الجائر عن المدينة وشق وتعبيد الطريق الرابط بين المدينة والعاصمة المؤقتة عدن. وقال إن محافظة تعز في وقت مبكر رفعت صوتها عالياً وقالت بصوت واحد «شكراً سلمان ملك الحزم والعزم»، إجلالاً وتقديراً لمواقف المملكة الرائدة تجاه اليمن، وخصوصاً تعز.
انتهاك صارخ للقوانين
وأعرب وكيل أول محافظة تعز عن إدانة السلطة المحلية للعدوان الإيراني السافر على السعودية ودول الخليج العربي، وقال إن السعودية ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي ليست طرفاً في الصراعات الجارية، بل على العكس من ذلك بذلت وما زالت جهوداً كبيرة في الوساطة لاحتواء التوترات ومنع اتساع رقعة الحرب.
وأضاف: إيران قابلت كل ذلك بالاستهداف المتكرر للأعيان المدنية والمنشآت الحيوية، معتبراً ذلك انتهاكاً صارخاً للقوانين الدولية والأعراف الإنسانية، ومخالفة صريحة للقيم الإسلامية ومبادئ حسن الجوار.
ولفت إلى أن الاعتداءات الإيرانية تأتي في سياق مخططات تستهدف زعزعة استقرار المنطقة، موضحاً أن الوقفة الجماهيرية المقررة غداً (الإثنين)، تأتي للتضامن مع المملكة العربية السعودية والدول العربية الشقيقة المتضررة وتفرضها المسؤولية الملقاة على عاتق اليمنيين تجاه الأشقاء في المملكة الذين لطالما كانوا وما زالوا إلى جانبنا على الدوام.
وثمن مواقف المملكة بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، في دعم الشعب اليمني سياسياً واقتصادياً وإنسانياً وتنموياً، وحرصها المستمر على تحقيق السلام والاستقرار في اليمن والمنطقة.
الحكمة والشعور بالمسؤولية
وأشاد المخلافي بالحكمة والمستوى العالي من الشعور بالمسؤولية التي تتعامل بها المملكة والدول العربية مع هذه الاعتداءات، بما يسهم في تفويت الفرصة على محاولات توسيع دائرة الصراع، والحفاظ على أمن واستقرار المنطقة.
ودعا إلى موقف عربي موحد وحازم يضع حداً للتدخلات والسياسات العدوانية، ويؤسس لمرحلة جديدة تقوم على الأمن المشترك، واحترام السيادة الوطنية، وتحقيق الاستقرار المستدام، وصون مصالح الشعوب العربية.
ثوابت راسخة في وجدان اليمنيين
وقال رئيس المركز الإعلامي للمقاومة الوطنية سمير رشاد اليوسفي: «تُعدّ الفعالية الجماهيرية في تعز خطوة نوعية تعبّر عن وعي الشعب اليمني بحقيقة تحالفاته التاريخية، وتؤكد أن اللحمة مع المملكة العربية السعودية، قيادة وحكومة وشعباً، ليست خياراً ظرفياً، بل ثوابت راسخة في وجدان اليمنيين»، مشيراً إلى أن مدينة الصمود تعز تطلق اليوم رسالة واضحة ورافضة للاعتداءات الإيرانية.
وأكد اليوسفي أن تلك الرسالة هدفها الدفاع عن الهوية والسيادة اليمنية قبل أي اعتبار آخر، فالتضامن مع القيادة السعودية يجسّد اعترافاً بالجميل التاريخي، وتقديراً للدور المحوري الذي تقوم به المملكة، في دعم الشرعية اليمنية وتعزيز استقرار المنطقة، مبيناً أن للسعودية مكانة خاصة في قلوب اليمنيين، فهي ليست مجرد داعم سياسي، بل تعد سنداً إنسانياً وملاذاً آمناً وشقيقة كبرى وقفت إلى جانب اليمن في مختلف التحديات، لذا تتجدد مشاعر الشكر والامتنان للمملكة، قيادة وحكومة وشعباً، على مواقفها المشرفة وأياديها البيضاء. ولفت إلى أن الفعالية تحمل في طياتها أكثر من مجرد حشد جماهيري؛ فهي رسالة شكر ووفاء للأشقاء في دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، ورسالة عزم لكل من يحاول العبث بأمننا المشترك، كما أنها تفتح الآفاق أمام مرحلة جديدة من التعاون البناء الذي يلبي تطلعات الشعب اليمني في الأمن والازدهار، ويعمّق روابط الأخوة بين شعبين شقيقين، لن تفصلهما حدود ولا ظروف.
بالأمس مأرب واليوم تعز
بدورها، قالت مستشارة وزارة حقوق الإنسان المحامية زعفران زايد: بالأمس كانت مأرب تسجل أول مواقف الوفاء والعرفان للأشقاء في السعودية وتعلن إدانتها المطلقة للاعتداءات الإيرانية الآثمة. وأضافت: «اليوم ينطلق مشروع الإدانة من تعز لتسجل موقف الوفاء والعرفان للمملكة ودول الخليج في إدانة الاعتداءات الإيرانية، لتؤكد أن الشعب اليمني الأصيل لا يمكن أن ينسى كل دعم ومواقف المملكة إلى جانبه، وأنه يعتبر أمن المملكة من أمن اليمن انطلاقاً من المصير المشترك».
وأشارت إلى أن وقوف المملكة إلى جانب مأرب وتعز واليمن تجعلنا نخرج للتعبير عن مواقفنا، وهو أبسط نموذج للتعبير عن شكر السعودية على مواقفها السياسية والاقتصادية والإنسانية في اليمن وإنقاذه.
واجب تجاه الأشقاء
من جانبه، أوضح الوزير السابق في الحكومة اليمنية رئيس لجنة المصالحة والسلم الاجتماعي في تعز عبدالسلام رزاز أن المظاهرة هدفها رفع شعارات التضامن والوقوف مع السعودية ودول الخليج ضد العدوان الإيراني.
معركة وجودية
بدورها، قالت عضو هيئة التشاور والمصالحة المساند لمجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتورة ألفت الدبعي إن المظاهرة معركة وجودية ومصيرية ضد الاعتداءات الإيرانية بحق إخواننا في السعودية والخليج، مبينة أن ما ستشهده تعز ليس مجرد فعالية شعبية، بل هو إعلان مبدأ وتجسيد حيّ لوحدة المصير في مواجهة الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة.
رد جميل لمن لم يبخل.. ووفاء لمن لم يتخلّ
من جهة ثانية، قال نائب رئيس جامعة تعز للدراسات العليا والبحث العلمي الدكتور صادق حسن غالب الشميري: «في زمن تتكاثر فيه التحديات وتتشابك فيه المصالح، تبقى المواقف الأصيلة هي المعيار الحقيقي للأخوة»، موضحاً أن ما تتعرض له السعودية من تهديدات وعدوان من قبل النظام الإيراني هو اختبار جديد لمعنى التضامن والوفاء بين الشعوب.
وشدد بالقول: لقد كانت المملكة وما تزال سنداً حقيقياً لليمن، دولة وشعباً، مبيناً أن السعودية ووقفت في اللحظات الحرجة، واحتضنت الإنسان اليمني حين ضاقت به الأرض، ومدت يد العون حين اشتدت الأزمات، ولم تتردد في دعم الاستقرار والحفاظ على ما تبقى من مقومات الحياة في اليمن.
وأضاف: من هذا المنطلق، فإن الوقوف إلى جانبها اليوم ليس تسجيل موقف سياسي، بقدر ما يعد موقفاً أخوياً وأخلاقياً وإنسانياً قبل كل شيء، وهو رد جميل لمن لم يبخل، ووفاء لمن لم يتخلّ.
وأكد نائب رئيس جامعة تعز أن أمن المملكة هو امتداد لأمن اليمن والمنطقة العربية كلها، واستقرارها هو صمام أمان لشعوب أنهكتها الصراعات، وأي تهديد لها هو تهديد مباشر لقيم الاستقرار والتعايش التي ننشدها جميعاً.
وأضاف: كل التضامن مع المملكة في وجه العدوان الإيراني ووجه أي عدوان يمس أمنها واستقرارها، وكل الدعاء أن يحفظها الله أرضاً وإنساناً، وأن يديم عليها نعمة الأمن، وأن يعيد للمنطقة توازنها بعيداً عن مشاريع الفوضى والهيمنة.
موقف الأحزاب السياسية بتعز
من جانبه، قال رئيس فرع المؤتمر الشعبي العام بمحافظة تعز عارف جامل إن إقامة فعالية مليونية حاشدة دعماً وإسناداً للأشقاء في السعودية وباقي دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي تجاه ما يتعرضون إليه من اعتداء غاشم إيراني سيكون له أثر كبير في تجسيد الوفاء مع الأشقاء الذين كان وما زال موقفهم محورياً وداعماً للشعب اليمني في معركة استعادة دولته من أيادي الحوثي.
وأضاف: ستكون الفعالية رسالة للداخل والخارج تحمل في طياتها الكثير من قضايا توحيد الصف والمواقف وتحريك الشارع نحو قضاياه الوطنية والعربية وتأكيد أن اليمن والشقيقة الكبرى كانا وما زالا في خندق وصف واحد، موضحاً أن هذه الفعاليات قد تكون بداية نقطة تحرك ليس فقط للشارع اليمني بل للشارع العربي.
في حين، قال عضو اللجنة المركزية للتنظيم الناصري خالد طربوش: وقفة تعز ليست فعالية عاطفية بل هي تعبير سياسي واضح عن موقع اليمن في معادلة الصراع الإقليمي، والتضامن مع المملكة العربية السعودية ودول الخليج لم يعد ولم يكن خياراً أو ترفاً، بل هو التزام وطني وقومي وأخلاقي تجاه أشقائنا وشركائنا في السعودية والخليج.
The Taiz Governorate in southwestern Yemen is preparing to organize a large public demonstration tomorrow morning (Monday) to condemn the repeated and brutal Iranian assaults on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
The public event is expected to witness wide official and popular participation from local authority leaders, political parties, organizations, civil society groups, and citizens of Taiz from all walks of life, eager to express their sincere positions and the loyalty they hold towards Saudi Arabia, which has always stood by Yemen, especially Taiz, in various circumstances and times.
The Local Authority's Opinion in Taiz
The Undersecretary of Taiz Governorate, Dr. Abdulqawi Al-Makhlafi, explained that the public demonstration in Taiz coincides with the 11th anniversary of Operation Decisive Storm, launched by the Arab coalition to support legitimacy led by Saudi Arabia on March 26, 2015, in response to a request from the legitimate Yemeni leadership. He emphasized that the decisive military support from the brothers in Saudi Arabia has thwarted the ambitions of the Houthis and failed the chaos project they advocate, working to liberate more than 75% of Yemeni territory at a pivotal moment in modern Yemeni history, where Saudi Arabia stood by the Yemeni people and their legitimate leadership, engaging in a war alongside Yemenis and restoring the spirit of Arab solidarity in support of Yemen, the neighboring and brotherly country to the Kingdom, and recorded the most magnificent epics of heroism and sacrifices, starting with Operation Decisive Storm, which Yemenis are keen to celebrate annually with pride and affirmation of feelings of loyalty and gratitude.
He pointed out that Taiz cannot forget the great positions of Saudi Arabia and their standing by it in the most difficult times, providing it with means of life and support, lifting the unjust siege on the city, and constructing and paving the road linking the city to the temporary capital, Aden. He stated that Taiz raised its voice early on, saying in one voice, "Thank you, Salman, King of Determination and Resolve," in reverence and appreciation for the Kingdom's pioneering positions towards Yemen, especially Taiz.
Flagrant Violation of Laws
The Undersecretary of Taiz Governorate expressed the local authority's condemnation of the blatant Iranian aggression against Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Arab states, stating that Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are not parties to the ongoing conflicts; rather, they have made and continue to make significant efforts in mediation to contain tensions and prevent the expansion of war.
He added: Iran has responded to all of this with repeated targeting of civilian objects and vital installations, considering this a flagrant violation of international laws and humanitarian norms, and a blatant contravention of Islamic values and principles of good neighborliness.
He noted that the Iranian assaults come in the context of schemes aimed at destabilizing the region, explaining that the planned public demonstration tomorrow (Monday) comes in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the affected Arab countries, imposed by the responsibility placed on Yemenis towards their brothers in the Kingdom, who have always been and continue to stand by us.
He praised the positions of the Kingdom, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, in supporting the Yemeni people politically, economically, humanitarianly, and developmentally, and their continuous commitment to achieving peace and stability in Yemen and the region.
Wisdom and Sense of Responsibility
Al-Makhlafi commended the wisdom and high level of responsibility with which the Kingdom and the Arab countries are dealing with these assaults, contributing to thwarting attempts to expand the circle of conflict and maintaining the security and stability of the region.
He called for a unified and firm Arab stance that puts an end to interventions and aggressive policies, and establishes a new phase based on common security, respect for national sovereignty, achieving sustainable stability, and safeguarding the interests of Arab peoples.
Firm Constants in the Hearts of Yemenis
Samir Rashad Al-Yousifi, head of the media center for the National Resistance, stated: "The public event in Taiz is a qualitative step that expresses the awareness of the Yemeni people regarding the reality of their historical alliances, confirming that the bond with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, leadership, government, and people, is not a temporary choice, but rather firm constants in the hearts of Yemenis," noting that the resilient city of Taiz is sending a clear and rejecting message against the Iranian assaults today.
Al-Yousifi affirmed that this message aims to defend Yemeni identity and sovereignty before any other consideration, as solidarity with the Saudi leadership embodies recognition of the historical gratitude and appreciation for the pivotal role the Kingdom plays in supporting Yemeni legitimacy and enhancing regional stability, indicating that Saudi Arabia holds a special place in the hearts of Yemenis; it is not just a political supporter but a humanitarian ally, a safe haven, and a big sister that has stood by Yemen in various challenges. Thus, feelings of gratitude and appreciation for the Kingdom, leadership, government, and people, are renewed for its honorable positions and generous hands. He pointed out that the event carries more than just a public gathering; it is a message of thanks and loyalty to the brothers in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and a message of determination to anyone who attempts to tamper with our common security, as it opens avenues for a new phase of constructive cooperation that meets the aspirations of the Yemeni people for security and prosperity, deepening the bonds of brotherhood between two brotherly peoples that will not be separated by borders or circumstances.
Yesterday Marib, Today Taiz
For her part, the advisor to the Ministry of Human Rights, lawyer Zaafaran Zayed, said: "Yesterday, Marib recorded the first positions of loyalty and gratitude to the brothers in Saudi Arabia and announced its absolute condemnation of the heinous Iranian assaults." She added: "Today, the project of condemnation is launching from Taiz to record a position of loyalty and gratitude to the Kingdom and the Gulf states in condemning the Iranian assaults, confirming that the authentic Yemeni people cannot forget all the support and positions of the Kingdom by their side, and that they consider the security of the Kingdom to be part of the security of Yemen, stemming from our shared destiny."
She pointed out that the Kingdom's support for Marib, Taiz, and Yemen compels us to express our positions, which is the simplest model of expressing thanks to Saudi Arabia for its political, economic, and humanitarian positions in Yemen and for saving it.
A Duty Towards Our Brothers
For his part, the former minister in the Yemeni government and head of the Committee for Reconciliation and Social Peace in Taiz, Abdul Salam Razaz, clarified that the demonstration aims to raise slogans of solidarity and stand with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states against the Iranian aggression.
An Existential Battle
For her part, Dr. Alfat Al-Dubai, a member of the Consultation and Reconciliation Commission supporting the Presidential Leadership Council, stated that the demonstration is an existential and fateful battle against the Iranian assaults on our brothers in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, indicating that what Taiz will witness is not just a popular event, but a declaration of principle and a living embodiment of shared destiny in the face of blatant Iranian assaults.
A Grateful Response to Those Who Have Not Held Back... and Loyalty to Those Who Have Not Abandoned
On another note, Dr. Sadiq Hassan Ghaleb Al-Shamiri, Vice President of Taiz University for Graduate Studies and Scientific Research, stated: "In a time when challenges multiply and interests intertwine, authentic positions remain the true measure of brotherhood," clarifying that what Saudi Arabia is facing in terms of threats and aggression from the Iranian regime is a new test of the meaning of solidarity and loyalty between peoples.
He emphasized: The Kingdom has been and remains a true support for Yemen, both state and people, pointing out that Saudi Arabia has stood in critical moments, embraced the Yemeni people when the earth was narrow for them, extended a helping hand when crises intensified, and did not hesitate to support stability and preserve what remains of the elements of life in Yemen.
He added: From this standpoint, standing by it today is not merely a political stance, but rather a brotherly, moral, and humanitarian position above all else, and it is a grateful response to those who have not held back, and loyalty to those who have not abandoned.
He affirmed that the security of the Kingdom is an extension of the security of Yemen and the entire Arab region, and its stability is a safety valve for peoples worn out by conflicts, and any threat to it is a direct threat to the values of stability and coexistence that we all aspire to.
He added: All solidarity with the Kingdom in the face of Iranian aggression and any aggression that affects its security and stability, and all prayers that God preserves it, land and people, and grants it the blessing of security, and restores balance to the region away from chaos and hegemony projects.
The Position of Political Parties in Taiz
For his part, the head of the General People's Congress branch in Taiz, Aref Jamil, stated that holding a massive million-person event in support of and backing the brothers in Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf Cooperation Council countries against the brutal Iranian aggression they are facing will have a significant impact in embodying loyalty to the brothers who have been and remain pivotal and supportive of the Yemeni people in their battle to restore their state from the hands of the Houthis.
He added: The event will be a message to the inside and outside, carrying many issues of unifying ranks and positions and mobilizing the street towards its national and Arab issues, affirming that Yemen and its big sister have been and remain in the same trench and ranks, clarifying that these events may be the beginning of a movement not only for the Yemeni street but for the Arab street as well.
Meanwhile, Khaled Tarboosh, a member of the Central Committee of the Nasserist Organization, stated: The Taiz demonstration is not an emotional event but a clear political expression of Yemen's position in the equation of regional conflict, and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states is no longer and has never been a choice or luxury, but a national, pan-Arab, and moral commitment towards our brothers and partners in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.