تستعد محافظة تعز جنوب غرب اليمن لتنظيم وقفة جماهيرية حاشدة كبرى صباح غد (الإثنين)، للتنديد بالاعتداءات الإيرانية المتكررة والغاشمة على المملكة العربية السعودية ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي.


ومن المقرر أن تشهد الفعالية الجماهيرية مشاركة رسمية وشعبية واسعة لقيادات السلطة المحلية والأحزاب والتنظيمات السياسية ومنظمات المجتمع المدني ومواطني تعز بجميع فئاتهم الحريصين على التعبير عن مواقفهم الصادقة وحالة الوفاء التي يحملونها للسعودية التي تقف دوماً إلى جانب اليمن، خصوصاً محافظة تعز، في مختلف الظروف والأوقات.


رأي السلطة المحلية بتعز


وأوضح وكيل أول محافظة تعز الدكتور عبدالقوي المخلافي أن الوقفة الجماهيرية لمحافظة تعز تأتي بالتزامن مع الذكرى الـ11 لعاصفة الحزم التي أطلقها التحالف العربي لدعم الشرعية بقيادة السعودية في 26 مارس 2015 م استجابة لطلب قيادة اليمن الشرعية، مؤكداً أن الدعم العسكري الحاسم من قبل الأشقاء في السعودية أسقط أطماع الحوثي، وأفشل مشروع الفوضى الذي يتبناه، وعمل على تحرير أكثر من 75% من الأراضي اليمنية في محطة مفصلية من تاريخ اليمن الحديث التي انتصرت فيها السعودية للشعب اليمني وقيادته الشرعية وخاضت خلالها حرباً إلى جانب اليمنيين وأعادت الاعتبار من خلالها للتضامن العربي، في نصرة اليمن البلد الجار والشقيق للمملكة وسطرت أروع ملاحم البطولات والتضحيات بدءاً بعاصفة الحزم التي يحرص اليمنيون على الاحتفاء بذكرى انطلاقها سنوياً بالمزيد من الفخر والتأكيد على مشاعر الوفاء والعرفان.


وأشار إلى أن تعز لا يمكن أن تنسى المواقف العظيمة للسعودية ووقوفهم إلى جانبها في أصعب الأوقات ومدها بوسائل الحياة والدعم وفك الحصار الجائر عن المدينة وشق وتعبيد الطريق الرابط بين المدينة والعاصمة المؤقتة عدن. وقال إن محافظة تعز في وقت مبكر رفعت صوتها عالياً وقالت بصوت واحد «شكراً سلمان ملك الحزم والعزم»، إجلالاً وتقديراً لمواقف المملكة الرائدة تجاه اليمن، وخصوصاً تعز.


انتهاك صارخ للقوانين


وأعرب وكيل أول محافظة تعز عن إدانة السلطة المحلية للعدوان الإيراني السافر على السعودية ودول الخليج العربي، وقال إن السعودية ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي ليست طرفاً في الصراعات الجارية، بل على العكس من ذلك بذلت وما زالت جهوداً كبيرة في الوساطة لاحتواء التوترات ومنع اتساع رقعة الحرب.


وأضاف: إيران قابلت كل ذلك بالاستهداف المتكرر للأعيان المدنية والمنشآت الحيوية، معتبراً ذلك انتهاكاً صارخاً للقوانين الدولية والأعراف الإنسانية، ومخالفة صريحة للقيم الإسلامية ومبادئ حسن الجوار.


ولفت إلى أن الاعتداءات الإيرانية تأتي في سياق مخططات تستهدف زعزعة استقرار المنطقة، موضحاً أن الوقفة الجماهيرية المقررة غداً (الإثنين)، تأتي للتضامن مع المملكة العربية السعودية والدول العربية الشقيقة المتضررة وتفرضها المسؤولية الملقاة على عاتق اليمنيين تجاه الأشقاء في المملكة الذين لطالما كانوا وما زالوا إلى جانبنا على الدوام.


وثمن مواقف المملكة بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، في دعم الشعب اليمني سياسياً واقتصادياً وإنسانياً وتنموياً، وحرصها المستمر على تحقيق السلام والاستقرار في اليمن والمنطقة.


الحكمة والشعور بالمسؤولية


وأشاد المخلافي بالحكمة والمستوى العالي من الشعور بالمسؤولية التي تتعامل بها المملكة والدول العربية مع هذه الاعتداءات، بما يسهم في تفويت الفرصة على محاولات توسيع دائرة الصراع، والحفاظ على أمن واستقرار المنطقة.


ودعا إلى موقف عربي موحد وحازم يضع حداً للتدخلات والسياسات العدوانية، ويؤسس لمرحلة جديدة تقوم على الأمن المشترك، واحترام السيادة الوطنية، وتحقيق الاستقرار المستدام، وصون مصالح الشعوب العربية.


ثوابت راسخة في وجدان اليمنيين


وقال رئيس المركز الإعلامي للمقاومة الوطنية سمير رشاد اليوسفي: «تُعدّ الفعالية الجماهيرية في تعز خطوة نوعية تعبّر عن وعي الشعب اليمني بحقيقة تحالفاته التاريخية، وتؤكد أن اللحمة مع المملكة العربية السعودية، قيادة وحكومة وشعباً، ليست خياراً ظرفياً، بل ثوابت راسخة في وجدان اليمنيين»، مشيراً إلى أن مدينة الصمود تعز تطلق اليوم رسالة واضحة ورافضة للاعتداءات الإيرانية.


وأكد اليوسفي أن تلك الرسالة هدفها الدفاع عن الهوية والسيادة اليمنية قبل أي اعتبار آخر، فالتضامن مع القيادة السعودية يجسّد اعترافاً بالجميل التاريخي، وتقديراً للدور المحوري الذي تقوم به المملكة، في دعم الشرعية اليمنية وتعزيز استقرار المنطقة، مبيناً أن للسعودية مكانة خاصة في قلوب اليمنيين، فهي ليست مجرد داعم سياسي، بل تعد سنداً إنسانياً وملاذاً آمناً وشقيقة كبرى وقفت إلى جانب اليمن في مختلف التحديات، لذا تتجدد مشاعر الشكر والامتنان للمملكة، قيادة وحكومة وشعباً، على مواقفها المشرفة وأياديها البيضاء. ولفت إلى أن الفعالية تحمل في طياتها أكثر من مجرد حشد جماهيري؛ فهي رسالة شكر ووفاء للأشقاء في دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، ورسالة عزم لكل من يحاول العبث بأمننا المشترك، كما أنها تفتح الآفاق أمام مرحلة جديدة من التعاون البناء الذي يلبي تطلعات الشعب اليمني في الأمن والازدهار، ويعمّق روابط الأخوة بين شعبين شقيقين، لن تفصلهما حدود ولا ظروف.


بالأمس مأرب واليوم تعز


بدورها، قالت مستشارة وزارة حقوق الإنسان المحامية زعفران زايد: بالأمس كانت مأرب تسجل أول مواقف الوفاء والعرفان للأشقاء في السعودية وتعلن إدانتها المطلقة للاعتداءات الإيرانية الآثمة. وأضافت: «اليوم ينطلق مشروع الإدانة من تعز لتسجل موقف الوفاء والعرفان للمملكة ودول الخليج في إدانة الاعتداءات الإيرانية، لتؤكد أن الشعب اليمني الأصيل لا يمكن أن ينسى كل دعم ومواقف المملكة إلى جانبه، وأنه يعتبر أمن المملكة من أمن اليمن انطلاقاً من المصير المشترك».


وأشارت إلى أن وقوف المملكة إلى جانب مأرب وتعز واليمن تجعلنا نخرج للتعبير عن مواقفنا، وهو أبسط نموذج للتعبير عن شكر السعودية على مواقفها السياسية والاقتصادية والإنسانية في اليمن وإنقاذه.


واجب تجاه الأشقاء


من جانبه، أوضح الوزير السابق في الحكومة اليمنية رئيس لجنة المصالحة والسلم الاجتماعي في تعز عبدالسلام رزاز أن المظاهرة هدفها رفع شعارات التضامن والوقوف مع السعودية ودول الخليج ضد العدوان الإيراني.


معركة وجودية


بدورها، قالت عضو هيئة التشاور والمصالحة المساند لمجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتورة ألفت الدبعي إن المظاهرة معركة وجودية ومصيرية ضد الاعتداءات الإيرانية بحق إخواننا في السعودية والخليج، مبينة أن ما ستشهده تعز ليس مجرد فعالية شعبية، بل هو إعلان مبدأ وتجسيد حيّ لوحدة المصير في مواجهة الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة.


رد جميل لمن لم يبخل.. ووفاء لمن لم يتخلّ


من جهة ثانية، قال نائب رئيس جامعة تعز للدراسات العليا والبحث العلمي الدكتور صادق حسن غالب الشميري: «في زمن تتكاثر فيه التحديات وتتشابك فيه المصالح، تبقى المواقف الأصيلة هي المعيار الحقيقي للأخوة»، موضحاً أن ما تتعرض له السعودية من تهديدات وعدوان من قبل النظام الإيراني هو اختبار جديد لمعنى التضامن والوفاء بين الشعوب.


وشدد بالقول: لقد كانت المملكة وما تزال سنداً حقيقياً لليمن، دولة وشعباً، مبيناً أن السعودية ووقفت في اللحظات الحرجة، واحتضنت الإنسان اليمني حين ضاقت به الأرض، ومدت يد العون حين اشتدت الأزمات، ولم تتردد في دعم الاستقرار والحفاظ على ما تبقى من مقومات الحياة في اليمن.


وأضاف: من هذا المنطلق، فإن الوقوف إلى جانبها اليوم ليس تسجيل موقف سياسي، بقدر ما يعد موقفاً أخوياً وأخلاقياً وإنسانياً قبل كل شيء، وهو رد جميل لمن لم يبخل، ووفاء لمن لم يتخلّ.


وأكد نائب رئيس جامعة تعز أن أمن المملكة هو امتداد لأمن اليمن والمنطقة العربية كلها، واستقرارها هو صمام أمان لشعوب أنهكتها الصراعات، وأي تهديد لها هو تهديد مباشر لقيم الاستقرار والتعايش التي ننشدها جميعاً.


وأضاف: كل التضامن مع المملكة في وجه العدوان الإيراني ووجه أي عدوان يمس أمنها واستقرارها، وكل الدعاء أن يحفظها الله أرضاً وإنساناً، وأن يديم عليها نعمة الأمن، وأن يعيد للمنطقة توازنها بعيداً عن مشاريع الفوضى والهيمنة.


موقف الأحزاب السياسية بتعز


من جانبه، قال رئيس فرع المؤتمر الشعبي العام بمحافظة تعز عارف جامل إن إقامة فعالية مليونية حاشدة دعماً وإسناداً للأشقاء في السعودية وباقي دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي تجاه ما يتعرضون إليه من اعتداء غاشم إيراني سيكون له أثر كبير في تجسيد الوفاء مع الأشقاء الذين كان وما زال موقفهم محورياً وداعماً للشعب اليمني في معركة استعادة دولته من أيادي الحوثي.


وأضاف: ستكون الفعالية رسالة للداخل والخارج تحمل في طياتها الكثير من قضايا توحيد الصف والمواقف وتحريك الشارع نحو قضاياه الوطنية والعربية وتأكيد أن اليمن والشقيقة الكبرى كانا وما زالا في خندق وصف واحد، موضحاً أن هذه الفعاليات قد تكون بداية نقطة تحرك ليس فقط للشارع اليمني بل للشارع العربي.


في حين، قال عضو اللجنة المركزية للتنظيم الناصري خالد طربوش: وقفة تعز ليست فعالية عاطفية بل هي تعبير سياسي واضح عن موقع اليمن في معادلة الصراع الإقليمي، والتضامن مع المملكة العربية السعودية ودول الخليج لم يعد ولم يكن خياراً أو ترفاً، بل هو التزام وطني وقومي وأخلاقي تجاه أشقائنا وشركائنا في السعودية والخليج.