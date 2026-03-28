أعلن المتحدث باسم هيئة الطيران المدني الكويتية عبدالله الراجحي، تعرض مطار الكويت الدولي لهجمات عدة بطائرات مسيرة دون تسجيل إصابات بشرية، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة أنباء الكويتية (كونا).
وأفاد بأن الهجوم أسفر عن أضرار كبيرة في نظام الرادار الخاص بالمطار، لافتاً إلى أن فرق الطوارئ والجهات المختصة باشرت فوراً التعامل مع الحادثة.
وأكد المتحدث باسم الحرس الوطني العميد جدعان فاضل، إسقاط 6 طائرات مسيرة خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية في مواقع المسؤولية التي تتولى القوة تأمينها.
وكان أمير الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، شدد في 10 مارس على حق بلاده الكامل والأصيل في الدفاع عن نفسها بموجب المادة 51 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة رداً على العدوان الإيراني السافر بما يتناسب مع حجمه وشكله، وبما يتفق مع أحكام القانون الدولي واتخاذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة لحماية أراضيها وشعبها والمقيمين فيها وبما يضمن صون سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها.
وأعرب خلال كلمة بمناسبة العشر الأواخر من شهر رمضان، عن بالغ شكره وتقديره لقادة الدول الشقيقة والصديقة على ما عبّروا عنه من مواقف مشرفة في اتصالات دانت الاعتداء الإيراني على دولة الكويت.
وأكد أمير الكويت أن بلاده قادرة على مواجهة أي محاولات تهدف إلى زعزعة الأمن والاستقرار، مشدداً على أن «الوطن سيبقى حصناً آمناً لكل من يعيش على أرضه».
وقال إن الوعي بما يجري حول بلاده لم يعد خياراً، بل ضرورة وطنية تمكن المواطنين من قراءة التطورات بدقة، وفهم التحديات السياسية والأمنية المحتملة، والتعامل معها بعقلانية ومسؤولية، بعيداً عن التهويل أو التهوين.
The spokesperson for the Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority, Abdullah Al-Rajhi, announced that Kuwait International Airport was subjected to several attacks by drones without any recorded human injuries, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).
He reported that the attack resulted in significant damage to the airport's radar system, noting that emergency teams and relevant authorities immediately began addressing the incident.
The spokesperson for the National Guard, Brigadier Jadaan Fadel, confirmed the downing of 6 drones in the areas of responsibility that the force is tasked with securing over the past 24 hours.
On March 10, the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, emphasized his country's full and legitimate right to defend itself under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter in response to the blatant Iranian aggression, commensurate with its scale and form, and in accordance with the provisions of international law, taking all necessary measures to protect its territory, people, and residents, while ensuring the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability.
During a speech on the occasion of the last ten days of Ramadan, he expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the leaders of brotherly and friendly countries for their commendable positions in condemning the Iranian attack on Kuwait.
The Emir of Kuwait confirmed that his country is capable of facing any attempts aimed at undermining security and stability, stressing that "the homeland will remain a safe fortress for all who live on its land."
He stated that awareness of what is happening around his country is no longer an option but a national necessity that enables citizens to accurately read developments, understand potential political and security challenges, and deal with them rationally and responsibly, away from exaggeration or minimization.