أعلن المتحدث باسم هيئة الطيران المدني الكويتية عبدالله الراجحي، تعرض مطار الكويت الدولي لهجمات عدة بطائرات مسيرة دون تسجيل إصابات بشرية، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة أنباء الكويتية (كونا).


وأفاد بأن الهجوم أسفر عن أضرار كبيرة في نظام الرادار الخاص بالمطار، لافتاً إلى أن فرق الطوارئ والجهات المختصة باشرت فوراً التعامل مع الحادثة.


وأكد المتحدث باسم الحرس الوطني العميد جدعان فاضل، إسقاط 6 طائرات مسيرة خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية في مواقع المسؤولية التي تتولى القوة تأمينها.


وكان أمير الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، شدد في 10 مارس على حق بلاده الكامل والأصيل في الدفاع عن نفسها بموجب المادة 51 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة رداً على العدوان الإيراني السافر بما يتناسب مع حجمه وشكله، وبما يتفق مع أحكام القانون الدولي واتخاذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة لحماية أراضيها وشعبها والمقيمين فيها وبما يضمن صون سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها.


وأعرب خلال كلمة بمناسبة العشر الأواخر من شهر رمضان، عن بالغ شكره وتقديره لقادة الدول الشقيقة والصديقة على ما عبّروا عنه من مواقف مشرفة في اتصالات دانت الاعتداء الإيراني على دولة الكويت.


وأكد أمير الكويت أن بلاده قادرة على مواجهة أي محاولات تهدف إلى زعزعة الأمن والاستقرار، مشدداً على أن «الوطن سيبقى حصناً آمناً لكل من يعيش على أرضه».


وقال إن الوعي بما يجري حول بلاده لم يعد خياراً، بل ضرورة وطنية تمكن المواطنين من قراءة التطورات بدقة، وفهم التحديات السياسية والأمنية المحتملة، والتعامل معها بعقلانية ومسؤولية، بعيداً عن التهويل أو التهوين.