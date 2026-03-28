The spokesperson for the Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority, Abdullah Al-Rajhi, announced that Kuwait International Airport was subjected to several attacks by drones without any recorded human injuries, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).



He reported that the attack resulted in significant damage to the airport's radar system, noting that emergency teams and relevant authorities immediately began addressing the incident.



The spokesperson for the National Guard, Brigadier Jadaan Fadel, confirmed the downing of 6 drones in the areas of responsibility that the force is tasked with securing over the past 24 hours.



On March 10, the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, emphasized his country's full and legitimate right to defend itself under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter in response to the blatant Iranian aggression, commensurate with its scale and form, and in accordance with the provisions of international law, taking all necessary measures to protect its territory, people, and residents, while ensuring the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability.



During a speech on the occasion of the last ten days of Ramadan, he expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the leaders of brotherly and friendly countries for their commendable positions in condemning the Iranian attack on Kuwait.



The Emir of Kuwait confirmed that his country is capable of facing any attempts aimed at undermining security and stability, stressing that "the homeland will remain a safe fortress for all who live on its land."



He stated that awareness of what is happening around his country is no longer an option but a national necessity that enables citizens to accurately read developments, understand potential political and security challenges, and deal with them rationally and responsibly, away from exaggeration or minimization.