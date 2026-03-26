The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Al-Budaiwi, revealed that Iran has directed about 85% of its missiles towards Gulf countries, emphasizing that Iranian behavior in the region has crossed all boundaries, and outlining three main principles for dealing with Iranian aggressions.

We reject the continuation of deception

Al-Budaiwi stated in a comprehensive briefing directed to journalists today, Thursday, that Gulf countries will not accept the continuation of deception and wrapping aggression in false justifications, noting that they have exhibited the highest levels of restraint towards Iranian aggression, yet chose not to respond in order to prevent the escalation of conflict.

The Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council reiterated that Gulf countries prefer diplomatic options, reminding that they have made numerous diplomatic efforts to avoid escalation, despite confirming that they will not use their territories to launch any attack on Iran; however, the latter continued to carry out military operations against the Gulf, targeting many civilian and residential facilities.

The right of Gulf countries to self-defense

He pointed out, while reviewing the scale of Iranian aggression with more than 5,000 missiles and drones, that the right of Gulf countries to self-defense is guaranteed by international law, stating: “We will not accept the continuation of deception and wrapping aggression in false justifications.”

He stressed the necessity of involving the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in any discussions or agreements to resolve this crisis, which contributes to enhancing their security and stability, and ensures that such aggressions do not occur again.

He mentioned that Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, preventing the passage of commercial ships and oil tankers, and imposed fees for crossing the strait, which is a blatant violation.

Serious violation of the sovereignty of states

The Gulf Cooperation Council expressed its rejection and condemnation in the strongest terms of the Iranian aggressions that targeted the Council's countries in addition to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

It affirmed that these actions represent a serious violation of the sovereignty of these states, of the principles of good neighborliness, and a clear violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, regardless of the pretexts and justifications, in addition to the fact that targeting civilians and civilian objects constitutes a grave breach of the rules of international humanitarian law.

The Council expressed full solidarity among the member states and their unified stance in confronting these aggressions, stressing that the security of its states is indivisible, and that any aggression against any member state is a direct aggression against all Council states, in accordance with the basic charter of the Cooperation Council and the joint defense agreement. It affirmed that the member states retain their legal right to respond, in accordance with Article (51) of the United Nations Charter, which guarantees the right of self-defense for states individually and collectively in the event of aggression, and to take all measures that preserve their sovereignty, security, and stability.