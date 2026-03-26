كشف أمين عام مجلس التعاون الخليجي جاسم البديوي، أن إيران وجهت نحو 85% من صواريخها تجاه دول الخليج، مشدداً على أن السلوك الإيراني في المنطقة تخطى كل الحدود، واضعاً 3 مبادئ رئيسية للتعامل مع الاعتداءات الإيرانية.

نرفض استمرار الخداع

وقال البديوي في إحاطة شاملة موجهة للإعلاميين، اليوم الخميس: إن دول الخليج لن تقبل باستمرار الخداع وتغليف العدوان بمبررات زائفة، لافتاً إلى أنها تتحلى بأعلى درجات ضبط النفس تجاه العدوان الإيراني، غير أنها آثرت عدم الرد لكيلا تتوسع رقعة الصراع.

وجدد أمين مجلس التعاون التأكيد على أن دول الخليج تفضل الخيارات الدبلوماسية، مجدداً التذكير بأن دول الخليج بذلت مساعي دبلوماسية عديدة لتجنب التصعيد، بالرغم من تأكيدها عدم استخدام أراضيها بشن أي هجوم على إيران إلا أن الأخيرة استمرت في تنفيذ عمليات عسكرية تجاه الخليج طالت العديد من المنشآت المدنية والسكنية.

حق دول الخليج في الدفاع عن النفس

ولفت في إطار استعراض حجم العدوان الإيراني بأكثر من 5000 صاروخ ومسيرة، مؤكداً أن حق دول الخليج في الدفاع عن النفس مكفول بالقانون الدولي، قائلاً: «لن نقبل باستمرار الخداع وتغليف العدوان بمبررات زائفة».

وشدّد على ضرورة إشراك دول مجلس التعاون في أي محادثات أو اتفاقيات لحل هذه الأزمة، بما يسهم في تعزيز حفظ أمنها واستقرارها، وضمان عدم تكرار هذه الاعتداءات مرة أخرى.

وقال إن إيران أغلقت مضيق هرمز ومنعت مرور السفن التجارية وناقلات النفط وفرضت مبالغ على العبور في المضيق، وهذا تعد سافر.

انتهاك خطير لسيادة الدول

وكان مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية عبر عن رفضه وإدانته بأشد العبارات للاعتداءات الإيرانية الآثمة التي استهدفت دول المجلس بالإضافة إلى المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية.

وأكد أنها تمثل انتهاكا خطيرا لسيادة هذه الدول، ولمبادئ حسن الجوار، ومخالفة واضحة للقانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة مهما كانت الذرائع والمبررات، فضلاً عن أن استهداف المدنيين والأعيان المدنية يشكل خرقاً جسيماً لقواعد القانون الدولي الإنساني.

وعبر المجلس عن التضامن الكامل بين دول المجلس ووقوفها صفاً واحداً للتصدي لهذه الاعتداءات، مشددا على أن أمن دوله كلٌ لا يتجزأ، وأن أي اعتداء تتعرض له أي دولة عضو هو اعتداء مباشر على كافة دول المجلس، وفقاً للنظام الأساسي لمجلس التعاون واتفاقية الدفاع المشترك. وأكد احتفاظ دول المجلس بحقها القانوني في الرد، وفقاً للمادة (51) من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة التي تكفل حق الدفاع عن النفس للدول فردياً وجماعياً في حال تعرضها للعدوان، واتخاذ كافة الإجراءات التي تحفظ سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها.