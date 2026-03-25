أكد المندوب الدائم الإماراتي لدى الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية الأخرى في جنيف، جمال المشرخ، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن إيران تقف في عزلة عن جيرانها في محاولاتها لزعزعة القانون الدولي، موضحاً أن الإمارات تواصل التصدي للهجمات الإيرانية الغادرة والإرهابية المستمرة منذ 26 يوما.


وقال المشرخ: «السلوك الإيراني ليس مجرد تصعيد عسكري بل سلوك عبثي يقوّض القانون الدولي»، مضيفاً: «اعتداءات إيران لم تستهدف الدول التي أعلنت عليها الحرب بل طالت جيرانها من الدول التي دعت مرارا وتكرارا وبذلت جهودا لتفادي هذا المسار التصعيدي».


وأوضح المشرخ أن إيران تسعى لتبرير هجماتها غير المبررة وغير المسؤولة إطلاقا، معلناً رفضه التبريرات الإيرانية الجبانة لشن الاعتداءات الغاشمة.


ودعا المندوب الإماراتي إلى اتخاذ خطوة حازمة نحو إدانة انتهاكات حقوق الإنسان نتيجة الاعتداءات الإيرانية غير المشروعة على دول تعتبر سندا وشريكا للسلام في المنطقة، مبيناً أن الإمارات تحتفظ بكامل حقها في اتخاذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة لحماية سيادتها وأمنها الوطني.