The UAE's permanent representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Jamal Al-Musharakh, confirmed today (Wednesday) that Iran stands isolated from its neighbors in its attempts to undermine international law, stating that the UAE continues to confront the ongoing treacherous and terrorist Iranian attacks for the past 26 days.



Al-Musharakh said: “The Iranian behavior is not just a military escalation but rather a reckless conduct that undermines international law,” adding: “Iran's aggressions have not only targeted the countries it has declared war on but have also affected its neighbors, which have repeatedly called for and made efforts to avoid this escalating path.”



Al-Musharakh explained that Iran seeks to justify its unjustified and utterly irresponsible attacks, announcing his rejection of the cowardly Iranian justifications for launching brutal assaults.



The Emirati representative called for a decisive step towards condemning the human rights violations resulting from the illegal Iranian attacks on countries that are considered a support and partner for peace in the region, indicating that the UAE reserves its full right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and national security.