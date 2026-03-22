The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced today (Sunday) that the Strait of Hormuz is not closed but operates under special regulations that take current circumstances into account.



Araqchi stated in his remarks: "The Strait of Hormuz is not closed, and ships hesitate to cross it not out of fear of Iran, but because insurance companies fear a war you have chosen," adding: "Navigation in the Strait of Hormuz has not been completely halted but continues under special regulations that consider current circumstances."



He emphasized by saying: "There is no freedom of navigation without freedom of trade; respect both, or do not expect either to exist, and no insurance company or any Iranian will be affected by further threats. Try respect," adding: "Ships from countries not participating in hostile actions can cross the Strait of Hormuz provided they coordinate with us."



Araqchi clarified that security arrangements for navigation in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz must be made within the framework of law and respect for the sovereignty of states, noting that "the American-Israeli military aggression against Iran has created a dangerous situation in the Strait of Hormuz."



The Iranian Foreign Minister stated that "his country follows a responsible approach to avoid adding risks to international navigation," explaining that Tehran has taken measures to protect commercial vessels and maritime corridors in the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Sea of Oman.



Araqchi held "the United States and Israel responsible for any escalation or threat to security and stability in the region," indicating that the only solution to ensure stability is to stop the aggressions and respect his country's legitimate rights.



Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron called on all parties in the war to temporarily cease attacks on energy facilities, demanding that Iran respect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.