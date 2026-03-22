أعلن وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي اليوم (الأحد)، أن مضيق هرمز ليس مغلقاً لكنه يعمل وفق ضوابط خاصة تراعي الظروف الحالية.


وقال عراقجي في تصريحات له: «مضيق هرمز ليس مغلقا والسفن تتردد في عبوره ليس خوفا من إيران بل إن شركات التأمين تخشى حرباً اخترتموها»، مضيفاً: الملاحة في مضيق هرمز لم يتم وقفها بالكامل بل تستمر وفق ضوابط خاصة تراعي الظروف الحالية.


وشدد بالقول: «لا حرية ملاحة دون حرية تجارة واحترموا كليهما وإلا فلا تتوقعوا وجود أي منهما ولن تتأثر أي شركة تأمين ولا أي إيراني بمزيد من التهديدات وجربوا الاحترام»، مصيفاً: «سفن الدول غير المشاركة في الأعمال العدائية يمكنها العبور من مضيق هرمز بشرط التنسيق معنا».


وأوضح عراقجي أن ترتيبات أمن الملاحة بالخليج ومضيق هرمز يجب أن تتم في إطار القانون واحترام سيادة الدول، لافتاً إلى أن «العدوان العسكري الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران فرضَ وضعا خطيرا في مضيق هرمز».


وقال وزير الخارجية الإيراني إن «بلاده تتبع نهجا مسؤولا لتجنّب تحميل الملاحة الدولية مخاطر إضافية»، موضحاً أن طهران اتخذت تدابير لحماية السفن التجارية والممرات البحرية في الخليج ومضيق هرمز وبحر عمان.


وحمل عراقجي «الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل مسؤولية أي تصعيد أو تهديد للأمن والاستقرار بالمنطقة»، مبيناً أن الحل الوحيد لضمان الاستقرار هو وقف الاعتداءات واحترام حقوق بلاده المشروعة.


في غضون ذلك، دعا الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون جميع أطراف الحرب إلى وقف الهجمات مؤقتا على منشآت الطاقة، مطالباً إيران باحترام حرية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز.