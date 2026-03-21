Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan predicted today (Saturday) that an announcement regarding a ceasefire in the Iran war is imminent.



Fidan stated after a regional tour that included Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE: “We must consider the possibility of announcing a short-term ceasefire and starting negotiations during this period, based on the premise that if I do not reach a result from the negotiations, I will resume the war.”



Countermeasures against Iranian attacks in the Gulf



The Turkish news agency “Anadolu” reported Fidan saying: “Gulf countries expect the war to continue for another two or three weeks, stating that they will have to take countermeasures if the situation resulting from Iranian attacks against them persists,” in response to a question about how long the war might last.



He added: “The position of the United States will be decisive in this regard,” emphasizing that Israel will try to influence the United States and will want to obstruct reaching a ceasefire or achieving peace in a short time.



He noted the increasing assessments indicating a divergence between the initial positions of the United States and Israel, affirming that “this could lead to prolonging the war.”



The seriousness of the ongoing war



The Turkish Foreign Minister pointed out that “in light of the ongoing war, the option of negotiation does not seem very likely,” asserting that Israel may also adopt a policy aimed at prolonging the war as much as possible, inflicting further damage on Iran.



He indicated that in the face of this approach, the positions of the European Union will gain increasing importance, noting that “Israel gives the impression that it will not stop until it eliminates the military and industrial targets it deems important, and that assassinations are ongoing.”



Fidan clarified that “this war was initiated by Israel, and the problem is not the lack of plans to end the war, but Israel's unwillingness for peace, and we emphasize this fact everywhere and at every opportunity.”



Iran's attacks on the Gulf are wrong



The Turkish Foreign Minister confirmed that what has happened to the Gulf countries is wrong, explaining that these countries are facing intense attacks and are questioning why they are being targeted by Iran in this war, stating: “We have no connection to the outbreak of this war; that is another matter. The attack we have faced is unjust, and we must respond to it.”



Fidan noted that the Gulf countries announced from the beginning that they would not allow their airspace or bases on their territory to be used against Iran, and confirmed that they are not a party to this war, stating that Iran deliberately targets civilian infrastructure, economic targets, in addition to military bases.



He added: “The Gulf countries say they will have to take countermeasures if the current situation continues,” indicating that the Gulf countries issued their last warnings on this matter during a meeting in Riyadh on Wednesday.



He stressed: “The recent intense attacks have escalated this situation; the risks have increased,” adding: “We do not want in any way for this situation to lead to a long-term war encompassing the entire region.”



The Riyadh meeting aims to end the war



Fidan confirmed that his country will continue to use all diplomatic channels, primarily regional initiatives, such as the meeting held in Riyadh, to end the war as soon as possible.



Regarding the importance of the Riyadh meeting held (on Wednesday), Fidan said that the Gulf countries organized this meeting with a single agenda to obtain the views of the countries in the region regarding the attacks carried out by Iran against these countries, and all countries in the region affected by the war, directly or indirectly, were present at the table, with the aim of seeking a common mind.



As for the issue of mediation, Fidan stated that “the proposals we put forward from our position essentially represent an effort to achieve stability, which serves everyone’s interests, but when the parties have views that prioritize gain or victory or dominance over stability, the matter moves to another point.”