توقع وزير الخارجية التركي هاكان فيدان، اليوم (السبت)، قرب الإعلان عن وقف إطلاق النار بشأن حرب إيران.


وقال فيدان عقب جولة إقليمية شملت السعودية وقطر والإمارات: «يجب أن نأخذ في الاعتبار احتمال إعلان وقف إطلاق نار قصير الأمد، والبدء بالمفاوضات خلال هذه الفترة، وذلك من منطلق إذا لم أتوصل إلى نتيجة من المفاوضات فسوف أستأنف الحرب».


تدابير مضادة للهجمات الإيرانية في الخليج


ونقلت وكالة أنباء «الأناضول» التركية عن فيدان قوله: «دول الخليج تتوقع استمرار الحرب لمدة أسبوعين أو ثلاثة أسابيع أخرى، قائلة إنها ستضطر لاتخاذ تدابير مضادة في حال استمرار الوضع الناجم عن الهجمات الإيرانية ضدها»، وذلك في رده على سؤال إلى متى يمكن أن تستمر الحرب؟


وأضاف: «سيكون موقف الولايات المتحدة هو الحاسم في هذا الصدد»، مشدداً على أن إسرائيل ستحاول التأثير على الولايات المتحدة، وسترغب في عرقلة التوصل إلى وقف إطلاق النار أو تحقيق سلام في وقت قصير.


وأشار إلى تزايد التقييمات التي تشير إلى تباعد المواقف الأولية للولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل عن بعضها البعض، مؤكداً أن «هذا قد يؤدي إلى إطالة أمد الحرب».


خطورة استمرار الحرب


ولفت وزير الخارجية التركي إلى أنه «في ظل استمرار الحرب، لا يبدو خيار التفاوض مرجحاً كثيراً»، مؤكداً أن إسرائيل قد تنتهج أيضاً سياسة تقوم على إطالة أمد الحرب قدر الإمكان، وإلحاق مزيد من الضرر بإيران.


وأشار إلى أنه في مواجهة هذا النهج ستكتسب مواقف الاتحاد الأوروبي أهمية متزايدة، مبيناً أن «إسرائيل تعطي انطباعاً بأنها لن تتوقف قبل القضاء على الأهداف العسكرية والصناعية التي تعتبرها مهمة بالنسبة لها، كما أن الاغتيالات مستمرة».


وأوضح فيدان أن «هذه الحرب بدأت بها إسرائيل، والمشكلة ليست في غياب خطط لإنهاء الحرب، بل في عدم رغبة إسرائيل في السلام، ونحن نؤكد هذه الحقيقة في كل مكان وفي كل فرصة».


هجمات إيران على الخليج أمر خاطئ


وأكد وزير الخارجية التركي أن ما جرى لدول الخليج هو أمر خاطئ، مبيناً أن هذه الدول تتعرض لهجمات مكثفة وتتساءل عن سبب استهدافها من قبل إيران في هذه الحرب، وتقول: «لا علاقة لنا باندلاع هذه الحرب، فذاك موضوع آخر، الهجوم الذي تعرضنا له غير عادل، وعلينا أن نرد عليه».


وأشار فيدان إلى أن دول الخليج أعلنت منذ البداية أنها لن تسمح باستخدام أجوائها أو القواعد الموجودة على أراضيها ضد إيران، وأكدت أنها ليست طرفاً في هذه الحرب، وأنها تقول إن إيران تستهدف عمداً البنية التحتية المدنية، والأهداف الاقتصادية، إلى جانب القواعد العسكرية.


وأضاف: «دول الخليج تقول إنها ستضطر لاتخاذ تدابير مضادة في حال استمرار الوضع الحالي»، مبيناً أن دول الخليج وجّهت خلال اجتماع الرياض الأربعاء آخر تحذيراتها في هذا الشأن.


وشدد بالقول: «الهجمات المكثفة الأخيرة زادت من حدة هذا الوضع، لقد زادت المخاطر»، مضيفاً: «لا نريد بأي شكل من الأشكال أن يتجه هذا الوضع نحو حرب طويلة الأمد تشمل كامل المنطقة».


اجتماع الرياض يهدف لإنهاء الحرب


وأكد فيدان مواصلة بلاده استخدام جميع القنوات الدبلوماسية، وعلى رأسها المبادرات الإقليمية، مثل الاجتماع الذي عُقد في الرياض، من أجل إنهاء الحرب في أقرب وقت ممكن.


وحول أهمية اجتماع الرياض الذي عُقد (الأربعاء)، قال فيدان إن دول الخليج نظمت هذا الاجتماع بأجندة واحدة من أجل الحصول على وجهات نظر دول المنطقة بشأن الهجمات التي نفذتها إيران ضد هذه الدول، وكانت جميع دول المنطقة المتأثرة بالحرب بشكل مباشر أو غير مباشر حاضرة حول الطاولة، وكان الهدف هو البحث عن عقل مشترك.


وفي ما يخص مسألة الوساطة، قال فيدان إن «الاقتراحات التي نطرحها من موقعنا تمثل في الأساس سعياً لتحقيق الاستقرار، بما يصب في مصلحة الجميع، ولكن عندما تكون لدى الأطراف وجهات نظر تُعطي الأولوية للمكسب أو الانتصار أو الهيمنة أكثر من الاستقرار، فإن الأمر يتجه إلى نقطة أخرى».