فيما أعلنت الإسعافات الإسرائيلية إصابة 20 شخصاً جراء استهداف إيران مبنى في ديمونا جنوب إسرائيل، قالت قوات الحرس الثوري الإيراني، اليوم (السبت)، إنها أصابت مقاتلة إسرائيلية من طراز إف-16 فوق وسط إيران.


وأفاد الحرس الثوري على موقعه «سباه نيوز»، أن مقاتلة معادية من طراز إف-16 تابعة للجيش الإسرائيلي أصيبت في الساعة 3:45 فجراً في وسط إيران.


في حين، نقلت وكالة «تسنيم» عن الجيش الإيراني قوله إنه أسقط ودمّر طائرة دون طيار قتالية ومسلحة إسرائيلية وأمريكية قبل تنفيذ أي عمليات قتالية في سماء طهران.


وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي قد قال إن صاروخاً أرض-جو أُطلق باتجاه طائرة إسرائيلية خلال نشاط عملياتي في إيران، من دون أن يحدد نوع الطائرة، مبيناً أن الطائرة لم يلحق بها أي ضرر، ولم يتضح على الفور ما إذا كانت التصريحات الإيرانية والإسرائيلية تشير إلى الحادثة نفسها.


وعرضت وسائل إعلام إيرانية صورة تظهر دخاناً في السماء، وذكرت أنها طائرة أخرى أصيبت، من دون تحديد نوعها أو ما إذا كانت تابعة لإسرائيل أم للولايات المتحدة.


وكان الحرس الثوري الإيراني أكد قبل أيام أن مقاتلة أمريكية من طراز إف-35 أصيبت وتعرضت لأضرار بالغة في أجواء وسط إيران، لكن شبكة «سي إن إن» الأمريكية أوضحت أن مقاتلة أمريكية من طراز إف-35 نفذت هبوطاً اضطرارياً في قاعدة جوية أمريكية في الشرق الأوسط، بعدما أصيبت بما يُعتقد أنه نيران إيرانية.


من جهتها، ذكرت خدمة الإسعاف الإسرائيلية أن استهداف إيراني مبنى في ديمونا أدى لسقوط 20 جريحاً، مؤكدة أن الصاروخ الإيراني استهدف المبنى ودمّره بالكامل.


وهدد وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس، اليوم، بتصعيد العمليات والهجمات على إيران بشكل ملحوظ خلال الأيام القادمة، متوعداً باستهداف القيادة الإيرانية.


بالمقابل، قال التلفزيون الإيراني إن استهداف ديمونا جاء بعد استهداف منشآت نطنز النووي.