While Israeli emergency services announced that 20 people were injured due to Iran targeting a building in Dimona, southern Israel, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps stated today (Saturday) that it hit an Israeli F-16 fighter jet over central Iran.



The Revolutionary Guard reported on its website "Sepah News" that an enemy F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Israeli army was hit at 3:45 AM in central Iran.



Meanwhile, the Tasnim news agency quoted the Iranian military as saying that it shot down and destroyed an Israeli and American armed combat drone before any combat operations took place in the skies over Tehran.



The Israeli army had stated that a surface-to-air missile was fired at an Israeli aircraft during operational activities in Iran, without specifying the type of aircraft, indicating that the aircraft was not damaged, and it was not immediately clear whether the Iranian and Israeli statements referred to the same incident.



Iranian media displayed a photo showing smoke in the sky, claiming it was another aircraft that was hit, without specifying its type or whether it belonged to Israel or the United States.



The Iranian Revolutionary Guard had confirmed days ago that an American F-35 fighter jet was hit and sustained severe damage in the skies over central Iran, but CNN clarified that an American F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at a U.S. airbase in the Middle East after being hit by what is believed to be Iranian fire.



For its part, the Israeli ambulance service reported that the Iranian targeting of a building in Dimona resulted in 20 injuries, confirming that the Iranian missile targeted the building and completely destroyed it.



Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened today to significantly escalate operations and attacks on Iran in the coming days, vowing to target Iranian leadership.



In contrast, Iranian television stated that the targeting of Dimona came after the targeting of Natanz nuclear facilities.