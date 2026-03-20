The Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced that his country refused to allow two American warplanes to land at a civilian airport from March 4 to 8.



He told parliament members on Friday that the United States requested permission for two warplanes equipped with eight anti-ship missiles coming from a base in Djibouti to land at Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport in the south of the country, adding, "We rejected the request to maintain Sri Lanka's neutrality."



The United States made the request on February 26, and on the same day, Iran requested that three of its ships make a friendly visit to Sri Lanka from March 9 to 13, after participating in Indian naval exercises, which was also rejected.



Dissanayake said, "We were considering the request, and if we had agreed to Iran's request, we would have had to agree to the United States' request as well."



It is noteworthy that the Sri Lankan Navy rescued 32 crew members of the Iranian ship "Iris Dina" on March 4, after it was targeted by an American submarine with a torpedo in an attack that claimed dozens of lives.



The targeting of the "Dina" submarine with a torpedo, which U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth described as "quiet death," is the first act of its kind by the United States since World War II, and evidence of the geographical expansion of the conflict.



The Sri Lankan Navy also rescued a second ship called "Iris Bushehr" and its crew after they faced technical problems outside the country's territorial waters.



An internal cable from the U.S. State Department showed that Washington pressured the Sri Lankan government not to return the survivors from the Iranian warship that was sunk by a U.S. submarine, in addition to the crew of another Iranian ship held by Sri Lanka.



The cable dated March 6 stated that Jane Howell, the chargé d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Colombo, emphasized to the Sri Lankan government the necessity of not returning the crew of "Bushehr" or the 32 survivors from "Dina" to Iran.



Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh in New Delhi stated that the warship sunk by the United States was "unarmed" and "carried no cargo," adding that it "participated in an international naval exercise at the invitation of our friends in India," considering that "its presence was protocol-based."



Sri Lanka, recovering from a severe financial crisis that peaked in 2022 due to a dollar shortage, is facing supply pressures related to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.



The United States is Sri Lanka's largest export market, while Iran is one of its most important tea buyers.