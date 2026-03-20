أعلن الرئيس السريلانكي أنورا كومارا ديساناياكي، أن بلاده رفضت السماح لطائرتين حربيتين أمريكيتين بالهبوط في مطار مدني في الفترة من الرابع إلى الثامن من مارس الجاري.


وقال لنواب البرلمان، اليو (الجمعة)، إن الولايات المتحدة طلبت الإذن بهبوط طائرتين حربيتين مزودتين بثمانية صواريخ مضادة للسفن قادمة من قاعدة في جيبوتي في مطار ماتالا راجاباكسا الدولي في جنوب البلاد،، مضيفا «رفضنا الطلب حفاظاً على حياد سريلانكا».


وتقدمت الولايات المتحدة بالطلب في 26 فبراير الماضي، وطلبت إيران في اليوم نفسه أن تقوم ثلاث سفن تابعة لها، بزيارة ودية إلى سريلانكا في الفترة من التاسع إلى 13 مارس الجاري، بعد المشاركة في تدريبات بحرية هندية، وتم رفض الطلب أيضاً.


وقال ديساناياكي: «كنا نبحث الطلب، ولو وافقنا ‌على طلب إيران، كان سيتعين علينا الموافقة على طلب الولايات المتحدة أيضاً».


يذكر أن البحرية السريلانكية أنقذت 32 من أفراد طاقم السفينة الإيرانية «آيريس دينا» في الرابع من مارس الجاري، بعد أن استهدفتها غواصة أمريكية بطوربيد في هجوم أودى بحياة العشرات.


ويُعدّ استهداف الغواصة«دينا» بطوربيد والذي وصفه وزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيجسيث بأنه «موت هادئ» أول عمل من نوعه تقوم به الولايات المتحدة منذ الحرب العالمية الثانية، ودليلاً على اتساع النطاق الجغرافي للصراع.


وأنقذت البحرية السريلانكية سفينة ثانية يطلق عليها «آيريس بوشيهر»، وطاقمها بعد أن واجهت مشكلات فنية خارج المياه الإقليمية ‌للبلاد.


وأظهرت برقية داخلية لوزارة الخارجية الأمريكية أن واشنطن ضغطت على حكومة سريلانكا لعدم إعادة الناجين من السفينة الحربية الإيرانية التي أغرقتها غواصة تابعة للولايات المتحدة، بالإضافة إلى طاقم سفينة إيرانية أخرى محتجزة لدى سريلانكا.


وذكرت البرقية المؤرخة في 6 مارس، أن جاين هاول، القائمة بالأعمال في السفارة الأمريكية في كولومبو، أكدت لحكومة سريلانكا على ضرورة عدم إعادة طاقم «بوشيهر» ولا الناجين من «دينا»، وعددهم 32، إلى إيران.


وكان نائب وزير الخارجية الإيراني سعيد خطيب زاده في نيودلهي، قال إن السفينة الحربية التي أغرقتها الولايات المتحدة «غير مسلّحة» و «لا تحمل أي حمولة»، مضيفاً أنها «شاركت في مناورة بحرية دولية بدعوة من أصدقائنا في الهند» معتبراً أن «وجودها كان بروتوكولياً».


وتواجه سريلانكا، التي تتعافى من أزمة مالية حادة بلغت ذروتها في عام 2022 نتيجة نقص في الدولار، ضغوطاً في الإمدادات مرتبطة بالحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران.


وتعد الولايات المتحدة أكبر سوق تصدير لسريلانكا، في حين أن إيران أحد أهم ‌مشتري ‌الشاي منها.