The General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force announced that the air defense systems continue to confront successive waves of Iranian terrorist attacks, as since the onset of the brutal aggression, 141 missiles and 242 drones targeting Bahrain have been intercepted and destroyed.

The General Command indicated that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian objects and private property constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter, and that these random, nefarious attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.

It urged everyone in Bahrain to adhere to the highest levels of caution and vigilance to ensure their safety, to stay away from affected sites, any suspicious objects, to refrain from photographing military operations and crash sites, and to avoid spreading rumors, while ensuring that information, alerts, and warnings are obtained from official sources.