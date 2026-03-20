The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation announced that the Ahmadi Port refinery, belonging to the Kuwait National Petroleum Company, was subjected to a number of hostile attacks by drones early this morning (Friday), resulting in a fire breaking out in some of the refinery's units.

The corporation stated, in a statement reported by the Kuwait News Agency "KUNA," that initial estimates indicate that there were no human injuries resulting from these attacks.

It clarified that firefighting and emergency teams immediately began addressing the fire, and several units in the refinery were shut down while all necessary measures and precautions were taken to ensure the safety of the workers.