أعلنت مؤسسة البترول الكويتية، تعرض مصفاة ميناء الأحمدي التابعة لشركة البترول الوطنية الكويتية، فجر اليوم (الجمعة)، لعدد من الهجمات العدائية بواسطة طائرات مسيرة، مما أسفر عن اندلاع حريق في بعض وحدات المصفاة.
وأفادت المؤسسة، في بيان نقلته وكالة الأنباء الكويتية «كونا»، بأن التقديرات الأولية تشير إلى عدم وقوع أي إصابات بشرية نتيجة هذه الهجمات.
وأوضحت أن فرق الإطفاء والطوارئ باشرت على الفور التعامل مع الحريق، كما تم إغلاق عدد من الوحدات في المصفاة واتخاذ كافة الإجراءات والتدابير اللازمة لضمان سلامة العاملين.
The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation announced that the Ahmadi Port refinery, belonging to the Kuwait National Petroleum Company, was subjected to a number of hostile attacks by drones early this morning (Friday), resulting in a fire breaking out in some of the refinery's units.
The corporation stated, in a statement reported by the Kuwait News Agency "KUNA," that initial estimates indicate that there were no human injuries resulting from these attacks.
It clarified that firefighting and emergency teams immediately began addressing the fire, and several units in the refinery were shut down while all necessary measures and precautions were taken to ensure the safety of the workers.