The U.S. military accused Iran today (Thursday) of using a factory on Khark Island to assemble ballistic missiles, confirming that the missiles posed a threat to Americans and neighboring countries.



The U.S. Central Command wrote on its account on "X": "The Iranian regime used the Khark ground-to-ground missile factory before the Epic Fury operation to assemble ballistic missiles that threatened Americans, neighboring countries, and commercial shipping."



Central Command showcased two images in a video, indicating that the first was dated March 1, 2026, showing the factory before it was bombed, and the second was dated the 11th of the same month, showing the site after the bombing.



Central Command stated that it carried out a precise, large-scale strike on the Iranian island of Khark, targeting military sites without affecting the island's oil infrastructure, through which 90% of Iran's oil exports pass.



Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it continues to strike Iran's ballistic missile system, explaining that it targeted more than 130 sites in Iran within 24 hours.



This came at a time when Iranian media reported that consecutive explosions were heard in northern and western Iran, indicating that there were explosions in Tehran and Khark, and air defenses were activated.