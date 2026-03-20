اتهم الجيش الأمريكي، اليوم (الخميس)، إيران باستخدام مصنع في جزيرة خارك لتجميع صواريخ باليستية، مؤكداً أن الصواريخ كانت تهدد الأمريكيين ودول الجوار.
وكتبت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية على حسابها في «إكس»: «النظام الإيراني استخدم قبل عملية الغضب الملحمي مصنع خارك للصواريخ أرض-أرض لتجميع صواريخ باليستية هددت الأمريكيين والدول المجاورة والشحن التجاري».
واستعرضت القيادة المركزية صورتين في فيديو، موضحة أن الأولى بتاريخ 1 مارس 2026، وتظهر المصنع قبل قصفه، والثانية بتاريخ 11 من الشهر ذاته، وتُظهر الموقع بعد القصف.
وكانت القيادة المركزية قالت إنها نفّذت ضربة دقيقة واسعة النطاق على جزيرة خارك الإيرانية، شملت مواقع عسكرية دون المساس بالبنية التحتية النفطية للجزيرة التي يمر منها 90% من صادرات إيران النفطية.
في غضون ذلك، قال الجيش الإسرائيلي إنه يواصل ضرب منظومة الصواريخ الباليستية الإيرانية، موضحاً أنه استهدف أكثر من 130 موقعاً بإيران خلال 24 ساعة.
جاء ذلك في الوقت الذي قالت فيه وسائل إعلام إيرانية إن انفجارات متتالية سمعت في شمال وغرب إيران، موضحة أن هناك انفجارات في طهران وخارك وتم تفعيل الدفاعات الجوية.
The U.S. military accused Iran today (Thursday) of using a factory on Khark Island to assemble ballistic missiles, confirming that the missiles posed a threat to Americans and neighboring countries.
The U.S. Central Command wrote on its account on "X": "The Iranian regime used the Khark ground-to-ground missile factory before the Epic Fury operation to assemble ballistic missiles that threatened Americans, neighboring countries, and commercial shipping."
Central Command showcased two images in a video, indicating that the first was dated March 1, 2026, showing the factory before it was bombed, and the second was dated the 11th of the same month, showing the site after the bombing.
Central Command stated that it carried out a precise, large-scale strike on the Iranian island of Khark, targeting military sites without affecting the island's oil infrastructure, through which 90% of Iran's oil exports pass.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it continues to strike Iran's ballistic missile system, explaining that it targeted more than 130 sites in Iran within 24 hours.
This came at a time when Iranian media reported that consecutive explosions were heard in northern and western Iran, indicating that there were explosions in Tehran and Khark, and air defenses were activated.