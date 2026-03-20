اتهم الجيش الأمريكي، اليوم (الخميس)، إيران باستخدام مصنع في جزيرة خارك لتجميع صواريخ باليستية، مؤكداً أن الصواريخ كانت تهدد الأمريكيين ودول الجوار.


وكتبت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية على حسابها في «إكس»: «النظام الإيراني استخدم قبل عملية الغضب الملحمي مصنع خارك للصواريخ أرض-أرض لتجميع صواريخ باليستية هددت الأمريكيين والدول المجاورة والشحن التجاري».


واستعرضت القيادة المركزية صورتين في فيديو، موضحة أن الأولى بتاريخ 1 مارس 2026، وتظهر المصنع قبل قصفه، والثانية بتاريخ 11 من الشهر ذاته، وتُظهر الموقع بعد القصف.


وكانت القيادة المركزية قالت إنها نفّذت ضربة دقيقة واسعة النطاق على جزيرة خارك الإيرانية، شملت مواقع عسكرية دون المساس بالبنية التحتية النفطية للجزيرة التي يمر منها 90% من صادرات إيران النفطية.


في غضون ذلك، قال الجيش الإسرائيلي إنه يواصل ضرب منظومة الصواريخ الباليستية الإيرانية، موضحاً أنه استهدف أكثر من 130 موقعاً بإيران خلال 24 ساعة.


جاء ذلك في الوقت الذي قالت فيه وسائل إعلام إيرانية إن انفجارات متتالية سمعت في شمال وغرب إيران، موضحة أن هناك انفجارات في طهران وخارك وتم تفعيل الدفاعات الجوية.