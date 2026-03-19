Two informed sources revealed to CNN today (Thursday) that an American F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at a U.S. airbase in the Middle East after being hit, believed to be by Iranian fire.



The network quoted U.S. Central Command spokesman Tim Hawkins as saying that the aircraft was conducting a combat mission over Iran when it was forced to make the emergency landing, adding that the plane landed safely, the pilot is in stable condition, and the incident is under investigation.



It was reported that this incident may represent the first time Iran has hit an American fighter jet since the outbreak of the war in late February, at a time when both the United States and Israel are using F-35 fighters in military operations. The emergency landing comes as U.S. officials assert significant success in the campaign against Iran, especially after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the United States is decisively winning and that Iranian air defenses have been leveled to the ground.



On another note, the U.S. State Department announced today a potential arms deal for the UAE, Kuwait, and Jordan.



The department stated that it has approved a potential deal to sell air and missile defense radar systems to Kuwait at an estimated cost of $8 billion. It also announced that it has approved a potential sale of missiles, drones, and radar systems to the UAE with a total value exceeding $8.4 billion.



The department indicated that it has also approved a potential deal to sell military equipment to Jordan, including aircraft and munitions, at an estimated cost of $70.5 million, noting that the prime contractor will be S&K Aerospace.