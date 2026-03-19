كشف مصدران مطلعان لشبكة «سي إن إن»، اليوم (الخميس)، أن مقاتلة أمريكية من طراز F-35 نفّذت هبوطاً اضطرارياً في قاعدة جوية أمريكية في الشرق الأوسط، بعد تعرضها لإصابة يُعتقد أنها بنيران إيرانية.


ونقلت الشبكة عن المتحدث باسم القيادة المركزية الأمريكية تيم هوكينز قوله إن الطائرة كانت تنفّذ مهمة قتالية فوق إيران عندما اضطرت إلى الهبوط الاضطراري، مضيفاً أن الطائرة هبطت بسلام، والطيار في حالة مستقرة، وأن الحادثة قيد التحقيق.


وذكرت الشبكة أن هذه الواقعة قد تمثل المرة الأولى التي تصيب فيها إيران مقاتلة أمريكية منذ اندلاع الحرب في أواخر فبراير، في وقت تستخدم فيه كل من الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل مقاتلات F-35 ضمن العمليات العسكرية، موضحة أن الهبوط الاضطراري يأتي في وقت يؤكد فيه مسؤولون أمريكيون تحقيق نجاح واسع في الحملة ضد إيران، خصوصاً بعد أن قال وزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث إن الولايات المتحدة تنتصر بشكل حاسم، وإن الدفاعات الجوية الإيرانية تمت تسويتها بالأرض.


من جهة أخرى، ‌أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، اليوم، صفقة أسلحة محتملة لكل من الإمارات والكويت والأردن.


وقالت الوزارة إنها وافقت على صفقة محتملة ‌لبيع رادارات استشعار دفاعية جوية وصاروخية للكويت ‌بتكلفة تقدر بـ8 مليارات دولار، كما أعلنت أنها وافقت أيضاً على بيع محتمل لصواريخ وطائرات مسيّرة وأنظمة رادار ‌إلى الإمارات بقيمة إجمالية تزيد على ‌8.4 مليار دولار.


وأشارت الوزارة إلى أنها وافقت أيضاً على ⁠صفقة محتملة لبيع ​عتاد عسكري إلى الأردن يتضمن ⁠طائرات ​وذخائر بتكلفة ​تقديرية تبلغ ‌70.5 مليون دولار، مبينة أن ⁠المتعهد ‌الرئيسي سيكون شركة ‌S&K Aerospace.