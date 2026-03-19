كشف مصدران مطلعان لشبكة «سي إن إن»، اليوم (الخميس)، أن مقاتلة أمريكية من طراز F-35 نفّذت هبوطاً اضطرارياً في قاعدة جوية أمريكية في الشرق الأوسط، بعد تعرضها لإصابة يُعتقد أنها بنيران إيرانية.
ونقلت الشبكة عن المتحدث باسم القيادة المركزية الأمريكية تيم هوكينز قوله إن الطائرة كانت تنفّذ مهمة قتالية فوق إيران عندما اضطرت إلى الهبوط الاضطراري، مضيفاً أن الطائرة هبطت بسلام، والطيار في حالة مستقرة، وأن الحادثة قيد التحقيق.
وذكرت الشبكة أن هذه الواقعة قد تمثل المرة الأولى التي تصيب فيها إيران مقاتلة أمريكية منذ اندلاع الحرب في أواخر فبراير، في وقت تستخدم فيه كل من الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل مقاتلات F-35 ضمن العمليات العسكرية، موضحة أن الهبوط الاضطراري يأتي في وقت يؤكد فيه مسؤولون أمريكيون تحقيق نجاح واسع في الحملة ضد إيران، خصوصاً بعد أن قال وزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث إن الولايات المتحدة تنتصر بشكل حاسم، وإن الدفاعات الجوية الإيرانية تمت تسويتها بالأرض.
من جهة أخرى، أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، اليوم، صفقة أسلحة محتملة لكل من الإمارات والكويت والأردن.
وقالت الوزارة إنها وافقت على صفقة محتملة لبيع رادارات استشعار دفاعية جوية وصاروخية للكويت بتكلفة تقدر بـ8 مليارات دولار، كما أعلنت أنها وافقت أيضاً على بيع محتمل لصواريخ وطائرات مسيّرة وأنظمة رادار إلى الإمارات بقيمة إجمالية تزيد على 8.4 مليار دولار.
وأشارت الوزارة إلى أنها وافقت أيضاً على صفقة محتملة لبيع عتاد عسكري إلى الأردن يتضمن طائرات وذخائر بتكلفة تقديرية تبلغ 70.5 مليون دولار، مبينة أن المتعهد الرئيسي سيكون شركة S&K Aerospace.
Two informed sources revealed to CNN today (Thursday) that an American F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at a U.S. airbase in the Middle East after being hit, believed to be by Iranian fire.
The network quoted U.S. Central Command spokesman Tim Hawkins as saying that the aircraft was conducting a combat mission over Iran when it was forced to make the emergency landing, adding that the plane landed safely, the pilot is in stable condition, and the incident is under investigation.
It was reported that this incident may represent the first time Iran has hit an American fighter jet since the outbreak of the war in late February, at a time when both the United States and Israel are using F-35 fighters in military operations. The emergency landing comes as U.S. officials assert significant success in the campaign against Iran, especially after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the United States is decisively winning and that Iranian air defenses have been leveled to the ground.
On another note, the U.S. State Department announced today a potential arms deal for the UAE, Kuwait, and Jordan.
The department stated that it has approved a potential deal to sell air and missile defense radar systems to Kuwait at an estimated cost of $8 billion. It also announced that it has approved a potential sale of missiles, drones, and radar systems to the UAE with a total value exceeding $8.4 billion.
The department indicated that it has also approved a potential deal to sell military equipment to Jordan, including aircraft and munitions, at an estimated cost of $70.5 million, noting that the prime contractor will be S&K Aerospace.