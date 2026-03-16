ذكرت وكالة رويترز - حسب مصادر وصفتها بالمطلعة - أن ممثلي «مجلس السلام» الذي يرأسه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب شخصيًا التقوا بممثلين عن حركة حماس في العاصمة المصرية القاهرة، في محاولة للحفاظ على وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة، الذي يواجه ضغوطًا شديدة منذ بدء الحرب الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية على إيران.
ووفقًا لثلاثة مصادر تحدثت لوكالة رويترز، فإن الاجتماع الذي عُقد خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع يُعد أول لقاء معلن بين الحركة الفلسطينية والهيئة الدولية الجديدة منذ اندلاع الحرب مع إيران، ويترأس هذه الهيئة ترمب شخصيًا، وقد كُلفت بالإشراف على ترتيبات مرحلة ما بعد الحرب في غزة.
ويُكلف المجلس، وهو هيئة دولية جديدة أسسها ترمب، بالإشراف على مرحلة ما بعد الحرب في غزة، ضمن خطة ترمب الشاملة للشرق الأوسط التي كانت تركز أساسًا على غزة قبل اندلاع الصراع الإقليمي الأوسع.
إعادة فتح معبر رفح
وبعد الاجتماع، أعلنت إسرائيل أنها تعتزم قريبًا إعادة فتح معبر المشاة الوحيد بين قطاع غزة ومصر، وهو معبر رفح الذي ظل مغلقًا منذ بدء الحملة العسكرية ضد إيران.
وأشار أحد المصادر إلى اعتقاده بأن القرار الإسرائيلي جاء نتيجة مباشرة للاجتماع الذي عُقد بين ممثلي حماس وأعضاء «مجلس السلام».
وكانت إسرائيل قد أغلقت حدود القطاع في 28 فبراير مع بداية الحرب، معتبرة أن تشغيل المعابر في تلك الظروف غير آمن. وفي وقت لاحق سمحت بدخول محدود للسلع والمساعدات الإنسانية، لكنها أبقت معبر رفح مغلقًا أمام حركة الأفراد.
وأعلنت الحكومة الإسرائيلية الأحد أنها ستعيد فتح المعبر في وقت لاحق من هذا الأسبوع بعد إجراء «تقييم أمني».
تحذيرات حماس
وبحسب المصادر، حذّر ممثلو حماس خلال اللقاء من أن الحركة قد تتراجع عن التزاماتها السابقة بوقف إطلاق النار إذا استمرت إسرائيل في فرض قيود جديدة على غزة فرضتها خلال الحرب مع إيران، وكانت إسرائيل قد أغلقت حدود غزة في البداية بحجة عدم القدرة على تشغيل المعابر بأمان، ثم استأنفت تدفقًا محدودًا للبضائع والمساعدات، لكنها أبقت معبر رفح مغلقًا حتى الإعلان الأخير عن إعادة فتحه بعد «تقييم أمني».
وكانت خطة ترمب الخاصة بغزة، التي أُطلقت قبل اندلاع الحرب الإقليمية الأخيرة، تُعد أحد أبرز مبادراته السياسية في الشرق الأوسط.
لقاءات إضافية مرتقبة
وقالت المصادر إن ممثل «مجلس السلام» في اللقاءات كان آريه لايتستون، وهو مساعد أمريكي للمبعوث الخاص لترمب ستيف ويتكوف.
وأضافت أن مزيدًا من الاجتماعات بين الأطراف المختلفة من المتوقع عقدها في القاهرة خلال الأسبوع الجاري، في إطار جهود تنفيذ خطة ترمب المؤلفة من 20 بندًا لإدارة المرحلة القادمة في غزة.
من جانبه، أكد مسؤول أمريكي أن لايتستون شارك بالفعل في اجتماعات متعلقة بغزة في القاهرة خلال الأيام الماضية، لكنه لم يؤكد ما إذا كان قد التقى مباشرة بوفد «حماس».
الحرب الإقليمية تزيد التوتر في غزة
ورغم مساعي التهدئة، تواصل إسرائيل تنفيذ ضربات عسكرية داخل قطاع غزة بالتزامن مع الحرب الإقليمية الأوسع، حيث أفادت تقارير بمقتل 12 شخصًا في غارات يوم الأحد، بينهم تسعة من عناصر الشرطة.
وتقول إسرائيل إن هذه الضربات تأتي ردًا على تهديدات أو إطلاق نار من قبل حماس، بينما يرى مسؤول فلسطيني مطلع على محادثات القاهرة أن الحركة تعتقد أن إسرائيل تستغل الحرب مع إيران للتنصل من التزاماتها في خطة ترمب، وهو ما تنفيه تل أبيب.
ملف نزع السلاح
وتعتمد خطة ترمب لغزة جزئيًا على احتمال تخلي مقاتلي حماس عن سلاحهم مقابل عفو، في خطوة تهدف إلى فتح الطريق أمام إعادة إعمار القطاع وانسحاب تدريجي إضافي للقوات الإسرائيلية.
لكن مصادر مطلعة أكدت أن المفاوضات حول نزع سلاح الحركة، التي كان يفترض أن تكون محور المرحلة التالية من الخطة، توقفت منذ اندلاع الحرب مع إيران، ولم يتضح بعد ما إذا كان هذا الملف سيعود إلى طاولة النقاش خلال اجتماعات القاهرة القادمة.
Reuters reported - according to sources described as knowledgeable - that representatives of the "Peace Council," which is personally chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump, met with representatives of Hamas in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, in an attempt to maintain the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which has faced intense pressure since the onset of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.
According to three sources who spoke to Reuters, the meeting held over the weekend is the first publicly announced encounter between the Palestinian movement and the new international body since the outbreak of war with Iran, which is personally chaired by Trump and tasked with overseeing post-war arrangements in Gaza.
The council, a new international body established by Trump, is responsible for overseeing the post-war phase in Gaza, as part of Trump's comprehensive plan for the Middle East, which primarily focused on Gaza before the outbreak of the broader regional conflict.
Reopening the Rafah Crossing
After the meeting, Israel announced that it intends to soon reopen the only pedestrian crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, the Rafah crossing, which has remained closed since the start of the military campaign against Iran.
One of the sources indicated that he believes the Israeli decision was a direct result of the meeting held between Hamas representatives and members of the "Peace Council."
Israel had closed the borders of the Gaza Strip on February 28 with the onset of the war, considering that operating the crossings under those circumstances was unsafe. Later, it allowed limited entry of goods and humanitarian aid but kept the Rafah crossing closed to individual movement.
The Israeli government announced on Sunday that it would reopen the crossing later this week after conducting a "security assessment."
Hamas Warnings
According to the sources, Hamas representatives warned during the meeting that the movement might retract its previous commitments to the ceasefire if Israel continued to impose new restrictions on Gaza that were enacted during the war with Iran. Israel initially closed the Gaza borders on the grounds that it could not operate the crossings safely, then resumed a limited flow of goods and aid but kept the Rafah crossing closed until the recent announcement of its reopening after a "security assessment."
Trump's plan for Gaza, which was launched before the outbreak of the recent regional war, is considered one of his most prominent political initiatives in the Middle East.
Additional Meetings Expected
The sources stated that the representative of the "Peace Council" at the meetings was Aryeh Lightstone, an American aide to Trump's special envoy, Steve Whitehead.
They added that more meetings between the various parties are expected to be held in Cairo during the current week, as part of efforts to implement Trump's 20-point plan for managing the upcoming phase in Gaza.
For his part, an American official confirmed that Lightstone has already participated in meetings related to Gaza in Cairo over the past few days, but he did not confirm whether he had met directly with a Hamas delegation.
The Regional War Increases Tensions in Gaza
Despite efforts for de-escalation, Israel continues to carry out military strikes within the Gaza Strip alongside the broader regional war, with reports indicating that 12 people were killed in airstrikes on Sunday, including nine police officers.
Israel claims that these strikes are a response to threats or gunfire from Hamas, while a Palestinian official familiar with the Cairo talks believes that the movement thinks Israel is exploiting the war with Iran to evade its commitments under Trump's plan, which Tel Aviv denies.
Disarmament File
Trump's plan for Gaza partially relies on the possibility of Hamas fighters relinquishing their weapons in exchange for amnesty, in a move aimed at paving the way for the reconstruction of the sector and a gradual additional withdrawal of Israeli forces.
However, informed sources confirmed that negotiations regarding the disarmament of the movement, which were supposed to be the focus of the next phase of the plan, have stalled since the outbreak of the war with Iran, and it remains unclear whether this file will return to the discussion table during the upcoming Cairo meetings.