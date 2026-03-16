Reuters reported - according to sources described as knowledgeable - that representatives of the "Peace Council," which is personally chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump, met with representatives of Hamas in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, in an attempt to maintain the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which has faced intense pressure since the onset of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

According to three sources who spoke to Reuters, the meeting held over the weekend is the first publicly announced encounter between the Palestinian movement and the new international body since the outbreak of war with Iran, which is personally chaired by Trump and tasked with overseeing post-war arrangements in Gaza.

The council, a new international body established by Trump, is responsible for overseeing the post-war phase in Gaza, as part of Trump's comprehensive plan for the Middle East, which primarily focused on Gaza before the outbreak of the broader regional conflict.

Reopening the Rafah Crossing

After the meeting, Israel announced that it intends to soon reopen the only pedestrian crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, the Rafah crossing, which has remained closed since the start of the military campaign against Iran.

One of the sources indicated that he believes the Israeli decision was a direct result of the meeting held between Hamas representatives and members of the "Peace Council."

Israel had closed the borders of the Gaza Strip on February 28 with the onset of the war, considering that operating the crossings under those circumstances was unsafe. Later, it allowed limited entry of goods and humanitarian aid but kept the Rafah crossing closed to individual movement.

The Israeli government announced on Sunday that it would reopen the crossing later this week after conducting a "security assessment."

Hamas Warnings

According to the sources, Hamas representatives warned during the meeting that the movement might retract its previous commitments to the ceasefire if Israel continued to impose new restrictions on Gaza that were enacted during the war with Iran. Israel initially closed the Gaza borders on the grounds that it could not operate the crossings safely, then resumed a limited flow of goods and aid but kept the Rafah crossing closed until the recent announcement of its reopening after a "security assessment."

Trump's plan for Gaza, which was launched before the outbreak of the recent regional war, is considered one of his most prominent political initiatives in the Middle East.

Additional Meetings Expected

The sources stated that the representative of the "Peace Council" at the meetings was Aryeh Lightstone, an American aide to Trump's special envoy, Steve Whitehead.

They added that more meetings between the various parties are expected to be held in Cairo during the current week, as part of efforts to implement Trump's 20-point plan for managing the upcoming phase in Gaza.

For his part, an American official confirmed that Lightstone has already participated in meetings related to Gaza in Cairo over the past few days, but he did not confirm whether he had met directly with a Hamas delegation.

The Regional War Increases Tensions in Gaza

Despite efforts for de-escalation, Israel continues to carry out military strikes within the Gaza Strip alongside the broader regional war, with reports indicating that 12 people were killed in airstrikes on Sunday, including nine police officers.

Israel claims that these strikes are a response to threats or gunfire from Hamas, while a Palestinian official familiar with the Cairo talks believes that the movement thinks Israel is exploiting the war with Iran to evade its commitments under Trump's plan, which Tel Aviv denies.

Disarmament File

Trump's plan for Gaza partially relies on the possibility of Hamas fighters relinquishing their weapons in exchange for amnesty, in a move aimed at paving the way for the reconstruction of the sector and a gradual additional withdrawal of Israeli forces.

However, informed sources confirmed that negotiations regarding the disarmament of the movement, which were supposed to be the focus of the next phase of the plan, have stalled since the outbreak of the war with Iran, and it remains unclear whether this file will return to the discussion table during the upcoming Cairo meetings.