ذكرت وكالة رويترز - حسب مصادر وصفتها بالمطلعة - أن ممثلي «مجلس السلام» الذي يرأسه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب شخصيًا التقوا بممثلين عن حركة حماس في العاصمة المصرية القاهرة، في محاولة للحفاظ على وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة، الذي يواجه ضغوطًا شديدة منذ بدء الحرب الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية على إيران.

ووفقًا لثلاثة مصادر تحدثت لوكالة رويترز، فإن الاجتماع الذي عُقد خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع يُعد أول لقاء معلن بين الحركة الفلسطينية والهيئة الدولية الجديدة منذ اندلاع الحرب مع إيران، ويترأس هذه الهيئة ترمب شخصيًا، وقد كُلفت بالإشراف على ترتيبات مرحلة ما بعد الحرب في غزة.

ويُكلف المجلس، وهو هيئة دولية جديدة أسسها ترمب، بالإشراف على مرحلة ما بعد الحرب في غزة، ضمن خطة ترمب الشاملة للشرق الأوسط التي كانت تركز أساسًا على غزة قبل اندلاع الصراع الإقليمي الأوسع.

إعادة فتح معبر رفح

وبعد الاجتماع، أعلنت إسرائيل أنها تعتزم قريبًا إعادة فتح معبر المشاة الوحيد بين قطاع غزة ومصر، وهو معبر رفح الذي ظل مغلقًا منذ بدء الحملة العسكرية ضد إيران.

وأشار أحد المصادر إلى اعتقاده بأن القرار الإسرائيلي جاء نتيجة مباشرة للاجتماع الذي عُقد بين ممثلي حماس وأعضاء «مجلس السلام».

وكانت إسرائيل قد أغلقت حدود القطاع في 28 فبراير مع بداية الحرب، معتبرة أن تشغيل المعابر في تلك الظروف غير آمن. وفي وقت لاحق سمحت بدخول محدود للسلع والمساعدات الإنسانية، لكنها أبقت معبر رفح مغلقًا أمام حركة الأفراد.

وأعلنت الحكومة الإسرائيلية الأحد أنها ستعيد فتح المعبر في وقت لاحق من هذا الأسبوع بعد إجراء «تقييم أمني».

تحذيرات حماس

وبحسب المصادر، حذّر ممثلو حماس خلال اللقاء من أن الحركة قد تتراجع عن التزاماتها السابقة بوقف إطلاق النار إذا استمرت إسرائيل في فرض قيود جديدة على غزة فرضتها خلال الحرب مع إيران، وكانت إسرائيل قد أغلقت حدود غزة في البداية بحجة عدم القدرة على تشغيل المعابر بأمان، ثم استأنفت تدفقًا محدودًا للبضائع والمساعدات، لكنها أبقت معبر رفح مغلقًا حتى الإعلان الأخير عن إعادة فتحه بعد «تقييم أمني».

وكانت خطة ترمب الخاصة بغزة، التي أُطلقت قبل اندلاع الحرب الإقليمية الأخيرة، تُعد أحد أبرز مبادراته السياسية في الشرق الأوسط.

لقاءات إضافية مرتقبة

وقالت المصادر إن ممثل «مجلس السلام» في اللقاءات كان آريه لايتستون، وهو مساعد أمريكي للمبعوث الخاص لترمب ستيف ويتكوف.

وأضافت أن مزيدًا من الاجتماعات بين الأطراف المختلفة من المتوقع عقدها في القاهرة خلال الأسبوع الجاري، في إطار جهود تنفيذ خطة ترمب المؤلفة من 20 بندًا لإدارة المرحلة القادمة في غزة.

من جانبه، أكد مسؤول أمريكي أن لايتستون شارك بالفعل في اجتماعات متعلقة بغزة في القاهرة خلال الأيام الماضية، لكنه لم يؤكد ما إذا كان قد التقى مباشرة بوفد «حماس».

الحرب الإقليمية تزيد التوتر في غزة

ورغم مساعي التهدئة، تواصل إسرائيل تنفيذ ضربات عسكرية داخل قطاع غزة بالتزامن مع الحرب الإقليمية الأوسع، حيث أفادت تقارير بمقتل 12 شخصًا في غارات يوم الأحد، بينهم تسعة من عناصر الشرطة.

وتقول إسرائيل إن هذه الضربات تأتي ردًا على تهديدات أو إطلاق نار من قبل حماس، بينما يرى مسؤول فلسطيني مطلع على محادثات القاهرة أن الحركة تعتقد أن إسرائيل تستغل الحرب مع إيران للتنصل من التزاماتها في خطة ترمب، وهو ما تنفيه تل أبيب.

ملف نزع السلاح

وتعتمد خطة ترمب لغزة جزئيًا على احتمال تخلي مقاتلي حماس عن سلاحهم مقابل عفو، في خطوة تهدف إلى فتح الطريق أمام إعادة إعمار القطاع وانسحاب تدريجي إضافي للقوات الإسرائيلية.

لكن مصادر مطلعة أكدت أن المفاوضات حول نزع سلاح الحركة، التي كان يفترض أن تكون محور المرحلة التالية من الخطة، توقفت منذ اندلاع الحرب مع إيران، ولم يتضح بعد ما إذا كان هذا الملف سيعود إلى طاولة النقاش خلال اجتماعات القاهرة القادمة.